Printing Money Episode 19: Q1 Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald

We are back with Episode 19 of Printing Money. The world does not stop turning. One not-so-profound reminder of that is the quarterly earnings reports of publicly traded companies. It never ends, and we are always there to cover this aspect of the 3D printing world.
Last episode, we zoomed out to talk about policies which shape the additive manufacturing (AM) industry. For Episode 19 we are zooming back in, welcoming back Wall Street analyst Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald) and looking at the Q1 2024 earnings reports of the variously publicly traded 3D printing companies. Unfortunately, there were a few negative themes including reverse stock splits, missed earnings reports, and negative enterprise values. But we also touch on positive trends for some with increasing gross margins, materials consumption, and healthy cash positions.
Please enjoy Episode 19 and stay tuned for future shows. See you at RAPID!
Timestamps:
00:13 – Hello, and welcome back, Troy Jensen.
00:43 – Getting ready for RAPID 2024
01:42 – Q1 2024 AM Public Company Earnings
01:50 – 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD), the earnings results that weren’t (or, haven’t been)
02:28 – 3D Systems makes a big deal with Align Technologies (ALGN)
08:18 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q1 2024 earnings
10:17 – Speculation (speculation only!) about a tie-up between Stratasys and HP (HPQ)
14:07 – Desktop Metal (DM) Q1 2024 earnings
16:41 – Desktop Metal reverse stock split
18:09 – Markforged (MKFG) Q1 2024 earnings
18:50 – Markforged loses $17M judgement on claim by Continuous Composites
22:03 – Nano Dimension (NNDM) Q1 2024 earnings
25:17 – Velo3D (VLD) Q1 2024 earnings
28:10 – Nikon (TSE: 7731) SLM Solutions and the growth in metal laser sintering
29:17 – voxeljet (VX8B: FRA) Q1 2024 earnings, and delisting from the US exchanges
30:07 – Materialise (MTLS) Q1 2024 earnings
32:35 – Shapeways (SHPW), the other earnings results that haven’t been
32:33 – Xometry (XMTR) Q1 2024 earnings
36:06 – Proto Labs (PRLB) Q1 2024 earnings
37:00 – Conclusions and looking forward to the rest of 2024
Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Interview: DiManEx Combines, 3D Printing, AI and Analytics to Optimize Your Supply Chain
The additive manufacturing (AM) industry is entering a new growth phase, thanks in large part to government stimulus and new technological advancements. Potentially acting as a killer app for this...
Slant 3D’s API Opens Democratizes 3D Printer Farms
Slant 3D, known for its 3D print farms comprising cost-effective material extrusion machines, has been a subject of our discussions since our interview with founder Gabe Bentz and an article...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 10, 2024
No surprise here—the big news in this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup is the AMUG Conference! But don’t worry if you can’t make it to Chicago this week,...
Monumental’s Bricklaying Robot Fits Through Doors, Automates Construction
Dutch startup Monumental has emerged from stealth with $25 million dollars in funding for its bricklaying robotic system. Whether or not its technology can be categorized as “additive construction” is debatable,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.