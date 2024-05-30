3D Printing News Unpeeled

University of Texas at Arlington architecture Professor Shadi Nazarian is heading up a consortium to 3D print cork and concrete in Alaska. The light, well-insulating composite should be well suited for the area, and with partners the Xtreme Habitat Institute (XHI), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Denali Commission, the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, the Rasmuson Foundation, and her own company, X-Hab 3D, she hopes to make an impact.


BMW Motorrad has a new BMW R20 concept bike that includes a 3D printed LED headlamp ring.

The Philippines Department of Science and Technology (DOST) is funding the Advanced Manufacturing Centre (AMCen) to the tune of $5.6 million to enable more 3D printing in the country.

