3D Printing News Unpeeled: Indian Bridges, Lamps & Patches

Ohhio’s 3D printed lamps are super fun, kind of a bubblegum Memphis design, and they totally remind me how many designs and brands in 3D printing take themselves way too seriously. The lamps are printed in London by the firm and cost $200.
An article in ACS Sensors from Washington State University discloses a ¨3D Printed Flexible Microfluidic Health Monitor for In Situ Sweat Analysis and Biomarker Detection.¨ Microfluidics can make all sorts of tests commonplace and tiny but are hard to make. And wearables has been the next big frontier for 3D Printing, for a decade. So the combo might be something. The sweat sensor is made in one production step and could measure glucolse, uric acid, level of sweating and more. It could be useful for dietitians, diabetes and more.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) has 3D printed a 7.5 meter footbridge with the help of Simpliforge Creations. Worldwide tens if not hundreds of thousands of these bridges have to be built and mass producing them with 3D printing could be cost effective.
