India’s PM Praises 3D Printing Startup’s Work to Preserve Wildlife and Culture

Deep in the heart of Arunachal Pradesh, India’s northeastern frontier, the bond between cultural heritage and conservation takes on a modern twist. A startup is helping preserve Indigenous traditions while protecting wildlife through 3D printing. The company, Arunachal Ivory and Ornament (AIO) is crafting replicas of animal parts like tiger teeth, clouded leopard jaws, wild boar teeth, and even hornbill beaks—items that are traditionally worn as part of tribal attire, such as headgear or used in ceremonial practices—without contributing to the illegal wildlife trade.

Built on the motto: “Preserve Culture Without Harming Wildlife,” AIO’s founders Nabam Bapu and Likha Nana want to introduce cutting-edge technology into the age-old practices of the Nyishi tribe and other communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, AIO gained national recognition from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On one of his Mann Ki Baat radio shows, the Prime Minister discusses important social issues. The Prime Minister praised AIO for its innovative use of 3D printing to preserve culture and wildlife.

“Some of our young friends from Arunachal Pradesh have started using 3D printing technology. Do you know why? Because they want to save the animals from being hunted for horns and teeth,” explains Modi in his show. “A team led by Nabham Bapu and Likha Nana does the 3D printing in different areas. Be it animals’ horns or teeth; all these are prepared using 3D printing. Items like dresses and caps are then made with these. This is an amazing alternative in which biodegradable materials are used; any amount of appreciation is less for such efforts. I would say more and more startups should come up in this field so that our animals can be protected and the traditions can continue.”

For years, Indigenous tribes in India, like the Nyishi, have used real animal parts in their cultural artifacts, a practice rooted in tradition. However, with poaching and the illegal wildlife trade on the rise, populations of animals like tigers, clouded leopards, and hornbills have declined.

In regions like Arunachal Pradesh, where poaching is especially problematic due to high black-market demand, animals like tigers are particularly vulnerable—tiger teeth, for instance, can sell for as much as 500,000 rupees ($6,000). To combat this, India has increased its conservation efforts, doubling tiger populations since 2006. Yet, these preservation measures have also displaced many tribal communities from their ancestral lands, forcing them to relocate from protected areas.

AIO’s journey began with a focus on fighting this poaching crisis. Located in Arunachal Pradesh, a state bordering Myanmar and China, AIO aims to tackle both the illegal wildlife trade and the cultural displacement of Indigenous communities. Their innovative use of 3D printed replicas provides a solution that allows tribes to continue their traditions without contributing to wildlife endangerment. By crafting biodegradable, realistic replicas of items like tiger teeth, hornbill beaks, and clouded leopard jaws, AIO allows the preservation of both wildlife and cultural heritage.

AIO started with small-scale 3D printing replicas. These items, including tiger jaws and leopard teeth, are first reviewed by village elders, whose approval is essential for ensuring the replicas are accurate and culturally respectful. The startup has replicated over 100 animal parts and is developing hornbill beaks and wild boar teeth.

This approach helps stop poaching and teaches younger generations about the importance of protecting their culture and the environment. Bapu and Nana see a future where no real animal parts are needed in tribal ceremonies, yet Indigenous traditions and practices remain strong and are preserved for generations to come.

One of the most thrilling aspects of AIO’s work is its collaboration with different organizations. In March 2024, the company announced a partnership with Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), an oil refinery company that supports startups through its Ideation Programme, securing support and funding.

AIO’s work also connects with global conservation efforts. Similar projects, like Panthera’s Furs for Life program in southern Africa, have shown that synthetic alternatives to animal parts can make a real difference. Using 3D printed animal parts, the Nyishi tribe is creating a new way to combine tradition with conservation, much like Panthera’s success in cutting the use of real leopard skins for ceremonial garments by 50%.

Despite the success, there are still some challenges. One of the biggest hurdles is convincing local communities and institutions to fully adopt these replicas instead of genuine animal parts. Many traditional beliefs are deeply rooted in the notion that wearing real animal parts connects the wearer to the animal’s power, making the transition to replicas slow.

Conservationist Rajkamal Goswami points out that the success of these designs will depend largely on community adoption and institutional support. However, the growing visibility of AIO, backed by support from government initiatives like the Arunachal Pradesh Investment and Innovation Park, is promising. This initiative is designed to help local entrepreneurs by offering funding, mentorship, and resources to grow innovative businesses.

AIO’s goal, however, is to expand its product line to include more animal replicas and even full-scale models of endangered species, helping to raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation. Additionally, AIO is exploring using eco-friendly plant-based resins in its printing process to minimize environmental impact.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bapu points out that “If people are shooting wild animals mercilessly using hi-tech guns, why not use technology for a greater purpose: to save wildlife and restore cultural practices.”

More than anything, AIO represents a new path forward, where technology meets tradition to create a sustainable future. By leveraging the power of 3D printing, Bapu and Nana have not only found a way to preserve their culture but have also taken a stand against the illegal wildlife trade that threatens India’s most vulnerable species.

All images courtesy of Arunachal Ivory and Ornaments via Facebook

