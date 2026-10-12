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UniFormation S10 Heads to Kickstarter with an Integrated Resin Printing and Post-Processing System

October 12, 2026 by Team UniFormation 3D Printers3D PrintingAutomationDesktop PrintersPost-processingSponsored
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UniFormation will launch its S10 desktop resin 3D printer on Kickstarter on October 22, 2026, with pledges starting at $999. The S10 integrates printing, washing, and drying, allowing a print job to continue through post-processing without a user carrying the build plate between separate devices.

For miniature makers and studios, the work often begins when a resin print finishes. Freshly printed models need washing and drying before final curing, requiring repeated handling of a resin-coated build plate. Described by UniFormation as the world’s first fully automated desktop resin 3D printer, the S10 is designed to automate those transfers and reduce the equipment needed for the workflow. Follow the UniFormation S10 on Kickstarter.

Automating Resin Printing and Post Processing

After printing, the build platform rotates and tilts to drain excess resin back into the vat. As it moves toward the washing compartment, a protective cover slides over the resin vat. The models then enter an integrated 9-liter wash tank, where platform movements remove residual resin during two cleaning cycles using the same solution.

The platform tilts to drain cleaning liquid between stages. After the second wash, it positions the models for controlled warm-air drying at 35–45°C. Users can return to washed and dried prints, then remove the models and supports and complete final UV curing.

Automatic resin feeding and heating reduce routine material management, while an enclosed chamber and internal air purification are designed to help reduce odors during operation. UniFormation also plans adjustable draining, washing, and drying durations to accommodate different model geometries.

16K Imaging and Precision Hardware

The S10 combines its automated workflow with a 16K monochrome LCD offering 15,360 × 6,540 pixels and pixel dimensions of 14.52 × 19.25 μm. Its 223.03 × 125.9 × 200 mm build volume provides space for batches of miniatures, character figures, and engineering prototypes.

A C5-class ball screw provides stated Z-axis repeatability of ±0.005 mm. An assisted release-film system helps reduce layer-separation forces, and pressure-based foreign-object detection is designed to identify potential obstructions.

Automation from Model Selection to Printing

Alongside the hardware, UniFormation is developing UniGalix, a 3D model library, and UniFormation Studio, its slicing software. The planned workflow lets users choose a model, open it directly in the slicer, select a preconfigured resin profile, and send the prepared job to the S10 over a network. The S10 resin printer also supports Lychee Slicer and CHITUBOX for users with established workflows.

S10 Fluid Hub and Curing Module

The optional S10 Fluid Hub serves up to three S10 printers and supports washing for two machines simultaneously. Its two-stage cleaning system separates rough washing from fine rinsing, using different cleaning solutions for each stage. The first wash removes most of the uncured resin, while the second uses cleaner solvent to remove remaining residue. When the fine-rinse solvent becomes too contaminated for the final rinse, it can be reused for the initial rough wash rather than being discarded. Fresh solvent is then introduced for the fine-rinse stage. This cascading reuse of cleaning fluid extends its overall lifespan, reduces solvent waste and replacement frequency, and helps lower IPA consumption and operating costs, particularly for print farms and high-volume users.

For studios and print farms, this setup is intended to reduce repetitive post-processing work across multiple machines.

Kickstarter Pricing and Availability

The S10 has an expected retail price of $1,299. Ahead of the $999 Kickstarter launch, eligible customers can place a refundable $20 VIP reservation deposit on UniFormation’s website. After backing the S10, they receive $100 cashback, bringing the effective printer price to $899; the deposit is refunded separately. Deliveries are currently estimated for March 2027.

Follow the S10 Kickstarter campaign or visit the official S10 page for product details and VIP reservation terms.

About UniFormation

Founded in 2016, UniFormation specializes in UV resin 3D printing technology, developing high-resolution printers and automated workflow solutions for makers and professional users. Guided by its philosophy of “Enjoyable Creation, Better Experience,” the company focuses on making resin 3D printing more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly.

Learn more at uniformation3d.com

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