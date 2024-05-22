InfinitForm Comes out of Stealth with AI Co-pilot for Manufacturing Design

As manufacturing goes digital, new software tools are proving to be the key to streamlining the connection between users and advanced manufacturing hardware. Whether that is artificial intelligence (AI) for improved 3D printing outcomes or new video conferencing tools for making product design more efficient, software seems to be the key enabler of Industry 4.0. The latest startup to shoot for this sweet spot is InfinitForm, which just came out of stealth with new software for improving the engineering design process for manufacturing.

With backing from San Francisco’s Schematic Ventures, InfinitForm’s software consists of tools for GPU-accelerated design simulation and optimization, including generative AI, as well as collaboration features and an intuitive user interface, to speed up design-to-manufacturing for any number of fabrication processes. According to the company, it optimizes design for CNC machining, casting, molding, stamping, additive manufacturing (AM) and forming.

This software enables mechanical engineers to establish new standards for speed, efficiency, and performance through extensive GPU-accelerated design simulation and optimization tools, improved collaboration features, and an intuitive user interface. InfinitForm raised seed funding led by Schematic Ventures in December 2023 and has swiftly progressed from a beta version to a commercial product. Using a bracket as an example, the startup claims to be able to reduce design times from 15 days to three hours.

Because the company is freshly out of stealth, the exact nature of the software is still under wraps. However, a brief video clip shows a ChatGPT-like AI assistant that applies physics-based design inputs to optimize parts of a defined material for a given production process, such as AM or CNC machining.

“At InfinitForm, we believe in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Dr. Michael Bogomolny, Founder and CEO of InfinitForm. “Our mission is to empower engineers with the tools they need to innovate and excel. With this new software platform, we’re not just facilitating product development; we’re revolutionizing it.” “We are thrilled to lead the seed round for InfinitForm. I have known Michael for a long time and there is no better team to tackle this problem. I am incredibly excited about the unlimited potential of this new technology.” said Julian Counihan, General Partner of Schematic Ventures.

Before establishing InfinitForm, Bogomolny created the topology optimization firm ParaMatters that was ultimately acquired by Carbon. There, he served as Director of Software Engineering for a year. Schematic has backed other firms readers may be familiar with, such as manufacturing software company Fulcrum, supply chain mapper Altana, and robotic handling startup Plus One Robotics.

As mentioned, InfinitForm is among a new breed of software startups dedicated to making manufacturing more efficient. However, these new firms aren’t solely focused on the design process, as in the case of InifinitForm. Some, such as Diagon, are applying AI to sourcing capital equipment, while others are developing methods for securely sharing manufacturing data. Then, of course, are those creating digital inventory tools and manufacturing execution systems.

What this new breed of software company suggests is that, as complex hardware for new methods of manufacturing evolve, both the infrastructure and the users of that technology need to catch up. What good is a new method for composites production if you don’t know how to design for it? And if you can figure out how to design for it, when and how should you use it? InifinitForm and its cohort are developing tools for answering these questions and, in that way, represent the vanguard of Industry 4.0.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.