BigRep Brings Large-format 3D Printing to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Upon merging with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) SMG Technology Acceleration SE, large format 3D printer manufacturer BigRep has successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker B1GR. The public listing, symbolized by a ceremonial bell ringing on July 31, 2024, was attended by BigRep’s executives, key investors, and media representatives.

The listing is the culmination of a strategic process initiated in early 2024 when BigRep announced its merger with the Luxembourg-based SMG Technology Acceleration SE. Upon merging with SMG, the company has become BigRep SE, valued at approximately €157 million, with Dr. Sven Thate and Dr. Reinhard Festag taking the roles of CEO and CFO, respectively. In his speech at the bell-ringing ceremony, CEO Thate said:

“Going public allows us to think bigger and pursue our buy-and-build strategy. We see great growth and synergy opportunities by expanding inorganically. The current market conditions will only increase consolidation pressure, giving us a chance to use our public listing to benefit our shareholders.”

The listing represents a number of changes both for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry and BigRep. After the SPAC craze that occurred in tandem with the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, mergers with these specialty companies cooled off as a result of an economic slowdown. In turn, most public companies that listed as a result of SPAC mergers faced significant financial difficulties, including stock price collapses, repeated de-listing notices, and even complete business shutdowns.

Now, BigRep has opted to list via the same strategy. In general, the practice of performing reverse mergers with publicly listed firms, including SPACs, has been criticized because such listings require less overall scrutiny from government bodies.

That said, it’s possible that BigRep will succeed despite the past record of SPAC companies. In fact, it may be able to do so in part because of the failures of the past. The company could learn from the issues faced by those prior firms, while investors may have a better understanding of what red flags to look for. We may even see a new series of IPOs, including SPAC listings, where more European companies participate in the trend. After all, Swiss firm Exentis is also considering a public listing this year.

Turning to the public markets for further financing should allow BigRep to continue its growth trajectory. The company has been on a long journey that began with large-format open air machines to increasingly automated and heated chamber systems. Its product line includes the newly launched VIIO 250, the most automated of BigRep’s portfolio. The company’s portfolio also features the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 printers, part of its acquisition of HAGE3D, which are designed for high-temperature applications and complement BigRep’s existing product offerings.

With its purchase of HAGE3D, we might guess that BigRep will pursue some non-organic growth. This could include the purchase of a firm that designs 3D printers that rely on industrial robotic arms or a software company that could further enhance BigRep’s user experience and quality control. We might even imagine the acquisition of a metal 3D printer manufacturer, particularly in the wire arc AM or directed energy deposition space. It will be exciting to see where the company goes next.

