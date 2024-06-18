3D Printing News Unpeeled: Holography in Space & Fyous Reusable Molds

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing
RAPID

Share this Article

Fyous, founded by Joshua Shires and Thomas Bloomfield has developed PolyMorphic molding where 28,000 pins can be reset to make new molds. This dynamic molding technology could accelerate time to market and be a low cost molding alternative for flexible and short production runs. 

SiNAPTIC Technologies, got a  Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator program. It wants to use the grant to make an FDA Master File for its silicon nitride slurry 3D printing process. It hopes that it and clients will produce orthopedic implants with the technology, presumably spinal fusion cages. 

 University of California, Berkeley and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory´s codeveloped Computed axial lithography process will be tested on board Galactic 7 flight test on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. 

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

OCEAN 3D Printer from Azul3D Prints at 300 mm per Hour

Is XTPL the Microscale Maverick of Electronics 3D Printing?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing EventsAdditive Manufacturing

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 9, 2024

It’s another busy week of 3D printing events, with a few webinars thrown in the mix as well! Advanced Manufacturing for Defense by IDGA, in collaboration with ASTM International, is...

June 9, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaScience & TechnologyStocks

3D Printing Financials: Do Nano Dimension’s Q1 Earnings Pave the Road to Profitability?

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) is gaining traction. The company’s first-quarter 2024 results show a significant boost in gross margins, and it’s also spending less cash overall. Despite a slight drop...

June 6, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesStocks

Charting the Rough Road to Profitability: William Blair Analyst Weighs in on 3D Printing in 2024

Facing a tough market in 2024, 3D printing companies are battling skepticism and challenging economic conditions. Public companies, in particular, are finding it hard to attract interest, with many struggling...

June 4, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Reports Flat Revenue, Higher Losses, and Busy Printers

Stratasys‘ (Nasdaq: SSYS) first quarter results of 2024 were mixed. The company saw strong sales of consumables, indicating that customers are heavily using its printers, which boosts recurring revenue. Improved...

May 31, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Jawstec Endeavor 3D FirstMold
Xometry
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Endeavor
RAPID
3D Systems
3DPrinting for Semiconductors
Formnext Chicago
Formnet Germany
FacFox
AM Energy
AMR Military
ADG Salary Survey
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides