3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 9, 2024

It’s another busy week of 3D printing events, with a few webinars thrown in the mix as well! Advanced Manufacturing for Defense by IDGA, in collaboration with ASTM International, is taking place at the same time as FABTECH Canada, and America Makes has a few offerings this week. There will be a few Demo Days, Stratasys continues both its advanced training and U.S. tour, and TechBlick will have a focus on additive electronics in Boston. Read on for the details of these and many more!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

June 11 – 12: Advanced Manufacturing for Defense

The third iteration of IDGA’s Advanced Manufacturing for Defense Summit, held in collaboration with ASTM International, will be held in Pasadena, California from June 11-12. Attendees will learn about strategic perspectives and industry trends from key decision-makers at organizations like the US Navy, Lockheed Martin, and others. Real adopters of AM will share their first-hand experiences, successes, and lessons learned with advanced manufacturing, and because the event is hosted in collaboration with ASTM International, crucial topics focused on qualifications and regulations will also be front and center.

“This gathering, conducted in collaboration with ASTM International, will serve as a nexus of defense primes, government leaders, industry leaders, technical vendors, and startup innovators, where collaborative discussions will unfold against the backdrop of recent investments, as well as program initiatives funded by the current administration and major defense and aerospace companies, adding a layer of timeliness and relevance to the discourse.”

You can buy a pass for the summit here.

June 11 – 12: Investment Casting Institute’s AM4IC Symposium

On Tuesday and Wednesday, June 11th and 12th, from 7 am to 4 pm EST, the Investment Casting Institute is hosting the Advanced Manufacturing for Investment Casting (AM4IC) Symposium at Youngstown State University. Key topics at this educational symposium, which is designed to advance the use of AM in the investment casting community, include the role AM has played in manufacturing complex geometries, advancing the industry, and meeting customer requirements.

“This two-day event is open to the entire industry regardless of association membership, and will be comprised of practical materials presented by foundries and industry suppliers detailing success stories, overcoming challenges and the role AM has played in promoting supply chain resilience. This program is designed for and ideally suited to advance the interests of investment casting suppliers, foundries, buyers, users, designers and supply chain managers.”

You can register for the AM4IC Symposium here.

June 11 – 13: DRIVE AM Intro to Industrial AM

Speaking of Youngstown, a free virtual training provided through DRIVE AM funding, will be held from 9 am until 4 pm June 11, 12, and 13. “Introduction to Industrial Additive Manufacturing – Virtual” is a collaborative effort between America Makes, the Youngstown Business Incubator (YBI), Tailored Alloys, the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP), and its W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation. The training is free to attend, and attendees will receive a certificate of completion. Topics will include material extrusion and laser powder bed fusion, and there will also be live virtual tours of industrial 3D printers.

“The vision of DRIVE AM is to produce superior, Additive Manufacturing (AM, also known as 3D printing) educated military, domestic manufacturing workforce, and defense supply chain as well as provide a K-PhD STEM education pipeline and business creation ecosystem.”

You can register for the training here.

June 11 – 13: FABTECH Canada

FABTECH Canada is back, coming to Toronto from June 11-13. This event only happens every two years, so you definitely don’t want to miss out. You’ll get plenty of face-to-face time with more technologies, equipment, people, and industries, and will probably even find unexpected ideas and solutions you didn’t even know you needed. Plenty of technologies dedicated to metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing will be on display, including tooling, stamping, robotics, welding machines, and of course additive manufacturing/3D printing.

“FABTECH Canada provides a convenient venue where you can meet with world-class suppliers, see the latest industry products and developments, find the tools to improve productivity, and discover new solutions to all of your metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing needs.”

You can register for the event here.

June 11-13: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses this week at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From June 11-13, “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” will be offered to customers of its FDM High-End 3D printing systems.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

For more details and registration, email training.us@stratasys.com.

June 11 – 13: CSAT & LSAAT 2024 Meetings

Also from the 11th through the 13th, Action Team 2024 takes place both virtually and in-person at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. First, there will be two days of the Cold Spray Action Team (CSAT) 2024 meeting, focused on current cold spray technology through various segments, from manufacturing at the point of need, special applications, and more. Then, there’s one day of the Large Scale Additive Action Team (LSAAT) 2024 meeting, all about AM processes that build large-format metal parts, including wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM), powder bed fusion (PBF), and more.

“With two days of CSAT 2024 followed by one day of LSAAT 2024, this event continues to build with more applications, exhibitors, and new commercial success stories than ever before.”

You can purchase tickets for these hybrid meetings here.

June 11 – 13: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues across California this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for yourself, as each stop is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. On June 11th, the truck stops at Laughing Monk Brewing and Gastropub in Sunnyvale, hosted by Purple Platypus, and then moves on to BMR NAPA AutoCare in Roseville on the 12th, hosted by GoEngineer. On the 13th, the tour heads to TopGolf in San Jose, hosted again by GoEngineer.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

June 11 – 13: OMTEC 2024

In Chicago from June 11-13, the Orthopaedic Manufacturing & Technology Exposition and Conference (OMTEC) will be held by ORTHOWORLD. Over 1,400 orthopedic-focused professionals, from suppliers, consultants, and societies to OEMs, surgeons, regulatory bodies, and universities, attended last year’s OMTEC, and there should be plenty this year as well. Five education arenas will give attendees the chance to learn about the latest advancements in technology from industry thought leaders, and close to 200 orthopedic-focused suppliers and service providers will exhibit at OMTEC 2024, including Oak Tree Additive, AddUp, 3D Systems, and more.

“The OMTEC experience is second to none. OMTEC’s unrivaled success is rooted in our mission to exceed your expectations, and it is the world’s only conference exclusively serving the global orthopedic manufacturing industry.”

