3DPOD Episode 199: Collaborative Design with Graham Bredemeyer, CEO of CADchat

17 hours by Joris Peels 3D Design3D Printing3D Scanning
RAPID

About a decade ago, entrepreneur Graham Bredemeyer started Collider, a company that combined the best of 3D printing with injection molding. Now he runs CADChat, which hopes to make sharing and discussing CAD files more social. The young entrepreneur also talks about his time at Zverse, Shapeways, Adaxis, and Essentium. This episode of the 3DPOD provides a look into entrepreneurship and a new generation that is more “3D printing native” than the engineers from before.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

3DPOD

