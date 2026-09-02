AM Pulse Asia: Consumer Metal AM, Nuclear Parts and Rockets Push New Ground

The second half of August produced financing milestones, facility openings, and qualification results across Asia-Pacific additive manufacturing. Rongsu Technology closed a CNY 100 million Series A+ and launched a consumer metal AM brand; Farsoon’s RMB 3.91 billion placement cleared a key SSE review step; KHNP completed 18 months of nuclear plant validation for a 3D printed cooling part; and LandSpace achieved China’s first vertical booster landing by a private launch company, although the booster toppled after touchdown. Here are 11 developments across three countries.

China

Rongsu Raises CNY 100M for Metal AM Push

Rongsu Technology (荣速科技), a Suzhou-based directed energy deposition metal AM company, closed a CNY ~100 million ($14.9 million) Series A+ round from Kunlun Capital, which invested alone. The company simultaneously launched SnowX, a consumer sub-brand targeting desktop metal 3D printers. No product specifications or ship date have been announced.

Farsoon’s RMB 3.91B Placement Advances

Farsoon Technologies received formal SSE acceptance for its private placement of up to RMB 3.91 billion ($581.8 million). The acceptance is a new regulatory step from the April filing. About 60% of the total, RMB 2.356 billion, is for a services platform; RMB 1.08 billion ($160.7 million) goes to production capacity and RMB 480 million ($71.4 million) to a global operations center.

HeyGears G1 Kickstarter Tops $14.6M

HeyGears‘ G1 Kickstarter reached $14.65 million from approximately 3,400 backers with 15 days remaining. The G1 combines full-color resin printing and UV printing in one desktop system.

FAW Opens 43-Printer AM Center

FAW opened an Additive Manufacturing Innovation Center in Changchun equipped with 43 industrial printers supporting eight process types: SLA, SLS, FDM, MJF, SLM, EBAM, EBM, and binder jetting. The center serves development, tooling, spare parts, and small-batch production for Hongqi, Bestune, and Jiefang vehicles. FAW reported RMB 30.59 million in savings on Hongqi interior trim attributed to the center.

LandSpace Achieves Historic Booster Landing

LandSpace‘s ZhuQue-3 first stage completed the first vertical booster recovery by a private Chinese launch company on August 19, touching down approximately 390 km downrange in Gansu Province. AM components are standard on Zhuque-3 engines. The booster toppled post-landing due to a fire that weakened one leg, so reuse has not been demonstrated.

South Korea

KHNP Validates 3D Printed Nuclear Part

Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power validated a 3D printed generator-circuit-breaker cooling impeller over 18 continuous months of nuclear plant operation. The result is the first long-duration nuclear-environment validation of a metal AM replacement part reported in Korea.

Lincsolution Opens Defense AM Hub

Lincsolution opened its aerospace and defense AM hub at its Daejeon site, linked to a 200,000-plus-square-foot facility with production scheduled to be completed in December. The hub operates on air-gapped, network-isolated systems.

T&R Biofab Revenue Rises 25%

T&R Biofab reported first-half 2026 revenue growth of 25% to approximately $8.5 million. The company holds FDA 510(k) clearance for TnR CI, a bioresorbable PCL/beta-TCP cranial implant, and is actively seeking a US distribution partner.

Graphy Aligners Reach 300,000 Cases

Graphy‘s shape-memory polymer dental aligner reached approximately 800 subscribing Korean dental clinics and 300,000 cumulative cases. The Korean press is citing Align Technology’s $85 million acquisition of Cubicure as competitive context for Graphy’s direct 3D printing approach to aligners.

Australia

SPEE3D Prints 32 Parts During RIMPAC

SPEE3D‘s Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit completed its first at-sea cold-spray AM deployment aboard the Canadian support vessel MV Asterix during RIMPAC 2026. The deployment produced 32 mission-critical metal parts: 8 made at sea, 24 via reachback from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Fusetec Launches $800K Dental Model Project

Fusetec and the University of Adelaide launched an $800,000 project to develop patient-specific 3D printed dental training models that mimic the soft surgical tissue response for use in clinical training.

Prepared by AMPulse

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