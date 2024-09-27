Biden’s Latest Move Targets 3D Printed Guns, Steps up School Safety Efforts

U.S. President Joseph Biden is signing a new executive order to tackle two key issues: addressing emerging firearms threats, such as 3D printed guns and machine gun conversion devices (MCDs), and improving school-based active shooter drills to make them safer and less traumatic for students. The White House announced the order on Thursday, September 26, 2024, as part of ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence nationwide.

This move builds upon the administration’s broader efforts to reduce gun violence. Over recent years, law enforcement agencies have seen a sharp rise in the use of 3D printed firearms—a subcategory of ghost guns—because they lack serial numbers, making them nearly impossible to trace. These weapons can be produced at home from CAD files available online, raising concerns about their accessibility and use in criminal activities.

Another major issue is the increasing appearance of MCDs, small components that can turn semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons capable of firing dozens of rounds in seconds. Despite being illegal, these devices are inexpensive to produce and easy to install, appearing in crime scenes across the U.S.. Sometimes referred to as “switches” or “auto sears,” MCDs can be 3D printed at home for as little as 40 cents, making them highly accessible. The administration’s latest executive order seeks to tighten control over these emerging components as part of a larger strategy to combat gun violence.

Emerging Firearm Issues

The order will create a new federal task force specifically designed to tackle the dangers posed by 3D printed guns and MCDs. According to the White House Fact Sheet released on September 26, 2024, there has been a 570% increase in the recovery of MCDs at crime scenes over the past five years. These devices, which can turn semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons, have alarmed authorities as they are small, inexpensive to make, and easy to distribute.

A notable example occurred just days before Biden’s announcement, on September 23, 2024, in Alabama, where a mass shooting claimed four lives. Police believe the weapon used had been modified with one of these devices. Although machine gun conversion devices have long been illegal, the advent of 3D printing has made them more accessible, amplifying their threat.

In response, the newly established task force will assess the federal government’s ability to detect, intercept, and seize these illegal weapons. The executive order directs the task force to report within 90 days with recommendations on how to better combat these threats, including whether additional funding or authority from Congress is needed.

This task force will build upon the work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’s (ATF) Emerging Threats Center. The center was created to monitor developments in illicit firearm markets and track the use of new technologies like 3D printing to produce and distribute untraceable firearms and conversion devices. The center’s focus has been key in disrupting online sales and tracing illegal firearms, but the executive order seeks to expand these efforts with more resources and interagency cooperation.

Recognizing this growing danger, the U.S. Department of Justice and ATF have also launched the ANTI-MCD task force to stop the illegal production and sale of MCDs. This task force tracks down online sellers and educates the 3D printing community to prevent the use of this technology for MCDs. Together, these efforts create a clear plan to deal with the growing issues of new gun production technologies.

Safer School Drills

In addition to focusing on firearm technology, the executive order targets school safety. The Biden administration is working to develop evidence-based active shooter drills that do not traumatize students. Currently, many schools conduct these drills as a precaution, but there is growing concern that they might be doing more harm than good, especially for young children.

The order directs federal agencies to develop new guidelines for K-12 schools, colleges, and universities to create and evaluate these drills. The aim is to make sure that drills are age-appropriate, effectively prepare students, and avoid causing unnecessary distress. The guidance is expected to be published within 110 days, with input from the Department of Education, Department of Homeland Security, Attorney General’s Office, Health and Human Services, and the U.S. Surgeon General.

This executive order is part of a broader strategy by the Biden administration to address gun violence. Since taking office, the administration has enacted numerous policies aimed at reducing gun deaths, including the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law in 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris, who oversees the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, has played a key role in these efforts.

As gun violence remains a significant issue in the U.S., the Biden Administration’s actions have been credited with contributing to a 17% drop in the national homicide rate in the first half of 2024, according to the Department of Justice. The White House is positioning this executive order as a continuation of those efforts to save lives and protect communities.

Although the new executive order places key aspects of the Biden administration’s agenda on gun violence into action, much of its broader plan, including calls for an assault weapons ban and universal background checks, will still require congressional support, which remains uncertain in the current political climate.

Law enforcement agencies have noted that 3D printed weapons and MCDs are primarily used by criminals, as these untraceable firearms and illegal devices offer a means to evade detection. The administration’s focus with this executive order is to provide law enforcement with more tools to combat these threats while addressing public safety concerns. Still, the White House has made it clear that they will continue to push for commonsense gun safety measures while also working with federal agencies, schools, and communities to combat the rising threats from 3D printed guns and MCDs.

