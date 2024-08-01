Holcim Argentina Introduces Tector 3D Mortar, the Country’s First Construction 3D Printing Product

Holcim has reached a significant milestone for its South American operations by launching Tector 3D Mortar, the first product of its kind made in Argentina for additive construction (AC). Developed by the Holcim Argentina Innovation Development Center, in collaboration with Argentinian machine maker Teknix, the material was used to 3D print full-scale construction elements.

Tector 3D Mortar is composed of a blend of cement, sand, and specific additives, optimized for AC applications. Specialty mortars have become the go-to material for construction 3D printing but are criticized for the lack of strength they offer compared to cement. Nonetheless, they remain easier to print with and with one of the world’s largest cement companies producing it, it is surely suitable for specific projects.

Globally, Holcim has applied 3D printing technology to various projects, including schools in Malawi, affordable housing in Kenya, and bridges in Italy and France. Though it is an investor in concrete 3D printer manufacturer COBOD, it’s worth highlighting that, the company opted for a local machine builder in this case, which is essential due to the country’s tight import regulations.

The development of Tector 3D Mortar signifies a breakthrough for Argentina, which has traditionally faced challenges in importing advanced construction technologies due to complex regulatory and logistical barriers. Importing high-tech equipment and materials into Argentina can be difficult, often involving lengthy customs procedures and significant import taxes. This makes the local development of such technologies particularly important, as it circumvents these barriers and fosters local innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

Christian Dedeu, CEO of Holcim Argentina, emphasized the importance of this technology, stating, “3D printing is more than a tool for efficiency and precision in construction; it is a commitment to innovation and sustainability. At Holcim Argentina, we are proud to lead this pioneering technology, demonstrating that it is possible to build smarter with digital solutions.”

Holcim’s global reach in the AC sector is quickly expanding. Though Europe and North America boast a high number of 3D printed structures, it may be in the third world and Middle East where it could have a stronger impact. While the United Arab Emirates, specifically Dubai, have specific plans in place to rapidly deploy AC, there are also significant efforts in South America and Africa to dominate the construction sector specifically.

China has used its efforts in supporting infrastructure development in these continents as a means of achieving diplomacy with local nations and could turn to construction 3D printing to speed up the process. For this reason, it may be crucial for corporations like Holcim to make their own inroads for similar ends.

