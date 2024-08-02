Startup Accelerator: Verne AM Labs Is Pioneering Affordable High-Temp SLS 3D Printing

Despite the known benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) with polyetherketoneketone (PEKK) polymers, most PEKK 3D printing is still reserved for fused filament fabrication (FFF). So far, EOS and Oxford Performance Materials (OPM) are the two most well-known names that make it possible to 3D print this tough, temperature- and chemical-resistant plastic with powder-based systems.

Verne AM Labs, co-founded by Alessandro Facchini, Luca Veneri and Stefano Rebecchi, is set to revolutionize polymer powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printing, also referred to as selective laser sintering (SLS), with their latest innovation, the STROM PEKK SLS 3D printer. Known for their previous venture, Norge, which introduced the first affordable SLS 3D printer in 2014, Verne aims to make high-temperature polymer PBF more accessible and user-friendly.

Bridging the Gap in High-Performance SLS Printing

As the original Norge team left Prodways, which acquired the startup in 2015, Facchini and his colleagues sought new adventures. While optics and electronics engineer Veneri moved to China to found Voxelsint, a company focused on the design and production of custom SLS machines, process and mechanics expert Facchini worked alongside software specialist Rebecchi to launch an SLS post-processing firm called Spengler. Continuing their work in polymer PBF, the team recognized a need in the sector.

“We believe there is a big missing link between the needs of final customers who want to work with high-performance polymers and the availability of technology to do this,” Facchini told us. “There is an enormous gap between the few available SLS machines, which are extremely expensive, and the customers who cannot afford them.”

The STROM PEKK SLS 3D printer addresses a significant gap in the market: the lack of affordable SLS machines capable of processing high-performance polymers, such as PEKK. Current options are prohibitively expensive, both in terms of machine acquisition and material costs.

The STROM printer boasts a build volume of 220 x 250 x 400 mm and can achieve build chamber temperatures up to 380°C, making it suitable for processing a range of high-performance thermoplastics, including those in the PEKK family. The machine integrates advanced features such as an intelligent temperature control system with an IR camera, layer-by-layer image analysis quality control, and AI-driven scanning strategies and laser power management. These features collectively enhance mechanical properties and printing speed. All of this comes at a price of less than $200,000, about a quarter of a PEKK system from the leading provider.

Facchini emphasized the broad market potential for the STROM printer, particularly in industries like aerospace, medical, and oil and gas. He pointed out the inefficiencies in the current market, where long lead times and high costs hinder the adoption of SLS technology. Verne AM Labs aims to disrupt this status quo by offering a cost-effective alternative that can expedite innovation and reduce production costs.

“We have customers interested in creating parts for the oil and gas market, among others,” Facchini noted. ” Several chemical companies we got in touch with see that with our printer, they can expand their market penetration. The current lack of high-temperature polymer machines is a significant blocking point. For example, we conducted a simulation where it took two weeks just to receive a quotation and another six weeks to print a few PEKK parts. This timeline is unacceptable for many final customers.”

There’s an obvious incentive for PEKK material manufacturers to support a company like Verne. The polymer can only spread so far with high-end SLS machines, but with 10 times as many smaller, more affordable systems from the likes of Verne, that powder can really move. This is true even compared to FFF, which is typically slower than SLS and, therefore, can’t use as much PEKK as quickly.

An Integrated Ecosystem

In addition to the STROM printer, Verne AM Labs is developing a comprehensive ecosystem to support their customers. This includes post-processing solutions via Spengler and the consortium IntegrAM (of which Spengler is one of three founding partners), which aims to provide a seamless workflow from printing to finishing. The consortium combines the expertise of companies specializing in tumbling, blasting, and laser surface cleaning, ensuring that customers have access to a full suite of tools necessary for efficient production.

Facchini elaborated on the importance of this integrated approach: “We want to provide our customers with a full solution. It’s a big limitation when machine manufacturers only focus on the 3D printers themselves, forcing customers to find post-processing solutions elsewhere. We believe in being a reference point for our customers, ensuring that every step of their workflow is covered.”

Strategic Partnerships and Future Directions

Verne AM Labs is strategically positioning itself to attract investment and form partnerships that will support the broader adoption of their technology. Facchini shares that they are in discussions with various stakeholders and venture capital firms, to secure the resources needed to bring the STROM printer to market effectively.

“We are looking for investors because we cannot do everything just with our resources,” Facchini explained. “It could be easier this time to find investors compared to 2014 [when we sold Norge] thanks to our good track record of products.”

We want to do something impactful for the world and hope it will be possible to democratize the technology for a wider number of people.”

Facchini sees a bright future for Verne AM Labs, driven by the pressing needs of various industries. “We hope 2025 will be an interesting year for companies adopting this technology,” he said.

He also highlighted the broader implications of their work: “If we can crack at least one or two of the blocking points—like the high cost of adoption and the availability of machines—we could see a significant increase in market adoption. Reducing the cost of machines and powders will make it feasible for more companies to invest in certification and other necessary steps.”

There’s every reason for the entire AM market and beyond to knock on Verne’s doors. PEKK’s potential for high-strength, heat- and chemical-resistant parts is extremely high in numerous high value applications. With so few SLS options on the market, Verne is poised to shake up the market, and the team is well aware of the potential impact.

