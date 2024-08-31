3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 31, 2024

For the last webinar and event roundup of the summer, we have a variety of in-person and virtual options for you this week! There will be a Markforged FX20 demonstration in New Zealand, SprintRay will hold another Dental 3D Printing 101 webinar, the latest 3DHEALS panel will discuss biomaterials, and more! Read on for all the details.

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

September 3: Markforged FX20 Demonstration in Auckland

This Tuesday, September 3rd, Synergy Group is demonstrating the large-format Markforged FX20 3D printer at its showroom in Auckland, marking the first time the machine has been demonstrated in New Zealand. The first demonstration will be at 8 am NZST, and the second will be at 4 pm NZST. The precision-engineered FX20 can print large parts at high rates of speed, and is compatible with the heat-resistant and flame-retardant ULTEM filament for applications like performance tooling, fixtures, and flight-ready production parts.

“Markforged 3D Printers are enhancing New Zealand’s leading manufacturer’s, cutting costs and accelerating productivity while delivering lighter and stronger parts and products.”

You can register for the Auckland demo of the Markforged FX20 here.

September 3: Farsoon’s Metal Machines & Capabilities

Farsoon Technologies will offer a webinar about “The Frontier of Metal AM” at 11 am EST on September 3rd, focused on its metal powder bed fusion (MPBF) solutions. The webinar, hosted by Farsoon Senior Application and Process Engineer Ty Sjomeling, will take a deep dive into the company’s FS350M metal 3D printer and Support Reduction System (SRS) for MPBF. Attendees will learn about the printer, SRS technology, how to boost calibration accuracy and efficiency for multi-laser metal AM systems, and more.

“Bring your additive manufacturing questions because this is a great place to get your answers! Our technical experts will be glad to help you stand out from the competition.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 3: Embrace the Circular Powder Economy

Also on the 3rd, but at 1 pm EST, Continuum Powders and Knust-Godwin will hold a webinar called “Embracing the Circular Powder Economy.” Recently, Knust-Godwin selected Continuum Powders to be the exclusive metal powders provider for a project supporting a large oil and gas customer that needs to recycle nickel alloy parts. Continuum supplied Inconel powder, which Knust-Godwin used to print parts on a Renishaw system. So experts from these three companies will discuss the project during the webinar, plus its implications for other sustainable manufacturing applications.

“Continuum is doing things that no other metal powders company can currently do when it comes to complete lifecycle management of consumable metal parts. With the incredible advancements we’ve made in converting worn parts into new metal powders, it no longer makes sense to simply scrap those parts and purchase metal powders made from virgin metals,” said Continuum Powders CEO Rob Higby.

You can register for the webinar here.

September 4: HIP for Free with Quintus Technologies

On Wednesday, September 4th, Quintus Technologies will hold a webinar called “HIP for Free: Speed Printing Unleashed” all about its hot isostatic pressing (HIP) technology. Attendees will learn about the company’s “speed printing” strategy for additive manufacturing, which combines AM with HIP to increase the build rate by up to 10 times. Led by Business Development Manager Anders Magnusson, the webinar will also present a basic calculation on how to achieve “HIP for free” for high-volume AM manufacturing, and review available material and processing research. To prepare before the webinar, you can download the Quintus whitepaper on the subject.

“Discover how combining AM with Hot Isostatic Pressing can increase build rates by up to 10 times and achieve “HIP-quality” components at no extra cost. Learn from the latest research and enhance your production efficiency.”

You can register for the webinar here. Choose which time works best for you: 8 am, 11 am, or 5 pm CEST (2 am, 5 am, or 11 am EST).

September 4: Dental 3D Printing 101 with SprintRay

Also on the 4th, at 7 pm EST, SprintRay will offer another of its 3D Printing 101 webinars to help dental providers bring the technology in-office and provide same-day care to their patients, while also lowering costs and wait times. Attendees will hear about the fundamentals and best practices for in-office 3D printing from Dr. Sully Sullivan, discover how to streamline your practice with scan-to-print digital workflows for key applications, and more.

“This session will showcase the benefits of integrating advanced technology into your practice, enhancing patient satisfaction and reducing production costs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 5: Biomaterials 2024 with 3DHEALS

At 11 am EST on Thursday, September 5th, 3DHEALS will hold “Biomaterials 2024,” an annual virtual event dedicated to material science and biomaterials for medical devices, biofabrication, and 3D printed implants. This is a great opportunity for people from various disciplines, including engineers, researchers, entrepreneurs, clinicians, and industry professionals, to learn about the latest innovative advancements and methodologies that are shaping the future of healthcare. Plus, the virtual format of the panel, moderated by 3DHEALS Founder and CEO Dr. Jenny Chen, enables networking opportunities and knowledge exchange with a global audience.

“Attendees will have the chance to gain invaluable insights into the development of novel materials, fabrication techniques, and biofunctionalization strategies tailored for applications in 3D printing implants, medical devices, and biofabrication. From elucidating the fundamental properties of biomaterials to showcasing innovative approaches for enhancing biocompatibility, mechanical properties, and bioactivity of implants, this event offers a comprehensive overview of the current state-of-the-art in material science for medical applications.”

You can register for the event here.

September 6 – 7: European Healthcare Forum for Additive Manufacturing

Finally, from September 6-7, join the Symposium on 3D Printing for Life Sciences (3DP Basel) and the European Healthcare Forum for AM (EHFAM)—formerly AM Medical Days—to collaboratively discuss and emphasize the role of additive manufacturing in European healthcare. This two-in-one event, held at the FHNW Campus Muttenz in Basel, Switzerland, will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops, all focused on optimizing resources, enhancing networking opportunities, and integrating research, policy, and application for the AM healthcare ecosystem in Europe.

“3DP Basel will spotlight cutting-edge research and new developments in AM for healthcare.”

“EHFAM will address practical applications, policy considerations, and implementation strategies to bring AM solutions closer to users, policymakers, and health systems across Europe.”

You can purchase tickets for 3DP Basel and EHFAM here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

