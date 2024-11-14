FLSun T1 Pro 3D Printer Review: Is Speed Still the Most Important Feature?

Disclosure: In the interest of full transparency, I want to disclose that FLSun provided the T1 Pro free of charge for this review. While they haven’t offered any additional compensation, it’s important to acknowledge that some manufacturers attempt to influence reviewers. YouTuber YGK3D raises a valid concern about a situation where FLSun allegedly tried to sway a review outcome. Both I and 3DPrint.com prioritize honest and open discussions about 3D printers. We receive printers for review but maintain complete editorial control. To reiterate, FLSun did not provide any direction, money, or attempt to influence the content of this review. They simply sent the printer for our evaluation.

Introduction

Today, we’re diving into the FLSun T1 Pro, the latest iteration of the T1 Delta printer that promises to revolutionize the industry with impressive speed and exceptional print quality. But can it truly deliver on these lofty claims? To find out, we’ll put the T1 Pro through a rigorous series of tests, examining its build volume, print speed, material compatibility, and overall accuracy. We’ll also evaluate its ease of use, assembly process, and suitability for both hobbyists and professional users. Join us as we uncover the strengths and weaknesses of the FLSun T1 Pro and determine whether it’s a worthy addition to your 3D printing arsenal.

Unboxing

Packaging Quality

The T1 Pro was packaged well. However, I was a bit disappointed that FLSun used cheap polystyrene styrofoam instead of the typical polyurethane foam. While the protection quality is adequate, dealing with all the little foam beads that end up everywhere is frustrating.

FLSun Unboxing Timelapse.

Assembly/Build Quality

The T1 Pro arrives in several pieces, with straightforward and easy-to-understand instructions. All parts are clearly labeled and separated. While this isn’t my first printer build, nor the most complex, assembly should take less than an hour for most users. It took me an hour to put together the T1 Pro while taking pictures and filming the process.

First Print and Impressions

My first print was a 3DBenchy, and honestly, I was initially blown away by the noise—it was almost painful to listen to. But once I plugged my ears, I was again blown away by the speed. I’m accustomed to fast 3D printers (both industrial and consumer models like Stratasys and Bambu Labs), yet the T1 Pro is still mind-blowingly fast. I’ve never seen a consumer FDM/FFF printer move this quickly with such high acceleration.

Hardware and Specs

The FLSun T1 Pro offers a cylindrical build volume with a 260mm diameter. Although the manufacturer claims a maximum height of 330mm, this is achievable only at the apex of the build volume due to Delta kinematics limitations. A more realistic maximum height is around 285mm. This unique build volume, combined with Delta kinematics, enables fast print speeds and intricate detailing.

FLSun claims that the T1 Pro can reach an impressive print speed of 1000mm/s with an acceleration of 30,000mm/s². While these figures are remarkable, real-world performance may vary depending on factors such as material, layer height, and print complexity. The printer’s hotend can reach temperatures up to 300°C, and the build plate can heat up to 110°C. However, it’s important to note that the T1 Pro lacks a dedicated chamber heater, relying instead on the build plate to heat the enclosed environment. This limitation may affect certain materials and print quality, especially for temperature-sensitive filaments like ASA, Nylon, and PC, which FLSun claims this printer can handle.

Software and UI

The T1 Pro utilizes FLSun’s custom fork of Orca slicer, offering a decent slicing experience. While the software is functional, it raises the question of why every company feels the need for its own version of an open-source slicer. If they’re going to make it their branded slicer, they could either contribute to the existing open-source effort or develop a new slicer from scratch. The printer’s online interface, Mainsail, is user-friendly and easy to navigate. However, the onboard touchscreen interface could benefit from a more intuitive design, perhaps by adopting the Klipper-screen. While FLSun has made strides with its software, a more community-driven approach, like fully embracing Klipper and Orca slicer, might ultimately provide a better user experience.

Test Prints and Performance

Time-lapses and Camera

The time-lapse quality is good, though the camera’s positioning could be improved. I would have preferred it mounted higher to capture more of larger prints. That said, the camera quality is clear and crisp, and it gets the job done.

