Daring AM: Guns, Teens, and the Continued 3D Printing of Firearms

The rise of 3D printed firearms continues to make headlines worldwide, with recent incidents highlighting the growing concern over these untraceable and accessible weapons. Law enforcement agencies in several regions have uncovered 3D printed gun manufacturing operations, often alongside other illegal activities.

According to 3DPrint.com, by mid-2024, 64 arrests related to 3D printed firearms have been documented worldwide. While this is lower than the record 142 arrests in 2023, the trend is an overall steady rise, with at least 342 arrests since 2013. Recent cases further show how law enforcement is dealing with this issue, from underage involvement in gun manufacturing to illegal weapon operations tied to other criminal activities. Below are some of the most recent incidents.

Underage Involvement

In Detroit, a 14-year-old was arrested following a raid that uncovered an illegal 3D printed gun operation. The joint investigation between the Detroit Police Department and Homeland Security revealed a Glock switch, used to convert a handgun into a fully automatic weapon, among other gun parts. Authorities also seized 3D printers and tools linked to the manufacturing of ghost guns, which lack serial numbers and are difficult to trace. The minor could face federal charges due to the involvement of Homeland Security.

Just recently, President Biden signed an order to crack down on Glock switches, which can turn semi-automatic handguns into fully automatic weapons capable of firing up to 1,200 rounds per minute. His administration is focusing on stopping the illegal production and sale of these devices through a new task force.

Meanwhile, in Emmaus, Pennsylvania, a non-functional 3D printed gun was found at Emmaus High School, sparking concern among parents. The plastic replica, while not operational or threatening, led to local law enforcement being notified. School officials emphasized the district’s zero-tolerance policy for weapons, replicas, or lookalikes on campus. The incident raised alarms, especially given the current climate of school safety.

Drug-Related Case

In Gordon, Australia, police uncovered multiple 3D printed firearms during a search of a rural property, which also housed a hydroponic cannabis operation. The investigation began after police executed a warrant in October 2023 and July 2024, leading to the discovery of five 3D printed guns and additional gun parts. The suspect, An Dinh Tran, is now facing multiple charges and was denied bail, with the court saying it had concerns about public safety and the risk of reoffending.

Weapons Manufacturing Operations in the U.S.

In Phillipsburg, New Jersey, 40-year-old Michael Weaver was arrested after law enforcement received information that he had been manufacturing firearms using a 3D printer. Authorities recovered a 9mm handgun, two 3D printers, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and equipment for producing ammunition at his residence. Weaver faces multiple charges, including manufacturing a firearm without a permit and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Similarly, in Winnipeg, Canada, Jay Jonathan Mike was arrested for operating a fully functional 3D printing workshop, where authorities found various 3D printed firearms, including a .22-caliber handgun and imitation firearms like missile launchers and machine guns. The Winnipeg Police Service’s Firearms Investigation and Enforcement Unit continues to investigate the extent of this operation.

More Machine Gun Conversion Devices

In Kansas City, Missouri, 27-year-old Dalton Johnston was arrested for manufacturing and selling machine gun conversion devices (MCDs), also known as Glock switches or auto sears. These devices—similar to the ones mentioned earlier—convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons. Johnston used a 3D printer to produce them, selling hundreds to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) over the course of several weeks. His arrest points to the growing problem of illegal MCDs being produced and distributed as law enforcement works to crack down on these devices, which they say pose a significant public safety risk.

ATF Special Agent in Charge of the Kansas City Field Division Bernard G. Hansen said “What ATF saw 10 years ago with the emergence of the ghost gun phenomena is now what ATF is seeing with the emergence of machine gun conversion devices. These highly dangerous devices can transform a street corner into a combat zone, devastating entire communities and the brave members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day. Machine gun conversion devices are now the most frequently recovered type of illegal firearm. If you are manufacturing or in possession of these deadly devices, we will identify you and arrest you; we will not let up. ATF’s mission is to protect the public from violent crime, and getting these devices off the streets does just that.”

Illegal Online 3D Printed Gun Sales

In another incident, Alexander McGrail Reynolds, a Bay Area startup founder, was arrested after being accused of using Etsy to sell 3D printed gun parts, particularly Glock-style handgun frames, labeled as Airsoft toys. Before his arrest in August 2024, Reynolds ran an Etsy store called McGrail’s 3D Prints, through which he allegedly shipped these parts across state lines without a proper license.

New York authorities issued the warrant for his arrest after a federal investigation uncovered this illegal operation, which shipped gun components from Walnut Creek, California. This case shows how online platforms are increasingly used to sell illicit firearms, making it harder for law enforcement to track 3D printed weapons.

