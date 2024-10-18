MatterHackers Expands Portfolio to DED 3D Printing via Meltio’s Metal 3D Printers

Southern California-based MatterHackers, the largest 3D printing retailer in the U.S., has announced a strategic partnership with Spanish metal 3D printing company Meltio in order to increase growth in the metal AM industrial market. This will expand, and improve, the MatterHackers portfolio, giving machine shops and industrial customers a great option for printing dense metal parts with, according to a Meltio press release, “professional-grade output.” Together, the two new partners will give customers more control over their metal AM processes, allowing them to take on more ambitious projects.

“Integrating Meltio’s innovative M600 printer into our portfolio marks a significant milestone for MatterHackers, as well as for our loyal customers who have the need for serious in-house metal printing. This partnership allows us to offer our customers unprecedented capabilities in metal additive manufacturing, opening up new possibilities for industries ranging from automotive to aerospace,” said Kevin Pope, Chief Operating Officer at MatterHackers.

Meltio’s advanced wire-laser metal deposition (Wire-LMD) technology is a form of Direct Energy Deposition (DED), in which wire is introduced into a molten path generated by a laser, and the wires are then stacked on top of each other. By using affordable welding wire as feedstock, Meltio can reduce material costs, while at the same time maintaining part quality. Its systems are well-known for the ability to print dense metal parts with efficiency and precision for high-tech industries like defense.

This spring, the multinational company launched its Meltio M600, which enables new applications and materials thanks to its blue lasers. The M600 joins Meltio’s robust portfolio of additive and hybrid systems, and MatterHackers will be incorporating this latest printer into its offerings.

“Meltio’s main commitment with this new partnership with MatterHackers offering to all types of industries in North America the ability to manage the entire manufacturing process using our unique wire-laser metal 3D printing technology consisting of a Meltio head integrated into a CNC machine -Meltio Engine CNC Integration-, a head integrated in a robotic arm -Meltio Engine Robot Integration-, the Meltio Robot Cell, Meltio M450 metal 3D printer and at forefront is for the powerful industrial metal 3D printer the Meltio M600,” said Gabriel Ortiz, Meltio’s Channel Manager in the United States. “It is very interesting to help a large range of industries, from automotive to aerospace as they want to print and repair reliable metal parts with our DED wire-laser reliable solutions.”

This new partnership, aided by MatterHackers’ strong position in the U.S. industrial AM sector, will combine Meltio’s innovative technology with the comprehensive, high-quality service offered by MatterHackers. Not only does their collaboration improve Meltio’s ever-growing partner ecosystem, and its position in the U.S., but it also allows MatterHackers to serve even more businesses, academic institutes, and government agencies.

MatterHackers has been working diligently to expand its portfolio lately, acquiring 2D and 3D printer reseller Source Graphics in April and now partnering with Meltio. The reseller offers over 80 FDM 3D printers, a smattering of SLS and SLA machines, and one material jetting system, but the Meltio M600 is its first DED offering.

“MatterHackers’ expanding range of products and services demonstrates our dedication to being more than just a 3D printer supplier – we aim to be a genuine partner in our customers’ digital manufacturing journey. From the initial consultation and setup to ongoing maintenance, materials, and technical support, we are committed to helping our customers succeed in their 3D printing projects, no matter the scale or complexity,” stated Dave Gaylord, Vice President of Technology at MatterHackers.

Additionally, the company is improving its service offerings, as well as its hardware lineup, in order to give customers broader support and cover the full 3D printing lifecycle. MatterHackers already offered in-person setup and installation services, but has now also added lifetime maintenance options to the list. This enables customers to get the most out of their 3D printing investments. All told, this truly shows MatterHackers’ commitment to empowering its customers, and further solidifies its place as one of the great 3D printing resellers.

