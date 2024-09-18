MELD Delivers K2 3D Printer to NIAR as Part of Research Collaboration Agreement

Virginia-based MELD Manufacturing Corporation, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of large-scale metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems, entered into a research collaboration agreement with the National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University (WSU). As part of this agreement, which centers around advancing technologies for aerospace manufacturing, MELD has delivered its K2 printer to NIAR. Funding for the purchase of the K2, which is MELD’s largest enclosed additive-only manufacturing system, came from the EDA Build Back Better Regional Competition award to help small- and medium-sized businesses adopt advanced manufacturing technologies, like AM.

During the collaboration, NIAR will be using MELD’s proprietary, scalable solid-state process, called additive friction stir deposition (AFSD), which makes it possible to produce metal parts with wrought properties, but no melting required. The patented technology operates in an open atmosphere, so no special chambers or vacuums are needed. The K2 itself has an 81.6ft³ build space, perfect for rapid fabrication and repair of large metal parts. It also features a continuous feed system for standard-sized solid metal bar material, which negates manual intervention for MELD’s AFSD process.

The partnership between MELD and NIAR centers around MELD’s technology, and researchers at the university will use the recently delivered K2 to test, validate, and qualify different specification standards. This work will help improve the capabilities of manufacturing critical flight components, which will be an answer to the continuing demand for large-format titanium and aluminum structures in the aerospace industry.

“Our partnership with MELD Manufacturing Corporation will revolutionize additive manufacturing for NIAR, the DoD, and our industry partners. MELD’s solid-state process enhances material properties, reduces waste, and accelerates production, setting new standards for performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications,” Jeswin Joseph, associate director and program manager for Emerging Technologies at WSU-NIAR, explained in a press release.

MELD’s technology has already proven itself to be an asset for applications in the military and defense sectors, the manufacturing needs for which often dovetail with those of the aerospace industry. In fact, it was one of 67 different companies, universities, and research institutions awarded a 9-year, $975 million contract from the US Air Force Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO) for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of deployed weapons systems. This new partnership with NIAR further highlights the company’s commitment to improving aerospace manufacturing capabilities.

The area around Wichita in Kansas is home to more than 30,000 aerospace manufacturing workers, which is the highest concentration of any region in the entire country. That’s why it’s been dubbed the “Air Capital of the World,” and why WSU operates NIAR there. With a $350 million annual budget and nearly two million square feet of office and laboratory space across the city of Wichita, NIAR provides many services, including research, testing, design, certification, and training, to the aviation, manufacturing, defense, and related industries. As these are also key sectors for MELD, their research collaboration agreement is a good fit.

Images courtesy of MELD Manufacturing

