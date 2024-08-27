3D Printing News Unpeeled: $970 Million Contract, Plasters and HEA

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Colorado, NIST and more have worked on “Additive manufacturing of highly entangled polymer networks,” where low use of photoinitiators along with a redox process has let them make DLP parts with highly entangled long polymer chains out of monomers. This could lead to new elastomeric or hydrogel parts that could be used as wound dressing.

Researchers from the Department of Energy, NNSA Center of Excellence CAMCSE, UAB, University of Massachusetts-Amherst, the University of California-Irvine, and the University of Notre Dame have shown that a high eutectic high-entropy alloy, Ni40Co20Fe10Cr10Al18W2, which shows remarkable strength under pressure.

MELD Manufacturing got a $975 million contract with the United States Air Force to support the Rapid Sustainment Office (RSO).

