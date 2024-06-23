3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 23, 2024

RAPID + TCT is finally here! Taking place in Los Angeles this week, it’s North America’s premier additive manufacturing event, and everyone who’s anyone will be there, including 3DPrint.com! But, if you can’t make to the West Coast, don’t worry, there are still plenty of other AM webinars and events to keep you busy. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

June 24 – 26: AM Methods of Qualification and Certification

From June 24-26, a masterclass on “Methods of Qualification and Certification for Additive Manufacturing” will be jointly offered by ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), A*STAR SIMTECH, A*STAR ARTC, and A*STAR Additive Innovation Centre (AIC), with support from the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC Singapore). Spread over five sessions, the training program is based on ISO and ASTM standards, and meant for individuals who use, or plan to use, AM in serial or critical applications and are interested in learning more about the routes to qualification and certification. Participants should have a solid background in additive manufacturing.

“The programme leverages recent case studies from the PBF and DED world to provide context for structural integrity challenges and opportunities. Our expert trainers have extensive in-depth experience in Materials, Qualification and Certification, and making parts from Additive Manufacturing Methods. The learning methods are based on logic and experience, and real-life best practices (and lessons learned) will be shared. This is not a series of lectures; there will be discussions, mini-workshops, and ample opportunities to ask questions.”

You can register for the masterclass here.

June 25 – 27: RAPID + TCT 2024

This one hardly needs an introduction, but here are the highlights just the same: RAPID + TCT 2024 is in Los Angeles, California from June 25-27, and there are so many reasons to attend! It’s North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event, and is returning to the West Coast for the first time in nearly a decade. Nearly 400 companies will be exhibiting at RAPID, so there’s plenty to see on the show floor. There are plenty of other exciting opportunities as well: the chance to win a set of Cobra Golf LIMIT3D Irons, a panel about exploring future careers in AM, the Hollywood Showcase, the new Executive Perspectives Keynote Series, AM Pitchfest, the Discovery Zone for newcomers with exciting ideas, and so much more.

“The three-day event will feature the latest in 3D-printing technology from the industry’s leading product and service providers, a full schedule of speakers including a keynote series, and over 125 hours of educational content.”

You can register for RAPID here. Come visit 3DPrint.com at Booth #957!

June 25: AM Coalition Forum at RAPID+TCT

Join us at RAPID+TCT in Los Angeles for an important forum on June 25. The Additive Manufacturing Coalition invites you to the LA Convention Center to discuss the impact of Chinese trade practices on the AM industry and explore how the U.S. can respond.

The forum, “Chinese Unfair Trade Practices Impacting AM: How Should the U.S. Respond?”, will feature speakers including Ron Faruqui from 3DGence, Matt Kremenetsky from 3DPrint.com, and Matthias Schmidt-Lehr from AMPOWER. The discussion will be moderated by Mr. Mark Burnham, Director of Policy at the Additive Manufacturing Coalition.

Join us at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time in Room 303A of the LA Convention Center.

Register for the forum here.

June 25 – 27: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Also from June 25-27, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. “Stereolithography Advanced Operations” is for customers looking to gain more knowledge about the SLA workflow on the Stratasys Neo 3D printer family.

“Learners will be introduced to topics such as materials consideration, working in Materialise Magics software, printing operations, best practices and parts finishing techniques.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

June 25 & 27: Markforged & CREAT3D Additive Tour

The CREAT3D team continues its Additive Tour of the UK, taking Markforged equipment to a number of cities and towns. Attendees can meet in-person with CREAT3D Markforged experts, see demonstrations of Markforged technology, learn how UK businesses are using AM for tooling and production applications, explore various material options, learn from customer testimonials, and more. Each location on the tour will have two sessions—one at 10 am and a second at 1 pm. On Tuesday the 25th, the tour will stop at the Arena Offices in Southampton, and on Thursday the 27th, it heads to Clockwise Office in Bristol.

“Our informal yet informative 90 minute workshops are designed to foster innovation in your design, operation and production processes. Our 3D printing experts will be on hand to address the unique challenges you face and provide tailored Additive solutions that meet your specific goals.”

You can reserve your spot here.

June 25: CCCS Summer Rollouts

CCCS, or CAD/CAM Consulting Services, hosts the last of its three Summer Rollout events this week, which provide attendees with hands-on experience, the chance to network with industry experts, and invaluable insights into the latest manufacturing advancements. This last one will be on June 25th, starting at 9 am PST, at the CAD/CAM San Diego office. There will be presentations featuring technology from partners Verisurf, Desktop Metal, Mastercam, Roboze, and more.