Print Examples

X Measurement: 99.25 of 100mm

Y Measurement: 98.85 of 100mm

Z Measurement: 99.98 of 100mm

XZ Measurement: 134.50 of 135mm

YZ Measurement: 133.17 of 135mm

XY – A Measurement: 148.70 of 150mm

XY – B Measurement: 148.4 of 150mm

This isn’t the most precise or consistent result I’ve tested. Printed in PETG, it shows that while the printer is tuned for dimensional accuracy, it still produces objects slightly smaller than intended and with some inconsistency.

Actual Print Speed

The T1 Pro is impressively fast. We reached travel speeds well over 1000mm/s, with actual print speeds up to 600mm/s using ASA. Similar results were achieved with the HS PLA provided by FLSun. However, at these speeds, interlayer adhesion was weak, resulting in delicate prints that didn’t withstand basic handling.

Actual Material Capabilities

Using only a plain brass nozzle, I wasn’t able to test any reinforced materials, but I successfully printed PLA, PETG, ASA, and TPU. ABS consistently warped and failed, while ASA printed well due to its lower warping tendency and reduced chamber temperature requirements. Given this, I didn’t test PC or PA materials, both of which are prone to warping and would benefit significantly from a heated chamber.

Noise Level

The T1 Pro has been, by far, my loudest machine. Although FLSun advertises this printer as running at around 50 decibels, I never saw that. My readings averaged 71 decibels, with peaks reaching 91. The noise was so intense that I couldn’t run prints overnight, as I could hear it through walls, even with the printer outside in the garage. I’ve seen reports from others with quieter experiences, but that hasn’t been the case with my unit.

Video of Full Build Volume Test. Warning: Loud.

Reliability and Maintenance

The T1 Pro has proven to be a reliable machine, accumulating over 300 hours of print time during our review period. While much of this time was spent fine-tuning material profiles and print speeds, the printer consistently performed well, with no component failures during testing. Despite the slightly more complex nature of Delta printers, the T1 Pro is relatively easy to maintain and service. Unfortunately, FLSun currently does not offer a wide range of spare parts for the T1 Pro, limiting customization and repair options. Updated accessories can be found here.

Cost and Value

The FLSun T1 Pro is priced at $599, placing it in a competitive range with other 3D printers like the Flashforge Adventurer 5m Pro and Qidi Q1 Pro. However, the T1 Pro stands out with its unique Delta kinematics, allowing for faster print speeds and potentially better circular part quality. While the T1 Pro’s extreme speed is impressive, it requires careful calibration and material profile tuning to achieve optimal results. Ultimately, the value of the T1 Pro depends on your specific printing needs. If you prioritize speed and high precision for cylindrical objects, the T1 Pro is a compelling choice.

Pros

Extremely fast print speeds, up to 600mm/s, with travel speeds over 1000mm/s and accelerations up to 30,000mm/s².

Delta kinematics are theoretically better suited for producing circular objects.

High-quality camera resolution.

Open Klipper firmware accessible through the Mainsail web interface.

Excellent print quality when materials are finely tuned.

Cons

Spool unwinding issues when the Z-axis raises, leading to spool tangling. Very loud operation, from the CPAP fan to axis movement noise. Time-lapse cutouts during long prints. Print quality can suffer at high speeds.

Summary

The FLSun T1 Pro is a high-performance 3D printer priced at $599, boasting impressive speeds of over 1000mm/s with acceleration up to 30,000mm/s². However, this speed can come at the expense of print quality, which may be inconsistent at times. The printer is compatible with a wide range of materials, though it’s not ideal for high-temperature materials like Nylon and PC. It offers excellent uptime, with over 300 hours of continuous printing achieved during testing. Despite its strong performance, the FLSun T1 Pro may not be suitable for large-scale print farms due to its loud operation and cylindrical build volume, which limits versatility. However, if you frequently print cylindrical parts and are willing to calibrate your materials, the T1 Pro is a compelling choice at an affordable price.

