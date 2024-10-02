Massachusetts Governor Backs Manufacturing with $3.5M in New Grants

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and her administration, including Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, are taking steps to support local businesses through the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative‘s (MassTech’s) Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM). They just announced over $3.5 million in grants for 23 manufacturing companies across the state. This funding is part of a state initiative to help create jobs, boost the state’s economy, and strengthen supply chains in the region.

Among the companies receiving grants, three use 3D printing technology in their operations: Accutronics, Iradion Laser, and Lenco Industries. These grants, part of the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program (MMAP), support businesses like these in adopting cutting-edge technologies, helping create up to 130 advanced manufacturing jobs, and providing training for 151 workers.

The announcement was made at the annual Manufacturing Mash-Up event held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Every year, the event brings together manufacturers, students, and state officials to encourage teamwork and show the state’s support for manufacturing. Held on September 25, this year’s event attracted over 2,000 attendees and highlighted the state’s leadership in advanced manufacturing.

“Massachusetts excels in advanced manufacturing because of our robust ecosystem made up of researchers, universities, and businesses advancing new solutions to meet global demands,” said Yvonne Hao, Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary and board chair of MassTech.

One of the grant recipients, Accutronics, based in Chelmsford, manufactures small electronic components that are essential for several industries, including 3D printing. They specialize in producing electronic assemblies and use advanced technologies like 3D automated optical inspection (3D AOI) to ensure precise and accurate manufacturing. The electronics they provide help 3D printers run smoothly and accurately, making them a key part of the 3D printing process.

Another recipient, Iradion Laser, located in Uxbridge, develops ceramic core CO₂ lasers used in multiple industries, including 3D manufacturing. Their lasers are key components in 3D printing processes, such as polymer powder sintering, where parts are created layer by layer. Iradion’s technology, specifically used in selective laser sintering (SLS), allows manufacturers to create complex and finely detailed 3D printed parts with higher efficiency and precision.

Iradion was also featured at this year’s RAPID + TCT, one of North America’s largest 3D printing events, where they showcased their Ceramicore CO2 laser sources in partnership with Nexa3D. Their lasers were integrated into Nexa3D’s Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS) machines, like the QLS820, which uses four of Iradion’s Infinity i100W lasers for faster sintering and higher resolution in 3D printed thermoplastic parts. This collaboration highlights Iradion’s role in advancing additive manufacturing by improving the precision and speed of industrial 3D printing systems.

Finally, Lenco Industries, known for producing armored vehicles, integrates 3D printing into its design and manufacturing processes. Based in Pittsfield, Lenco uses 3D printing machines to prototype and produce vehicle parts, operate laser cutting machines, and create 3D models of basic components. This helps them quickly test, adjust, and refine designs, improving the overall production process. By combining 3D printing with traditional manufacturing methods, Lenco is able to innovate and enhance the functionality of its armored vehicles.

The MMAP awards are designed to invest in small- to medium-sized manufacturers by funding equipment purchases and fostering partnerships with non-profit, academic, and other public partners. These grants reflect the state’s ongoing commitment to supporting the manufacturing sector. Through CAM, MassTech has played a critical role in helping companies adopt advanced technologies, such as 3D printing, to remain competitive and innovative in the global market.

Carolyn Kirk, CEO of MassTech, emphasized the importance of engaging students and the younger generation in the industry: “Every year, the Mash-Up proves Massachusetts has a vibrant and engaged manufacturing ecosystem. CAM is inspiring the next generation workforce to enter the field, as evidenced by the hundreds of students who turn out to participate in the event.”

This is a key focus for CAM at MassTech, which is spearheading initiatives to create a connected ecosystem that supports innovation, workforce development, and a business-friendly environment.

The $3.5 million in grants will be distributed among the 23 awardees throughout the state. For example, Accutronics and Lenco Industries each received $200,000, while Iradion was awarded $84,255. These companies will use the funds to invest in new technologies, expand their operations, and hire skilled workers.

Massachusetts has a long history of innovation in manufacturing, dating back to the early days of the Industrial Revolution. Today, the state continues to lead in advanced manufacturing thanks to its unique ecosystem of universities, research institutions, and cutting-edge companies. This thriving environment is what makes Massachusetts a key player in the future of 3D printing technology.

Last July, 3DPrint.com had the chance to visit some of these companies and institutions to see the amazing work happening in 3D printing across Massachusetts. From innovative hospitals to cutting-edge tech startups, it’s clear that the state is at the forefront of this technology. These visits showed how Massachusetts is turning into a key hub for 3D printing, with businesses and researchers pushing the limits of what’s possible.

Whether it’s creating tiny, precise parts or developing new materials, the state is full of exciting advances in 3D printing. It’s no wonder Massachusetts is becoming one of the most important places in the world for this growing industry.

