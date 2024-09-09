Amid Leadership Change, 3DEO Secures $3.5M from Mizuho Bank to Fund Metal 3D Printing Growth

Metal hybrid 3D printing firm 3DEO has received a $3.5 million investment from Mizuho Bank, one of Japan’s and the world’s largest banks. Mizuho’s investment is part of the Bank’s “Transition Investment Facility,” which focuses on sustainability initiatives.

Of the funding, new 3DEO CEO Scott Dennis said, “We are honored to receive this investment from Mizuho Bank, a partner that recognizes the transformative potential of our technology. This collaboration will not only accelerate our growth but also enable us to further integrate advanced AM capabilities into critical manufacturing sectors.”

Previously, 3DEO received a total of $39 million from sources including the Development Bank of Japan, Seiko Epson, Northeast Venture Fund, FusionX Ventures, the National Science Foundation, IHI Aerospace, and others. 3DEO is a 3D printing service specializing in parts made from 316L steel, 17-4PH, and copper. The company uses its proprietary technology, called Intelligent Layering, to print parts. In this process, powder is spread across a print bed, and a binder is sprayed over the entire build. A CNC mill then mills the contours of the part before it is sintered. This method is very close to binder jetting and similar to Mantle’s technology, addressing many of the challenges that green state parts face during processing.

In addition to printing, 3DEO also offers design services to its customers. Rather than selling machines, the company accelerates additive adoption by making it easy for customers to order parts directly. This approach is simpler than developing a machine that needs to perform well at customer locations. At the same time, it addresses core issues with binder jetting, such as optimizing new parts and geometries. By targeting the right parts, applications, and firms, 3DEO can onboard customers more efficiently, which in turn helps accelerate adoption and brings in revenue faster.

3DEO targets the medical and general industrial markets, as well as sectors such as aerospace. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and has recently reported strong growth. Additionally, 3DEO appointed Scott Dennis as its CEO. Dennis has a background in engineering services and venturing, with his previous firm, Ascential, providing engineering and manufacturing services to medical device companies. Ascential’s approach closely mirrors the path 3DEO is taking, focusing on high-end, high-value services that do not require significant capital expenditure. This asset-light strategy is particularly appealing at a time when many firms are seeking ways to maximize profits without large investments in physical assets.

In my series of RIP 3D Printing articles, the central idea is that the traditional model of selling machines is doomed. It is too slow, requires customers to invest too much time, and forces them to take on excessive risk. A model like the one 3DEO employs is far more appealing. Companies like 3DEO, Mantle, Domin, and Conflux focus sharply on delivering products and generating cash quickly. They convert cash more efficiently and can grow faster. These firms have a superior go-to-market strategy, better overall focus, and enable customers to adopt 3D printing more quickly. This, in my view, is the future. We need to de-risk the process for our customers, reduce their spending, and get them up and running faster. By excelling in these areas, these companies can be the ones to expand the market a hundredfold. I admire what 3DEO is doing and believe they are among the few companies showcasing the future of 3D printing.

