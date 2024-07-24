3D Printing News Unpeeled: Displays, Magic and Machine Learning

In the paper, Emission Directionality of 3D-Printed Photonic Nanowires, a Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) team demonstrate how nanowires with a diameter of 300 nanometers display directional light emission. This could see them being used for quantum applications and displays.
In the paper, Real-Time Precision in 3D Concrete Printing: Controlling Layer Morphology via Machine Vision and Learning Algorithms, a Portuguese team look at machine learning and construction 3D printing, trying to Devine and predict layer width, speed and flow.
Magicians Penn & Teller release five puzzles for 3D printing.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
DARPA Awards $1.8M to Intact Solutions for AI-Driven, Pre-Qualified 3D Printed Components
In its latest show of support for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded $1.8 million to Wisconsin software provider Intact Solutions to develop...
NIST Announces Up to $70M Funding Opportunity for New AI-Driven Manufacturing USA Institute
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), part of the US Department of Commerce (DOC), has announced a funding opportunity worth up to $70 million over five years, for...
AML3D Upgrades Aussie Customer’s Robotic Welding System into ARCEMY Metal 3D Printer
AML3D, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM) systems, has received an order from Australian contract manufacturer Century Engineering to convert the latter’s AML3D robotic...
Australia’s SPEE3D: The Most American 3D Printing Company
In the additive manufacturing (AM) industry, arguably the most important original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the US Department of Defense (DoD) right now is SPEE3D, the maker of cold spray...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.