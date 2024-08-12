3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Pickleball & Mircoalgae Resins

A new company called Accel Digital Solutions made 20 different versions before settling on a new pickleball design, which they say is 10 times quieter than traditional models at ten times the price. The ball has been approved and is for sale, made with MJF TPU.

The Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center have made floor cassettes out of PLA and wood flour.

New research has shown how microalgae can make functionalized triglycerides and chlorophylls that could work as SLA resins without the need of extra photoinitiators.

