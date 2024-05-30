3D Printing News Unpeeled

University of Texas at Arlington architecture Professor Shadi Nazarian is heading up a consortium to 3D print cork and concrete in Alaska. The light, well-insulating composite should be well suited for the area, and with partners the Xtreme Habitat Institute (XHI), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Denali Commission, the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, the Rasmuson Foundation, and her own company, X-Hab 3D, she hopes to make an impact.
BMW Motorrad has a new BMW R20 concept bike that includes a 3D printed LED headlamp ring.
The Philippines Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is funding the Advanced Manufacturing Centre (AMCen) to the tune of $5.6 million to enable more 3D printing in the country.
US Army Contracts 3YOURMIND & Phillips Corp. for 3D Printed Tank Parts Identification
The US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) has awarded 3YOURMIND and Phillips Corporation Federal Division a contract to develop part identification solutions for tanks....
German Companies Team up to Create Traceable 3D Printing Filament
Two German corporations, plastics manufacturer GRAFE GmbH and Tailorlux, a company specializing in making “optical fingerprints” for a variety of product classes, are collaborating on a new line of additive...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 28, 2024
In this week’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, the Ceramics Expo is taking place in Michigan, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, and SPE is holding a Polymer Characterization...
California Energy Commission Awards $5M to 3D Printed Homebuilder Mighty Buildings
Mighty Buildings, the Oakland-based additive construction (AC) firm specializing in prefabricated, climate-resilient homes, has been awarded a $5 million GFO-22-305 grant from the California Energy Commission. In partnership with Lawrence...
