3D Printing News Briefs, October 19, 2024: Supply Chain, 3D Printed Stairs, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs, Wayland Additive has released its Wayland Connect software. The Ivaldi Group developed a report on the impact of additive manufacturing on the supply chain. A helical concrete staircase demonstrates an optimized use of concrete and the circular economy. Finally, a customizable, modular, 3D printed display case for collectibles and miniatures is available on Kickstarter.

Wayland Additive Launches Wayland Connect on Apple & Android

Wayland Additive announced the full release of its Wayland Connect software. The software supports optimal running of the Calibur3 metal eBeam systems, and has been running on existing printers in beta trials, with positive feedback from clients. Wayland Connect can be accessed by customers through two main platforms, the first of which is the online dashboard for the Calibur3, available through a secure licensing system. The dashboard enables full in-process monitoring for every build, as well as configuration management of the printer. Wayland Connect collects and archives build data, so users can perform analysis reports on printer performance and print success, which then “facilitates machine learning capabilities” that can help optimize future builds. Users can also access the advanced Wayland Connect app, available via the Apple and Android platforms. This real-time machine monitoring app offers remote access, live build chamber images, and lets users configure push notifications to receive real-time alerts for any operational parameters.

“We have developed Wayland Connect to provide our Calibur3 customers with an advanced tool to monitor each and every one of their builds with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface whether they are accessing it via the dashboard or the app,” said Sohail Saddique, Senior Software Engineer at Wayland Additive. “Access to information on live builds provides assurance and peace-of-mind, especially if users are remote from the machine, for example overnight. The extensive in-process monitoring capabilities installed on the Calibur3 systems can be accessed easily and quickly with Wayland Connect to provide an up-to-the minute status report of the machine and the build in progress.”

Ivaldi Group Pens Report on AM in Supply Chains

The world changes quickly, especially in the additive manufacturing industry, and it’s no longer optional, but necessary, to stay ahead. To help with this, the Ivaldi Group put together the “AM in Supply Chain: State of the Industry Report,” which provides readers with “strategic insights for success” on integrating AM into supply chains. The report, meant for industry analysts, C-level executives, supply chain managers, and engineers and technical leads, includes expert opinions about how to optimize your operations, real-world case studies and best practices, key trends and data about on-demand manufacturing and digital supply networks, and future forecasts. Plus, each section includes practical advice and strategies that users can implement in their own organizations to drive innovation and growth.

“We spoke with 126 experts—people knee-deep in the Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) world and the execs calling the shots from North America to Northern Europe, APAC to South Africa. We didn’t just scratch the surface either; 40 deep-dive interviews, 100s of semi-structured conversations, we reviewed 1400+ industry articles. Add some insider data from Ivaldi Group and we get a clear picture of where AM in Supply Chain is at, what’s holding it back, and where it’s headed,” Ivaldi Group CEO Espen Sivertsen wrote in a LinkedIn post. “This isn’t just theory—we’re talking real insights from the trenches. And yeah, this is just the start. Expect more updates, more findings, and if you’ve got feedback, we’re all ears. Let’s move the needle on AM together.”

You can order the report here. There are multiple pricing plans to fit your budget.

Cadenza Staircase with 3D Printed Reusable Formworks

ROK Architects and Digital Building Technologies (DBT) at ETH Zürich recently completed an impressive project focused on material efficiency and reusability. Cadenza is a helical staircase that was installed in a new office unit called STEP2 at NEST, the modular research and innovation building of Empa and Eawag. Based on shape memory steel post-tensioning, the 16 steps leading to the two-part landing can be dismantled and then put back together again, which fits with circular economy principles. Reusable 3D printed formworks, segmented into seven parts and 3D printed out of carbon fiber-reinforced polyethylene terephthalate (PET), were used to create the complex, structural geometry of Cadenza, and these helped achieve a major reduction of concrete use—60%, to be exact. The researchers at DBT are well-versed in reducing the amount of concrete needed in formworks, so this project was definitely up their alley. The whole staircase spans 3.1 m floor-to-floor, and meets safety, accessibility, and comfort requirements.

“Cadenza showcases an innovative tectonic concept based on post-tensioned prefabricated concrete steps. All steps are identical and consist of an 18 mm stepping surface cantilevering 1 m from a central helical core, or stringer, where most of the mass is concentrated. The cores of the discrete steps are dry stacked along interlocking interfaces to form a helical structural newel that is prestressed,” DBT explains. “The discrete steps are assembled with dry connections and interlock with shear keys. The interfaces between adjacent steps have a planar surface perpendicular to the post-tensioning force, aligning with the helical axis of the stringer.”

3D Printable JudoGrid Collector Display System on Kickstarter

If you’ve been looking for a better way to display your collectibles, miniatures, and action figures, check out JudoGrid on Kickstarter! This 3D printable, modular system features easy-to-install pegboard accessories and a gallery-like frame, giving hobbyists and collectors the freedom to customize and create bespoke displays that match their creative vision. You can integrate everything from shelving and paint holders to miniature risers and coin and card holders, and use the system to display one rare collectible, a large diorama with multiple action figures…the possibilities are practically endless!

The patent-pending JudoGrid system features integrated, adjustable LED lighting in a variety of colors and brightness levels, and comes in a range of matte tones and neon shades. The pieces are quick and easy to snap together and secure with nuts and bolts, and the cases can accommodate third-party acrylic windows for protection and further personalization. It’s important to note, however, that the Kickstarter campaign itself is not for the physical JudoGrid display system, but for the STL files to print on your own. But, if you want to purchase the actual system itself, fill out this form to get in touch with the commercial license holders. The campaign initially had a goal of $5,000, and with the current total amount raised at over $97,000, I’d say this is a very successful Kickstarter!

