3D Printing News Unpeeled: Displays, Magic and Machine Learning

2 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

In the paper, Emission Directionality of 3D-Printed Photonic Nanowires, a Korea Electrotechnology Research Institute (KERI) team demonstrate how nanowires with a diameter of 300 nanometers display directional light emission. This could see them being used for quantum applications and displays. 

In the paper, Real-Time Precision in 3D Concrete Printing: Controlling Layer Morphology via Machine Vision and Learning Algorithms, a Portuguese team look at machine learning and construction 3D printing, trying to Devine and predict layer width, speed and flow. 

Magicians Penn & Teller release five puzzles for 3D printing.

