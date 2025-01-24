Boston’s Additive Edge: MIT’s MechE Forges the Future of Manufacturing

MIT‘s Department of Mechanical Engineering (MechE) is more than an academic hub, it’s a launchpad for the next generation of engineers and the industries that rely on them. MechE is a dynamic crossroads of innovation, where design, materials science, and manufacturing collide to create cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing.

Now led by John Hart, co-founder of VulcanForms and a renowned figure in additive manufacturing (AM), the department is far more than just a traditional engineering space—it’s a place where ideas are not only imagined but made real.

Interestingly, the term “3D printing” was coined at MIT, where the technology was initially called “rapid prototyping.” The inventor, Emanuel “Ellie” Sachs, who holds the patent for the process, is still on campus today—a testament to the pioneering role MIT has played and continues to play in the field of additive manufacturing.

On a recent visit to MechE’s facilities, I spoke with Senior Program Manager Haden Quinlan, who offered an inside look at the department’s forward-thinking approach. Here, students aren’t just confined to lecture halls; they are actively engaged in hands-on work that blends traditional manufacturing with cutting-edge 3D printing.

While exploring the facilities, I passed by Sachs’s office, a living connection to the origins of 3D printing. Sachs, who co-authored the foundational patent for “Three-Dimensional Printing Techniques” in 1993, remains an integral part of the MIT community. Seeing the physical patent, framed and on display, was a powerful reminder of the innovative roots that continue to drive the department forward. The document outlines the earliest concepts of binder jetting, a process now fundamental to the AM industry.

From Design to Reality: The Hands-On Approach

MIT’s MechE has a deeply rooted belief: if you can design it, you should know how to make it. This philosophy dates back to World War II when MIT played a key role in applied engineering for the war effort. Artifacts from that time—like lathes marked by the War Production Board—can still be found around campus as reminders of a key shift in engineering education.

Engineers realized that being too detached from the physical processes behind their designs made them less effective. With support from leaders like Alfred Sloan, MIT invested in hands-on training spaces like the ‘metal processing laboratory,’ giving students the tools to not only design but also understand the physics and materials behind their creations.

The layout of MIT’s MechE facilities, while it has modern equipment, still reflects its historical roots. “This is what the shop looked like when it was first established in 1953,” Quinlan explains. “Frankly, not that different. This continuity highlights the longevity of certain manufacturing processes that have stood the test of time.”

However, the department is also focused on the future, actively building four new lab spaces to keep up with the demands of modern manufacturing. Two of these labs are already in use, while the other two are still in the planning stages, ensuring that the space continues to evolve alongside the field it supports.

Today, this hands-on approach is still going strong, says Quinlan, with students learning the ropes through a progression of tools, starting from manual machines and moving up to state-of-the-art 3D printing systems.

“Follow the material,” says Quinlan, explaining how understanding the physical transformation of materials is key to mastering manufacturing. “It’s about understanding what the material is going through and how that affects the final result. You need to know more than just how the machine works—you have to understand what’s happening to the material itself. That’s why we start students on manual tools. They get that real-time feedback—if something’s vibrating too much or isn’t cutting right, they can feel it and recognize when something’s wrong. As they progress, they move up to more advanced machines, but they’ve already built that intuitive understanding of the material.”

Whether working with metal, polymer, or thermoforming tools, students gain that all-important “touch feedback”—a visceral understanding of how things work rather than just how they’re designed.

A Space Built for Innovation

The size and layout of MechE’s facilities reflect its purpose: innovation through practice. Machines are everywhere. Students have access to a wide range of technologies, including blue light scanners for part inspection, Mimaki‘s high-performance industrial UJF-7151 plus printer, Formlabs machines for smaller projects, UpNano’s NanoOne printer for precision at the nanometer level, the BMF S240, a high-resolution printer that was donated by BMF, the FARO arm to scan complex parts, thermoforming equipment, and traditional manual tools.

Quinlan says this combination of tools allows students to experiment with various materials and processes, allowing them to understand traditional and advanced manufacturing techniques. The large and dynamic space reflects the diversity of work within its walls.

Part inspection is a vital process at MIT. Quinlan explains that they use tools like the FARO arm to scan parts, overlaying the data with CAD models to compare and refine designs. The FARO scanner collects millions of data points in minutes, forming a detailed mesh of the part. This mesh helps ensure precision or identify issues like warping, allowing multiple iterations to get the part right.

For more complex parts, such as those with reflective surfaces or difficult-to-reach areas, the FARO arm’s touch probe provides an extra layer of accuracy where light scanning falls short. This combination ensures the highest quality in the final product.

Beyond the Classroom: Bridging Education and Industry

What makes MechE unique is its ability to bring together diverse industries—from aerospace to medical devices and semiconductors—into a collaborative hub for solving complex manufacturing challenges. The department’s 3D printing lab is a key example, acting as a cutting-edge resource and a demonstration site for companies seeking innovation.

Rather than simply acquiring machines, MIT works closely with tech providers, fostering deeper learning and exploration. These partnerships help MIT introduce new technologies in industries that need them most.

At the core of MechE is a commitment to blending education with real-world application. MIT partners with companies to work on R&D projects, offering a unique “Parts as a Service” model. Though they don’t produce parts for commercial sale, MIT provides essential R&D assistance, often tackling challenges that are too difficult or specialized for other facilities.

Their service model is particularly attractive to smaller businesses and startups that might need access to the high-tech machines MIT has in its labs. In fact, the department goes so far as to offer training programs that allow companies to rent lab space and run their experiments on MIT’s equipment.

This approach makes MIT a vital resource for the wider manufacturing community, helping companies not only design and test new parts but also gain the skills needed to adopt new technologies.

MIT also plays a critical role in workforce development, helping bridge the gap between machine operators and engineers. Their vocational training programs are designed to teach technical skills and engineering principles, giving operators a deeper understanding of their work processes. This, in turn, leads to more rewarding work and higher pay for those involved.

Quinlan points out that the goal is to “teach operators real engineering principles so they can diagnose issues and improve efficiency,” which benefits the operators and industries that employ them.

Shaping the Future of Manufacturing

Under Hart’s leadership, the department is positioned at the forefront of a revolution in 3D printing and advanced manufacturing. While 3D printing is a major focus, Hart and his team carefully emphasize that it’s just one tool in a much larger toolbox.

“We’re building workflows between next-generation and previous-generation tools—that’s the reality. I think we have a grounded perspective on additive manufacturing. There’s been disappointment in the industry because some people expected too much too soon, thinking the technology was junk when it didn’t meet those expectations. In some cases, it wasn’t ready for what they wanted, and in others, their goals were never realistic. Additive is just one tool in the toolbox, and you have to figure out where it makes sense; it’s not a cure-all.”

This practical, grounded approach makes MIT’s MechE department so effective by helping companies figure out where and when 3D printing is the right solution.

MechE doesn’t just prepare students to become engineers; it helps them grow into problem-solvers who can thrive in real-world environments. This kind of scalable, innovative education sets MIT apart, ensuring that students leave with more than just a degree—they can make an immediate impact in the industries that need them.

Students at MechE dive into real-world challenges, applying cutting-edge technology to solve complex problems. It’s a convergence point, a space where disciplines blend, ideas are challenged, and the future of manufacturing is shaped every day. From advanced 3D printing labs to industry partnerships, the department bridges academia and the wider world, creating technologies that change how things are made.

