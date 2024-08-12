3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Pickleball & Mircoalgae Resins

A new company called Accel Digital Solutions made 20 different versions before settling on a new pickleball design, which they say is 10 times quieter than traditional models at ten times the price. The ball has been approved and is for sale, made with MJF TPU.
The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center have made floor cassettes out of PLA and wood flour.
New research has shown how microalgae can make functionalized triglycerides and chlorophylls that could work as SLA resins without the need of extra photoinitiators.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3DPOD 212: Chuck Hull and the Invention of 3D Printing
40 years ago today, on August 8, 1984, Charles Hull filed a patent application for stereolithography (SLA), the first additive manufacturing technique in history. We’re honored to have Chuck Hull...
3DPOD Episode 211: IMTS 2024 Preview with Bonnie Gurney, AMT & Debbie Holton, Converge Consulting Group
Today, we have two guests on the 3DPOD: Bonnie Gurney of the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) and Debbie Holton of Converge Consulting. Debbie has extensive experience in trade shows...
3DPOD Episode 210: Jon Porter, Matsuura Machinery
Jon Porter started at Dyson, then worked at 3D RPT, Renishaw, Velo 3D, and now serves as Business Development Manager of Additive Manufacturing at Matsuura Machinery. His experience across the...
Printing Money Episode 20: Additive Manufacturing M&A and More, with Rajeev Kulkarni
Another month, another episode of Printing Money. For Episode 20, Danny is joined by Rajeev Kulkarni. Rajeev worked at 3D Systems for more than twenty-five years, the last number of...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.