3D Printing News Unpeeled: $970 Million Contract, Plasters and HEA

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Colorado, NIST and more have worked on “Additive manufacturing of highly entangled polymer networks,” where low use of photoinitiators along with a redox process has let them make DLP parts with highly entangled long polymer chains out of monomers. This could lead to new elastomeric or hydrogel parts that could be used as wound dressing.
Researchers from the Department of Energy, NNSA Center of Excellence CAMCSE, UAB, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, the University of California-Irvine, and the University of Notre Dame have shown that a high eutectic high-entropy alloy, Ni40Co20Fe10Cr10Al18W2, which shows remarkable strength under pressure.
MELD Manufacturing got a $975 million contract with the United States Air Force to support the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO).
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 18, 2024
In this week’s Webinar and Event Roundup, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses and its U.S. tour, while TriMech hosts a Technology Showcase, Endeavor 3D offers a webinar about robotics...
3D Printing Financials: Markforged Bets on Innovation and Cost Cuts to Sustain Itself
Amid a challenging economic climate, Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) is making bold moves to secure its future. The company’s second-quarter 2024 earnings report reveals a mix of cost-cutting measures and product...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 14, 2024
We’ve got a busy week of 3D printing webinars and events, both virtual and in-person! Stratasys continues its training and tour, while a Laser Additive Manufacturing workshop will be held...
3D Printing Markets Grows 8% Year over Year
Despite a market slowdown in 2023, the additive manufacturing (AM) sector continues to grow at a robust rate, according to AM Research. The market analysis firm published its Q1 2024...
