3D Printing News Briefs, August 24, 2024: Certification, Biomaterials, 3D Printed Watch, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, ASTM International’s AM CoE has launched an Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee, Dimanex has joined the Autodesk Developer Network and Sustainability Tech Partner Program, and Tvasta inaugurated a concrete AM research lab at Saintgits College of Engineering. Moving on, Align Technology introduced a software design suite for in-office dental 3D printing, 4D Medicine raised £3.4 million in Series A funding for its unique biomaterial platform, and researchers at the University of Edinburgh are 3D printing blood vessels to improve cardiovascular disease treatment. Finally, a Swiss architecture student was inspired by the landscapes of Iceland while creating a 3D printed watch.

ASTM International’s AM CoE Launches Certification Committee

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) announced the launch of its Additive Manufacturing Certification Committee (AMCC) initiative, comprised of representatives from AM end-users. There are 23 members, including Lockheed Martin, Ford Motor Company, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing, and more, which you can see in the image above. The AMCC’s mission is to gather stakeholders from multiple sectors to work together on audit criteria for qualifying AM supply chains. The committee will be responsible for developing, deploying, and maintaining the audit criteria, as well as managing the certification program. Development of criteria, which the committee members have been working on for nearly a year, is based on industry best practices and published international standards, and the first version should be completed soon. The audit criteria can be used by organizations to qualify their internal AM facilities and suppliers, and the ASTM AM CoE offers certification programs that complement the AMCC.

“Developing certification criteria is a detailed and resource-intensive process, but the resulting value for our organization and the industry as a whole will be substantial. The AM CoE, along with ASTM International, has created a program that will deliver significant benefits, and we are glad to contribute to this endeavor,” said Eddie Kavanagh, senior principal engineer at Johnson & Johnson.

Dimanex Joins Autodesk Developer Network, Sustainability Tech Partner

Dimanex, a global analytics-software and additive manufacturing services firm, announced that it has become a member of the Autodesk developer network, as well as the Autodesk Sustainability Tech Partner program. This partnership will create more and immediate value for customers by offering AM analytics services for supply chain and manufacturing industries. Becoming a member of Autodesk’s developer network will allow Dimanex to develop products to help global enterprise companies apply data-driven analytics and cloud-enabled AM engineering solutions, while joining the Sustainability Tech Partner program will help both firms contribute further to sustainable outcomes. Together, Autodesk and Dimanex will work to expand Autodesk’s platform capabilities for engineering and supply chains of companies over multiple industries, including automotive, agriculture, packaging, transport, and more.

“In today’s economies, we see organizations that are increasingly pressured on the sustainability footprint of their manufacturing and supply chain operations. It becomes ever clearer that innovations like AM (engineering) can provide for solutions to make supply chains eco-friendlier and more sustainable,” said Rebecca Burns, Sustainability Tech Partner Program Lead at Autodesk. “Combining AM analytics, with AM engineering leads to less unnecessary production, less material usage, and facilitates the increased use of circular materials in the design and production process. Sustainable supply chains need to quickly turn raw data into information for better decision-making. The combination of AM analytics excellence from Dimanex and the engineering products and capabilities from Autodesk will deliver positive and immediate environmental impact to our world.”

Tvasta & Saintgits College Inaugurate AM Concrete Research Lab

Additive construction startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions recently inaugurated the first Concrete 3D Printing Research Lab in Kerala, India. The facility was established in collaboration with Saintgits College of Engineering in Kottayam, and is set to increase construction industry research and innovation with advanced AM technologies, as well as promote more rapid and sustainable construction practices in the country. Representatives from Tvasta, as well as dignitaries, stakeholders, faculty, and staff from Saintgits College of Engineering, attended the inauguration ceremony for the lab, which will be an R&D hub focused on concrete AM. It will house Tvasta’s NIRMAAN RD11 3D printer, which is said to produce volumes up to one cubic meter, and will allow students, researchers, and industry professionals to conduct material research. Tvasta itself is a leader in using automation and robotics to revolutionize construction, and the new Concrete 3D Printing Research Lab at Saintgits will likely become a Center of Excellence for India.

“We are immensely proud to inaugurate this advanced lab, which aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering innovation and providing our students with the latest technological tools to excel in the field of engineering,” said Shri. Thomas T. John, Director of Saintgits Group of Institutions. “This collaboration with Tvasta is a significant milestone for us.”

Align Technology Introduces iTero Design Suite for In-Practice 3D Printing

Global medical device company Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Invisalign clear aligners, exocad CAD/CAM software, and iTero intraoral scanners for restorative dentistry. Now, it’s introduced the iTero Design Suite, an intuitive software solution to help doctors facilitate designs for more efficient in-practice 3D printing of models, bite splints, and restorations. The suite enhances the existing Align Digital Platform, which offers customer-focused technologies that enable end-to-end dental workflows, and is seamlessly integrated with leading 3D printers. By leveraging exocad CAD/CAM software, iTero Design Suite offers simplified doctor and staff-friendly design applications, which can help improve patient experiences by reducing time to treatment. The new iTero Design Suite is now available through an early access program, and iTero scanner users can submit their interest via the scanner or the MyiTero portal. The software should be available in selected markets later this year.

Karim Boussebaa, Align Technology Executive Vice President and Managing Director, iTero Scanner and Services Business, said, “We have seen growing interest in 3D printing technology from our customers, and bringing the iTero™ Design Suite to market reflects our commitment to offering our customers the digital transformation solutions they need to enhance practice efficiency and patient experiences through powerful technology.”

4D Medicine Raises £3.4m in Series A Funding for Biomaterial Platform

Nottingham-based 4D Medicine, a spin-out from the Universities of Birmingham and Warwick, has raised £3.4 million ($4.4m) in a Series A investment funding round for its unique biomaterial platform. This brings the total raised to £5 million, and the company is getting ready to raise a Series B investment early next year. Oshen Holdings, DSW Ventures, SFC Capital, and Boundary Capital backed the round, along with private investors that included top surgeons and scientists. Its 4Degra resorbable biomaterial is being used to develop 3D printed implants, like soft tissue scaffolds and orthopaedic devices, that help recovering patients, and unlike other resorbable biomaterials used for implants, 4Degra degrades gradually and doesn’t release acidic by-products. It can be 3D printed to create complex geometries, and can be used in flexible products, like membranes, and rigid ones, like plates, pins, and bone scaffolds. The funding will allow 4D Medicine to complete pre-clinical testing and seek FDA clearance to enter the U.S. market.

“I would like to thank all our investors for their trust and support,” said 4D Medicine CEO Philip Smith. “Our success in continuing to raise investment despite the difficult market conditions over the last few years is testament to their belief in the company’s commercial potential and our world-class team. The funds will be used to complete the pre-clinical testing of our first medical device product range and our preparations for entry into the orthopaedic market.”

3D Printed Blood Vessels Could Improve Heart Disease Treatment

The most commonly diagnosed cardiovascular disease is coronary heart disease, when the coronary arteries supplying oxygen to the heart are narrowed due to build-up of fatty material. A heart bypass is a common treatment for this, and involves taking a healthy graft or blood vessel from another part of the body and using it to reroute the narrowed or blocked artery, thus improving oxygen and blood flow to the heart. But researchers from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Engineering and Heriot-Watt University are working to develop flexible, 3D printed, gel-like tubes that could be used instead. The team says their 3D printed synthetic blood vessels closely mimic the properties of human veins, and could limit the pain, scarring, and infection risks that are common to bypass surgeries. To print the tubular grafts from a water-based gel, the team integrated a rotating spindle into the 3D printer, and reinforced the resulting graft with electrospinning. Their tests show that the 3D printed grafts are as strong as natural blood vessels.

“The results from our research address a long-standing challenge in the field of vascular tissue engineering – to produce a conduit that has similar biomechanical properties to that of human veins,” said Dr. Norbert Radacsi, principal investigator, University of Edinburgh. “With continued support and collaboration, the vision of improved treatment options for patients with cardiovascular disease could become a reality.”

3D Printed LinkOne Watch Inspired by Icelandic Landscapes

Swiss architecture student and designer Johan Link was inspired by the “rugged elegance” of Iceland’s landscape when he designed the stunning LinkOne watch, featuring delicate surfaces and raw geometric elements. Link spent months sketching, iterating, prototyping, and finally 3D printing the timepiece, which is reflective of “the simplicity and elegance of nature.” Link used selective laser sintering (SLS) technology to 3D print the straps of the watch out of thermoplastic elastomer (TPE), which offers a velvet-like texture for a comfortable fit. The LinkOne has a black anodized aluminum case, crafted with CNC milling out of strong and durable 6061-T6 aluminum. The case was then bead-blasted and anodized for a more refined, aesthetically pleasing appearance. The LinkOne is water-resistant, and when fully charged, can store over 41 hours of energy.

“Prototyping is an extremely exciting part of the journey. It is where my sketches find a physical form and where all the unexpected real-world challenges begin to surface. The straps and the clasp of this watch are particularly different from any other watch. The straps are 3D printed using a very strong yet flexible material, produced with industrial high-quality printers. The clasp, made from aluminum like the rest of the watch, allows for precise adjustment of the strap’s tension on the wrist while remaining easy to use,” Link wrote.

For more information on pricing and to join the pre-order waitlist, visit the LinkOne website.

