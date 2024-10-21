Ferrari Introduces 3D Printed Structural Parts in F80: A First for Its Road Cars

Ferrari has introduced the F80, a supercar that demonstrates significant advancements in power, design, and technology. What distinguishes the F80 is its integration of 3D printing technology, marking the first time Ferrari has applied additively manufactured (AM) structural components in a road car.

The F80’s hybrid powertrain delivers an impressive 1,200 horsepower, combining a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine with three electric motors. While much attention will naturally focus on its acceleration—0 to 62 mph in just 2.15 seconds—it is Ferrari’s use of advanced manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing, that signals an important shift in automotive engineering.

3D Printing Structural Components: A Technical Milestone for Ferrari

Ferrari’s use of metal 3D printing for critical components builds on its motorsport experience, particularly in Formula 1. Technologies initially developed for race cars, where performance is finely tuned, are now incorporated into road cars like the F80. For the first time, Ferrari has used AM to produce critical structural elements in a road vehicle, specifically the upper wishbones in the F80’s active suspension system.

These upper wishbones, traditionally complex and weight-sensitive components, benefit from the precision and flexibility that 3D printing offers. By utilizing AM, Ferrari reduces unsprung mass, optimizes suspension geometry, and enhances overall handling and stability. The technology allows for the creation of lighter, stronger parts with intricate geometries that are challenging, if not impossible, to achieve through traditional methods. This leads to improved aerodynamics, performance, and ride quality—key characteristics in a car capable of exceeding 200 mph.

The 3D printed upper wishbones are part of an active suspension system that includes four electric motors, a double wishbone layout, and active inboard dampers. By integrating 3D printing, Ferrari has refined the suspension’s layout, eliminated the need for anti-roll bars, and introduced camber angle correction, providing greater precision and responsiveness. This system meets the dual demands of maintaining a flat ride on the track while offering comfort and stability on the road. The F80’s active aerodynamic systems further ensure stability during hard braking and cornering.

Ferrari and Automotive Adoption of AM

Ferrari’s use of 3D printing in the F80 is part of a larger trend in the automotive industry, where manufacturers are turning to AM to produce lightweight, high-strength components. For a performance-oriented brand like Ferrari, every ounce of weight saved and every millisecond gained in acceleration can make a measurable difference. The precision and efficiency offered by 3D printing are becoming essential in this pursuit.

This shift is not limited to Ferrari. Volkswagen, for instance, plans to 3D print 100,000 parts annually by 2025, leveraging binder jetting technology to reduce vehicle weight and improve efficiency. BMW has similarly integrated 3D printing into fully automated production lines, manufacturing thousands of components with AM. Other manufacturers, such as Aston Martin with the Valiant, have also adopted AM to reduce weight and improve handling.

It’s worth noting here that, among the most seemingly cutting edge of manufacturers in this space is Divergent Technologies, which previously made a rear subframe for Aston Martin. The Los Angeles-based tech firm has developed a highly automated workflow for designing, 3D printing, and assembling metal components for supercars, as well as military aircraft.

We’re continuing to witness the evolution of AM’s adoption by the automotive sector, which began with motorsports, extended to luxury vehicles, and is destined for more economical consumers. All the while, 3D printing’s use on the factory floor to enable vehicle production may be the unsung hero of the story. So, while the F80’s production run is limited to just 799 units, the plan for AM in automotive is to see it used to mass produce end parts for more quotidian vehicles.

