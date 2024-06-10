BigRep Launches High-Temperature 3D Printers via HAGE3D Acquisition

In the fall of 2023, large-format 3D printing leader BigRep announced its acquisition of Austria-based HAGE3D, which also makes large-platform, fused filament fabrication (FFF) systems. This enabled BigRep to offer a full spectrum of low-to-high-temperature solutions on a global platform, strengthening its market presence just before it announced a SPAC deal to become publicly traded on the German exchange, a move that was supposed to be completed by Q1 of 2024.

Now, in its first major announcement since the acquisition, BigRep has launched two high-temperature 3D printers—the ALTRA 280 and the IPSO 105—that are fully automated for industrial applications in demanding sectors like automotive and aerospace and defense. These updated printers, originating from BigRep’s acquisition of HAGE3D, were formerly known as the PRECISE and the MEX throughout the European market, and have been rolled out in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

“We are proud to extend our portfolio towards high-performance filament extrusion with our open system approach, thereby aiming to double the addressable market of our solutions with the technology from HAGE3D, our recently announced planned acquisition,” stated Dr.-Ing. Sven Thate, Managing Director of BigRep GmbH. “For our European customers, both the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 are considered game-changing industrial AM solutions at different scales that come with all temperature capabilities, unlocking wide material options. Backed by our 3D printing ecosystem of an intuitive software suite, global customer service, and an eLearning platform, we have customer’s success in focus as we expand our offering to high-performance applications.”

The ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 have open material systems, and can print a full range of standard to high-performance polymer materials. Both printers were designed to be fast, precise, and reliable, and because they are high-temperature, they allow BigRep to move into new applications.

“We believe that both machines will transform the way manufacturers approach additive manufacturing, especially in the aerospace, military, and automotive segments, where high-performance parts are crucial,” said Thomas Janics, Managing Director for HAGE3D GmbH. “They are a combination of reliability, precision, large volume, and high-temperature capabilities and are engineered to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AM.”

BigRep ALTRA 280

The large-scale ALTRA 280 features a 500 x 700 x 800 mm build chamber with a 280-liter volume, and can reach temperatures up to 180°C. This allows the printing of such high-performance materials as ULTEM 9085, TPU 98A, and PEEK (AM200). The printer, designed for high productivity, also offers dual extrusion, with two DSX extruders that reach up to 450°C. Two respective backup extruders ensure that the ALTRA 280 performs reliably as long as it needs. For easy operation, it features a quick start with fully automated calibration and pre-heating processes—users need only push a button to start printing. All of these features enable consistent printing of intricate prototypes, as well as functional production and end-use parts.

Other features include:

welded frame, ball screws, and servo motors

built-in sensors and HD wide-angle camera for real-time remote monitoring

layer thickness from 0.05 mm

Precise, Power, or High Flow hotends

maximum print speed up to 350 mm/s

Airflow control technology to maintain uniform heat distribution and temper the prints on the bed

filtration system with active carbon filter and HEPA filter

LED touchscreen

out-of-filament sensor with smart ʻstop and goʼ function

BigRep IPSO 105

The industrial IPSO 105 is smaller in size than the ALTRA 280, but still considered a large-scale machine with a 400 x 600 x 44 0mm build chamber with a volume of 105 liters. BigRep calls it an “industry all-rounder” with “impressive temperature capabilities” and a good price-to-performance ratio for a high-temperature machine. This one also has a heated build chamber, which reaches up to 100°C, and a print bed that heats up to 80°C. The printer was designed for tooling applications that need high-performance and engineering-grade materials, including PEKK, PC FR, and PEKK-CF.

Just like the ALTRA 280, the IPSO 105 also includes a fully automated quick start, out-of-filament sensors, and dual DSX extruders that can handle materials up to 450°C. In case of an irregularity, these will automatic switch to a backup extruder, in order to continue printing uninterrupted with multi-material or multi-color parts.

Other features include:

Precise or Power hotends

layer thickness from 0.05 mm

maximum print speed up to 200 mm/s

stepper motors with encoder

filtration system with active carbon filter and HEPA filter

LED touchscreen

wide-angle color HD camera for real time remote monitoring

Both the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 are available for purchase now.

