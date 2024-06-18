3D Printing News Unpeeled: Holography in Space & Fyous Reusable Molds

Fyous, founded by Joshua Shires and Thomas Bloomfield has developed PolyMorphic molding where 28,000 pins can be reset to make new molds. This dynamic molding technology could accelerate time to market and be a low cost molding alternative for flexible and short production runs.
SiNAPTIC Technologies, got a Early-Stage Capital and Retention Grant from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Advanced Industries Accelerator program. It wants to use the grant to make an FDA Master File for its silicon nitride slurry 3D printing process. It hopes that it and clients will produce orthopedic implants with the technology, presumably spinal fusion cages.
University of California, Berkeley and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory´s codeveloped Computed axial lithography process will be tested on board Galactic 7 flight test on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity.
