3D Printing News Briefs, August 10, 2024: Centrifugal 3D Printer, Waveguides, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs, a company has launched what it says is the first centrifugal 3D printer, AIM3D secured patents for pellet 3D printing, and micro-CT scanning is being used for real-time print monitoring. Moving on, Quickparts released a new online tool to streamline volume manufacturing requests, and a US Air Force base installed a new 3D printer in its metals shop. Finally, researchers in Australia are 3D printing low-cost augmented reality optical waveguides.

Fugo Precision 3D Launches Centrifugal 3D Printing Technology

At RAPID+TCT 2024 in Los Angeles, Fugo Precision 3D unveiled what it calls the world’s first centrifugal 3D printer, which is a major milestone in the evolution of additive manufacturing. Now officially launched, the Fugo Model A is said to offer patented “layerless” 3D printing with sub-30-micron accuracy, as well as increased speed and throughput up to ten times faster than traditional SLA 3D printers. The printer works with multiple applications and a wide range of photopolymers, and the company is targeting high-volume manufacturers that use 3D printing as a critical element in production lines. The Fugo Model A lowers costs and improves efficiency by integrating multiple post-production processes to streamline the workflow, so users can supposedly print, wash, dry, and post-cure parts without having to use multiple machines. Initial commercial production machines should be delivered in Q1 of 2024, and Fugo is now taking reservations for the Model A.

“Since the advent of SLA and DLP technology, the single greatest problem with these printers has been the need for a mechanical means to spread the infinitely thin layers,” said Sasha Shkolnik, CTO of Fugo Precision 3D. “With the Fugo Model A, we have solved this problem as our technology does not use any mechanical means to create layers during printing.”

AIM3D Secures Patents in U.S. & Europe for 3D Pellet Printing

German 3D printing company AIM3D, a University of Rostock spin-off, has secured patents in both the U.S. and Europe that protect its work in 3D extrusion printing. The company’s focus is pellet 3D printers, and the four patents cover its composite extrusion modeling (CEM) technology for high-temperature material extrusion 3D printing, decentralized pellet extruders, and, in the U.S., its high-flow hot ends and filament extruders. The patented CEM technology allows for high build rates and uniform extrusion, and is especially effective at processing ULTEM 9085, which is often used in aerospace applications. The company’s industrial Exam 255 and Exam 510 printers can handle ceramics, polymers, and metals, and have a cost advantage over traditional FDM systems, as they use standard pellets with or without fillers. Plus, its Voxelfill strategy addresses inhomogeneous strengths in 3D printing, which makes it possible to achieve reduced material and weight, as well as customized material properties.

“The granted patents reflect our impressive achievements in research and development. These patents secure our know-how for 3D pellet printers. At the same time, we are open to establishing licensing partnerships,” said AIM3D’s CEO Dr.-Ing. Vincent Morrison.

Using Dynamic Micro-CT for Real-Time Monitoring of 3D Printed Parts

While 3D printing opens up many new possibilities in advanced manufacturing, it’s vitally important to work on gaining a better understanding of a 3D printed part’s performance while in operation—especially when it’s faced with external conditions like loading or heating. Conventional mechanical testing methods provide a general overview of the part’s mechanical properties, but the impact can only be determined by destructive methods at the end. A better way is dynamic micro-CT scanning, which enables uninterrupted data collection and is very useful for non-destructive analysis of the intricate geometries found in 3D printed parts. Recently, the TESCAN UniTOM XL micro-CT was used for real-time monitoring and data acquisition in a study of the changes that internal structures of 3D printed plastic parts undergo during compression loading.

