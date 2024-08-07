3DPOD Episode 211: IMTS 2024 Preview with Bonnie Gurney, AMT & Debbie Holton, Converge Consulting Group

Today, we have two guests on the 3DPOD: Bonnie Gurney of the Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT) and Debbie Holton of Converge Consulting. Debbie has extensive experience in trade shows and has worked in communications for SME, America Makes, ASME, and AMT. Meanwhile, Bonnie is the Vice President of Strategic Content & Partnerships at AMT. Since AMT organizes the world’s largest event dedicated to manufacturing technology, the International Manufacturing Trade Show (IMTS), we delve deeply into this leading event, which is taking place September 9-14 in Chicago. We also discuss event organization in general, the state of events, and how to visit an event successfully as a professional or company.

