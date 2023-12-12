3D Printing News Unpeeled: 3D Printed Construction Standard, Sand Wall & Self Heating Microfluidics

ISO/ASTM Standard 52939:2023 has been released and it sets standards for QA for 3D Printed polymer, composite and cement buildings. This is most welcome since 3D printed construction is a bit of a Wild West kind of environment at the moment. It is meant to deal with QA, simulation, dry runs and more.
Dubai´s Museum of the Future has showcased an expanded six meter wall by Barry Wark. The wall made with binder jetting is said to be intricate and sustainable. Mr. Wark also hopes that, similar walls will be used for ¨interiors, facades and even structural elements with this technology due to its load-bearing capabilities and potential durability.¨ I hope that this will not happen since the binder and sand react differently to changing temperatures and especially freeze at different temperatures. This means that binder jet walls could crack and break apart if temperatures change a lot during the day and will crack if it freezes.
MIT researchers have made self-heating microfluidic devices using extrusion. They’ve used PLA and a copper doped PLA to make devices that use $2 of materials to create a device with 500 micrometers wide and 400 micrometers high channels that can heat a liquid by 4C. This is a step forward into turning microfluidics into both a more affordable technology and one that can really operate true factories at the microscale.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Reshaping Global Supply Chains: The UK’s First Advanced Manufacturing Plan
The day before the Biden administration announced around 30 broad-sweeping economic actions planned by the White House for 2024 and beyond — all surrounding the establishment of a new Council...
Continuum Powders Launches Latest System for Recycled Metal 3D Printing Powder
Continuum Powders, once known as Molyworks, is launching its latest innovation: the Greyhound M2P 3.0 powder atomizer. From humble beginnings in shipping containers on a lawn, the company has matured...
1000Kelvin’s AI-Powered Autocorrect for 3D Printing Now Commercially Available
1000Kelvin, the US-Germany software as a service (SaaS) startup specializing in AI-powered solutions for additive manufacturing (AM), has announced the commercial launch of its signature AMAIZE platform at Formnext 2023...
Mighty Buildings to 3D Print Visitors Center alongside Buckminster Fuller’s Dome Home
Mighty Buildings, the Oakland-based additive construction (AC) firm specializing in prefabricated, climate-resilient homes, has partnered with the R. Buckminster Fuller Dome Home Not-For-Profit to 3D print a visitors center and...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.