Micro-CT scanning uses x-rays to collect 3D data, and using the technology in situ allows for a three-dimensional study of processes inside a sample part under changing external conditions during mechanical testing. Data can be captured during the entire process using this method, thanks to the high temporal resolution that’s used by dynamic CT. A study was conducted of in situ 3D deformation of three plastic parts, each 3D printed with a different, common infill pattern—Cross 3D, Cube, and Triangle. While each sample was continuously compressed, 220 tomograms were captured over 22 minutes using the TESCAN UniTOM XL micro-CT, with a voxel size of 59 µm and a temporal resolution of 5.8 seconds per sample rotation. The user was able to learn all kinds of information about the interior structures of the parts, such as a clear separation between individual layers in the Cross 3D sample as the load increases; this could indicate a lack of fusion between specific layers, which means the initial build parameters should be remodeled.

Quickparts Launches Online Tool to Streamline Volume Manufacturing Requests

Custom manufacturing services provider Quickparts announced a new online tool, available through its QuickQuote portal, that’s designed to streamline the request process for volume manufacturing. The user-friendly interface streamlines everything and makes it easy for customers to upload files, enter details like materials, design specifications, and preferred processes, and submit the request. Then, a rapid response is triggered from a dedicated project team, which lays the foundation for discussions about customer project needs and customized quotes. The new tool is aimed particularly at customers with complex or large-scale projects in injection molding, additive manufacturing, and CNC machining, and is just one more example of Quickparts’ continuing commitment to volume production capabilities.

“We are thrilled to unveil this new online tool. This innovative solution simplifies the request process for volume manufacturing projects, enabling our customers to receive customized solutions that perfectly align with their specific needs,” said Ziad Abou, Chief Success Officer for Quickparts. “At Quickparts, we are dedicated to delivering the competitive edge our customers need by providing exceptional service, unmatched quality, and innovative manufacturing solutions.”

USAF Base Adds Stratasys 3D Printer to 31st MXS Metals Shop

The US Air Force Aviano Air Base has been using 3D printing since 2019 in multiple units, including the 31st Maintenance Squadron (MXS). The 31st MXS fabrication flight recently added new capabilities to the metal shop in the form of a Stratasys F900 3D printer and associated software. Each year, the 31st MXS fabrication flight produces about 63 local manufactured tools and over 350 minor aircraft components, with the help of a 3D printer in the Wyvern Spark Lab that can only build parts up to 25.6 x 25.6 cm. But by using the new in-house Stratasys technology at the metals shop instead, those numbers could majorly increase by next year, as the F900 can print parts as large as 91 x 91 cm. By 3D printing prototype molds for the parts first, they can easily go back and redesign if there’s an issue, without having to start from scratch. John Bultman, University of Dayton Research Institute additive manufacturing engineer, visited the shop and trained the Airmen to operate, program, maintain, and troubleshoot the printer.

“It opens a new and wide range of possibilities in the future. Although it’s new here, other bases have been using this technology for several years now and we are very excited to have this capability here,” said Senior Airman Abram Reyes, 31st MXS aircraft metals technician journeyman.

Researchers 3D Printing Low-Cost Augmented Reality Waveguides

Using a near-eye device, it’s possible to create an interactive experience—augmented reality—by projecting virtual information onto real-world objects. The AR field is popular for enhancing entertainment, and learning and manufacturing processes, but it’s not easy or cheap to mass produce the core light-transmitting components in AR devices called waveguides. To solve this problem, a team of researchers from the University of Melbourne designed a novel, low-cost approach for manufacturing optical waveguides by using a modified LCD 3d printer. As they explain in their paper, the researchers 3D printed components of a geometric AR waveguide, using UV resin to bond three dielectric reflectors and other 3D printed parts. The team was able to improve surface roughness without relying on dicing, molding, and post-polishing, which helps maintain image quality of the waveguide while also reducing costs. They plan next to explore advanced materials and printing techniques to enhance the performance and durability of AR waveguides.

“The intricate nature of traditional AR fabrication techniques and their high precision requirements for optical characteristics have become significant barriers to overcoming the cost of mass production. The success of our prototype suggests potential for widespread application and commercialization,” explained author Ranjith Unnithan.

