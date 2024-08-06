CSR 3D Art Studio Makes Life-Sized 3D Printed Statues of Your Loved Ones

A lot of people have tried to make a business out of making figurines of people. Whether they are real-life prints of your in-game character or little mini-me versions of your friends, so far, they haven’t cracked the secret formula for success here. We’ve seen 3D printed fetuses, keychains, USB sticks, and much more. People keep believing that customized 3D-printed parts for consumers will be successful, but success is elusive.
I think a firm called CSR Art Studio has cracked it and created a relevant, affordable, and great product that is doing well. The company has a tagline that says, “We Bring Your Loved Ones Back.” You contact them, send them pictures of your loved one, and they 3D model them. You pay an advance. The company told me that they aim to achieve a resemblance of around 80% to 90%. After you see the model, you can request corrections to the file or images they send you. The company aims to produce your life-sized statue in around 10 to 15 days from the final design approval.
You can order a one-foot-tall, two-foot, two-and-a-half-foot, or life-sized statue from the firm. Prices, which exclude shipping and tax, start at around $238 for a one-foot statue, $310 for a two-foot statue, and $572 for a 2.5-foot statue. You can also get a life-sized statue for around $1500. This is an incredible value. Additionally, the work the team is doing on 3D modeling, printing, and painting is stellar. They keep costs low through the use of desktop 3D printers and by cutting the model into parts to reassemble later. I really think that the statues are stunning and a very good value proposition. The company has been in business for three years.
Some of their Instagram posts get hundreds of likes, and others get tens of thousands. Their most popular videos have over 300,000 views. The company seems to be getting a lot of positive responses from people buying these statues. People really seem to like the likeness of these statues and their impact.
These statues are meant to commemorate the dead, but I could imagine wanting different statues for different reasons. Maybe it would be nice to get a statue of your boss or company founder for your business? Or perhaps you could create a kind of Madame Tussauds featuring people from your village, small town, or area. Or we could have these guys make us a 3D printing hall of fame. I just love this because it uses simple photos, making it easy for the user to upload and decide to buy from their home. I also like that they’re using desktop 3D printers to make these statues. Nothing complicated here. No expensive machines or resin. They just use inexpensive material and stick the model together to save on costs. Above all, I like the combination of 3D printing with fine workmanship. The print is only part of it; they must have some really great 3D modeling people as well. The hand painting just finishes off this product. In other countries, this kind of thing may be cost-prohibitive, but in this case, they can make the economics work in India. I think this is a really creative and fun use of our technology. What’s more, this is a good example of an application that is being unlocked through desktop 3D printers. On industrial machines, this would be too expensive to do. A company may be able to get a statue for thousands, but to make it affordable, desktop machines really make a difference. We also don’t often see Material Extrusion used in display objects. But here, Material Extrusion provides the form inexpensively, and the finishing is done by hand. I totally love this and want to get one myself!
