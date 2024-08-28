Autentica Transforms the 3D Printing Ecosystem with Blockchain and NFTs

As a number of firms realize the concept of the digital inventory via 3D printing, they are beginning to differentiate themselves in terms of technological framework, market focus, and overall strategy. A key element that separates the U.K.’s Autentica from the pack is its reliance on non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to protect CAD files as they’re streamed around the world to produce spare parts on demand.

Founded by Irma Gilbert, a veteran with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing, the firm has emerged as a pioneer in integrating blockchain and NFT technologies into the 3D printing ecosystem. Through its platform, Autentica aims to solve some of the most pressing challenges in the digital manufacturing space, offering a secure, efficient, and scalable solution for on-demand production.

A Journey Rooted in Necessity

Irma Gilbert’s journey into the world of additive manufacturing (AM) was one of necessity, innovation, and relentless pursuit of solutions to problems that many in the industry had resigned themselves to enduring. Originally from Brazil, Gilbert’s professional journey took her across continents, with significant stints in Portugal and Angola. It was during her time in Africa, operating a window manufacturing business, that she first encountered the logistical nightmare of sourcing spare parts for machinery.

“Every time I needed a repair, I had to catch a plane to Portugal to buy spare parts,” Gilbert recalled in an interview with 3DPrint.com. “I realized there had to be a better way.”

This realization led Gilbert to explore the burgeoning field of 3D printing. Upon selling her Angolan firm, which was generating an annual profit of $10 million, she dove into the research and development of digital fabrication technologies, particularly focusing on AM. However, as she delved deeper, she discovered that while the technology had advanced significantly, there was a critical missing piece: access to the digital designs necessary to produce parts.

The Birth of Autentica

In response to this gap, Gilbert conceptualized Autentica in 2014, initially envisioning it as a marketplace for CAD files. “The idea was to create a platform where designers and manufacturers could collaborate, bringing together the best of both worlds to facilitate on-demand manufacturing,” she explained. However, this vision hit a significant roadblock: the reluctance of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to release their CAD files due to concerns over intellectual property (IP) protection.

By 2021, the technological landscape had shifted dramatically, with blockchain and NFTs emerging as potential solutions to the very problems that had stalled Autentica’s initial progress. “Blockchain alone doesn’t protect the files; it protects the digital workflow. The file itself needs additional protection, and that’s where NFTs come in,” said Gilbert. This is a key distinction between Autentica and others in the digital warehousing space, with Gilbert suggesting that hers is the only platform to rely on NFTs.

These blockchain-driven tokens do more than make monkey cartoons more valuable. By protecting digital files, Autentica is able to offer a secure method for OEMs to release their CAD files for 3D printing without the fear of unauthorized replication.

“NFTs provide a unique identifier for each file, ensuring that the digital asset is protected and can only be used as intended by the OEM,” Gilbert explained.

This approach has allowed Autentica to create what Gilbert describes as a “3D printing ecosystem,” where files are not downloaded but streamed securely to authorized service providers who can then print the parts as needed. Autentica’s platform goes beyond mere file protection. It includes a comprehensive suite of tools that integrate with the existing systems of manufacturers and service providers, ensuring seamless operation from the creation of a digital design to the final delivery of a printed part.

From Automotive to Beyond

Autentica first developed its technology with a grant from Innovate UK with a focus on the automotive industry. This resulted in Autentica Car Parts, which enables OEMs to sell spare part designs directly to authorized dealers, distributors, and repair centers. The platform, developed with the University of Sheffield AMRC and Oracle, reduces access time for parts from 28 days to near-instant, cuts storage costs by 70%, and lowers transportation’s carbon footprint by 40%. The vehicle-focused platform was officially launched in fall 2023 having been successfully tested with 500 customers and supported by 600 AM service providers.

“In the UK, automotive is the largest market, and we’ve secured significant support to build and demonstrate our capabilities here,” Gilbert noted.

Despite its success, Autentica has faced significant challenges, particularly in convincing OEMs to adopt its platform. “The biggest hurdle is changing the traditional mindset of manufacturers. Many are still hesitant to embrace digital transformation, especially when it involves something as critical as their IP,” Gilbert said. However, she remains optimistic, noting that early adopters have already started to see the benefits of this new approach. This includes key companies in the aerospace sector, resulting in the launch of Autentica Space.

“We’re currently negotiating with Safran and other major players in the aerospace and defense industries. These sectors are beginning to recognize the value of our platform, not just for IP protection, but also for its potential to streamline and secure their supply chains,” Gilbert says.

Looking to the future, Gilbert sees Autentica expanding its reach globally, with plans to consolidate its presence in Singapore, Brazil, Oceania, and the United States. “We’re focusing on building strategic partnerships that will allow us to scale quickly and effectively,” she explained. This includes exploring opportunities in emerging markets, where the need for on-demand manufacturing solutions is rapidly growing.

Gilbert is also passionate about the potential of AM to contribute to global sustainability efforts. “3D printing has the potential to reduce waste significantly by allowing for more precise manufacturing and reducing the need for large inventories,” she pointed out. Autentica is already playing a role in this by enabling manufacturers to produce only what is needed, where it is needed, thus minimizing the environmental impact of traditional manufacturing processes and the associated shipment of parts around the world.

Despite how long companies like Autentica have been in development, the overall market for digital inventories is still quite nascent. However, as a bridge to full AM production that also addresses major cost and waste issues, digital inventories represent a huge potential for OEMs and 3D printing companies. As other firms like Immensa, Spare Parts 3D, and Würth Additive, continue to grow, major differentiators like NFT protection will give them an edge over the rest.

Images courtesy of Autentica.