“If you’re looking to see what’s new with our product offerings, find out how they can be utilized in a real-world environment, network with industry colleagues and professionals, this is the event for you.”

You can register for the Summer Rollout event closest to you here.

June 25: 3DEXPERIENCE Works Updates with TriMech

At 10 am EST on the 25th, TriMech will hold a webinar all about the “Exciting Updates to 3DEXPERIENCE Works Products.” Whether you’re a current SOLIDWORKS customer, or are interested in the benefits of a cloud-based platform for data management, there’s plenty to learn from Wayne White, TriMech Solutions Consultant, 3DEXPERIENCE. Attendees will hear about the latest enhancements in 3DEXPERIENCE Cloud Data Management, user experience improvements to the platform, server-side considerations, and more.

“If your team currently does not have a design tool and you are looking to have a Cloud based design suite of tools, we will also introduce SOLIDWORKS Cloud toward the end. This suite of cloud- based design tools runs in the web browser and allows a ‘pick-up and go’ design methodology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 26: AWP & Markforged Demo Days

If you’re not able to see Markforged equipment on tour in the UK this week, you can also see it in Fremont, California during AWP/Markforged Demo Days. There are several one-hour time slots available on Tuesday, June 26th, and it’s free to attend—plus, you’ll get lunch and Markforged swag, and can bring up to five guests with you as well. Attendees will get to see demonstrations of the FX10 carbon fiber 3D printer, as well as the FX20, X7, Mark Two, Onyx Pro, and Onyx One printers. There will also be demonstrations of Eiger software, and you can learn tips for identifying 3D printing opportunities.

“Experience the all NEW FX10 Carbon Fiber 3D Printer designed for the Factory Floor.”

You can register for your spot here.

June 26: AM Part Identification in Defense & Energy

Also on the 26th, at 2 pm EST, America Makes will hold the latest in its TRX webinar series: “Lessons in AM Part Identification from the Energy and Defense Sectors.” It will be presented by 3YOURMIND‘s Lead Sales Manager, Tyler Mikulec, who will talk about identifying strong part and business use cases in the defense and energy industries. The other speaker will be Jason Thomas, Project Engineer at NCDMM.

“Mikulec will compare common part identification obstacles in both sectors and provide tactics for maximizing additive capabilities to empower the next era of manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 27: HP 3D Printing & Dinsmore Open House

If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology, then don’t miss the “Innovate and Elevate: Rethinking Manufacturing with MJF” open house event with Dinsmore, an ADDMAN Company. The event kicks off at 10 am PST on June 27th at Dinsmore’s state-of-the-art facility in Irvine, California, and will showcase the latest advancements in MJF. There will be live demonstrations, interactive Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, guided tours, the chance to hear real success stories, and more.

“Discover how MJF technology transforms projects through tours, discussions, and networking. Enhance your industry knowledge and connections. Join us for a day of focused learning and discovery!”

You can register for the open house here.

June 27: Biofabrication for Musculoskeletal Tissues

Also on the 27th, at 11 am EST, 3DHEALS will hold its latest virtual panel, about “3D Bioprinting Biofabrication for Musculoskeletal Tissues.” Sponsored by CELLINK, the event is focused on tissue engineering techniques to bioprint musculoskeletal tissue, as the demand for effective bone and cartilage defect treatments continues to grow. It will give attendees the chance to take a deep dive into regenerative medicine. It will be a very useful platform for clinicians, researchers, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals looking to learn the latest tissue engineering advancements.

“By attending, participants will gain invaluable insights into the cutting-edge technologies and methodologies driving the development of innovative solutions for musculoskeletal tissue regeneration. Throughout the event, attendees will have the chance to engage with leading experts in the field, who will share their expertise and firsthand experiences in biofabrication and bioprinting. From elucidating the fundamental principles of tissue engineering to showcasing practical applications and case studies, this event offers a comprehensive overview of the current state-of-the-art in musculoskeletal tissue regeneration.”

You can register for the panel here.

June 27: SprintRay & Ivoclar on 3D Printing Cemented Restorations

Finally, SprintRay and Ivoclar will hold a CE webinar at 7 pm EST on Thursday, June 27th about “3D Printing Cemented Restorations.” Dr. Tim Anderson has successfully integrated 3D printing into his dental practice, and will teach practical strategies for integrating 3D printing workflows to fabricate accurate inlays, onlays, crowns, and more. Participants will discover how the latest hardware and dental model resins can streamline the production of 3D printed dental appliances, protocols for in-office restorations, and more.

“Enhance your practice with the most efficient digital workflows for in-office restorations.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will receive 1 complimentary CE credit, and have access to exclusive product offers.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

