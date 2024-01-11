3D Printing Resilience: the Case of Fiber Lasers

(3DPrint.com PRO is available only to subscribers)

Since at least 2020, additive manufacturing (AM) has become more and more synonymous with the concept of supply chain resilience. In 2024, there is almost guaranteed to be a striking acceleration in the connection between AM and shoring up logistics, for a variety of reasons.

One of those was already visible by November 2023, when the Biden administration announced the establishment of a Council on Supply Chain Resilience.