You can register for the event here.

June 11 & 13: Solid Print3D SFX Demo Days

The AMT Post Processing event that Solid Print3D held in March was so popular that the company has received many requests for a hands-on demonstration of AMT’s new PostPro SFX. Solid Print3D heard those requests, and this Tuesday and Thursday, June 11th and 13th, will hold SFX Hands-on Demo Days at its showroom. Even more exciting, AMT expert and VP of Operations and Customer Success Gavin Minton will be available to answer any questions.

“Attendees are also eligible to receive a free bespoke sample part, which will be vapour-smoothed ready for your session – allowing you review and further discuss your specific application needs in real-time. “Please specify if you would like us to arrange this for you when you book your slot.”

You can book your demo slot here. It’s first-come, first-served, so don’t delay!

June 12 – 13: The Future of Electronics RESHAPED USA

A long-awaited TechBlick U.S. event will be held in Boston June 12-13: The Future of Electronics RESHAPED USA. TechBlick says this is the field’s most important industry and research meeting in the country, and the focus will be on electronics of all kinds, including flexible, hybrid, structural, wearable, sustainable, and additive. The conference and exhibition will have a two-track agenda, with a mix of both industrial and applied research contributions, focused on the latest technology and application developments. Plus, there will also be an exciting tabletop exhibition representing the full value chain and ecosystem.

“This cutting-edge event will attract the global community from innovators and material suppliers to equipment makers, manufacturers and end users – who will all gather here to reshape the future of electronics.”

You can register for the event here.

June 12 – 13: Plastics Live & Co-Located Events

In Coventry from the 12th through the 13th, the Plastics Live exhibition and conference returns for the UK and Irish plastic sector. Exhibitors will showcase a comprehensive range of technologies and services covering all aspects of thermoforming, recycling, injection molding, extrusion, automation solutions, additives, and more. There will also be three additional co-located events at Plastics Live: Sustainable Plastics Live, Additive Manufacturing in Plastics (AMPLAS) and the new Industry 4.0 in Plastics. Plus, Plastics Live will host an exciting additive manufacturing roundtable discussion on the first day of the conference.

“The focus of the session will be around when it is the right time to shift from conventional plastic manufacturing to AM, and when to subcontract AM work, or buy in-house machines. Chairing will be well known AM expert Andrew Allshorn owner of 3D-Squared, Nick Allen CEO at 3DPRINTUK, Neil Sewell CEO of Solid Print3D, Rich Proctor MD at AME-Group, and Jo Young, Managing Director at Additive-X,” said show organizer Scott Colman. “We are delighted that such a high calibre group of experts have agreed to come along to Plastics Live to give their insight for the benefit of our visitors.”

You can register for these four co-located plastics sector events here.

June 12: TRX Webinar with America Makes & Skuld

The latest America Makes TRX webinar will be this Wednesday, June 12th, from 2-3 pm EST. Sarah Jordan, CEO of Skuld, LLC, will present “Roadmap to Achieving Low Cost Additive Manufacturing for Metal,” with a focus on a new hybrid process that her company is developing and commercializing. AMEC merges polymer 3D printing with lost foam investment casting, and Jordan will review a case study where AMEC was used to produce a part that was 1030 steel, weighed 85 lbs., sold for $4/lb., and was produced net shape in less than a day. The discussion will focus on the roadmap that shows where AMEC is going.

“Roadmaps tell you where you need to go to get where you’re going. However, they are predicated on what the end target is. Skuld’s focus is on developing the most efficient metal manufacturing processes possible. Within additive manufacturing (AM), we are focused on solving the key problems that limit adoption: namely cost and qualification.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 12: Würth Additive Group Demo Days 2024

This week, Würth Additive Group (WAG) continues Demo Days 2024, an exclusive journey across key locations in North America. At these events, attendees can witness product demos, have a Q&A session with application experts, get a Demo Days t-shirt, and eat, drink, and network with the local 3D printing community. On the 12th, the tour stops at Loophole Brewing in Springfield, Massachusetts from 4-7 pm EST.

“Join us at one of our 3D tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Würth Additive Group preferred printers, materials, digital inventory software, and additive solutions, including Raise3D printers – the DF2, RMF500, Pro3 Plus and Loctite’s new resin materials featuring PRO417.”

You can register for the events here.

June 13: Miller 3D Revolutionizing F&B Production with Markforged

At 10 am EST on Thursday, June 13th, Miller 3D will hold a webinar about how to “Revolutionize Your F&B Production Line with Markforged 3D Printers.” This will focus on real-world applications of Markforged 3D printing in the food and beverage industry, and how the technology can majorly reduce operational costs and manufacturing time. Attendees will learn how Markforged printers work, explore cost-saving opportunities by integrating 3D printing into production processes, and have their questions answered by experts.

“Whether you’re an engineer, operations manager, or industry innovator, this webinar will equip you with the knowledge to leverage 3D printing for better efficiency and cost savings on your F&B production line.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 13: 3D Printing in CNC Shops with Phillips & Markforged

Finally, Phillips will discuss “Maximizing Efficiency and Innovation in CNC Shops Through 3D Printing,” specifically Markforged, in a Modern Machine Shop (MMS) webinar at 11 am EST on the 13th. Phillips will discuss how 3D printing can revolutionize CNC operations, from securing financial advantages to improving design flexibility and operational efficiency. Attendees will hear financial insights, learn about real-world applications, explore the design flexibility that AM offers, discuss the future of manufacturing, and more.

“Whether you’re just starting to explore the potential of additive manufacturing or looking to optimize its integration, this session will provide valuable insights and practical advice for leveraging AM technology to its fullest potential.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

