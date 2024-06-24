Printing Money Episode 19: Q1 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

RAPID

We are back with Episode 19 of Printing Money.  The world does not stop turning. One not-so-profound reminder of that is the quarterly earnings reports of publicly traded companies.  It never ends, and we are always there to cover this aspect of the 3D printing world.

Last episode, we zoomed out to talk about policies which shape the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. For Episode 19  we are zooming back in, welcoming back Wall Street analyst Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald) and looking at the Q1 2024 earnings reports of the variously publicly traded 3D printing companies.  Unfortunately, there were a few negative themes including reverse stock splits, missed earnings reports, and negative enterprise values.  But we also touch on positive trends for some with increasing gross margins, materials consumption, and healthy cash positions.

Please enjoy Episode 19 and stay tuned for future shows. See you at RAPID!

Timestamps:

00:13 – Hello, and welcome back, Troy Jensen.

00:43 – Getting ready for RAPID 2024

01:42 – Q1 2024 AM Public Company Earnings

01:50 – 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), the earnings results that weren’t (or, haven’t been)

02:28 – 3D Systems makes a big deal with Align Technologies (ALGN)

08:18 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q1 2024 earnings

10:17 – Speculation (speculation only!) about a tie-up between Stratasys and HP (HPQ)

14:07 – Desktop Metal (DM) Q1 2024 earnings

16:41 – Desktop Metal reverse stock split

18:09 – Markforged (MKFG) Q1 2024 earnings

18:50 – Markforged loses $17M judgement on claim by Continuous Composites

22:03 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) Q1 2024 earnings

25:17 – Velo3D (VLD) Q1 2024 earnings

28:10 – Nikon (TSE: 7731) SLM Solutions and the growth in metal laser sintering

29:17 – voxeljet (VX8B: FRA) Q1 2024 earnings, and delisting from the US exchanges

30:07 – Materialise (MTLS) Q1 2024 earnings

32:35 – Shapeways (SHPW), the other earnings results that haven’t been

32:33 – Xometry (XMTR) Q1 2024 earnings

36:06 – Proto Labs (PRLB) Q1 2024 earnings

37:00 – Conclusions and looking forward to the rest of 2024

3D Printing Guides