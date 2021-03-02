Phillips Corporation Becomes Markforged 3D Printer Distributor

On the heels of the big news of its upcoming merger and IPO, Markforged has announced that Phillips Corporation will be adding the startup’s 3D printing technology to its portfolio of additive and subtractive manufacturing technology.

The Maryland-based Phillips Corporation features a growing additive division that includes the sale of EOS metal 3D printers. Last summer, the Federal Division of the Phillips Corporation, which distributes and provides service for machines and other ancillary equipment to the United States Federal Government and the DoD, entered into a Public Private Partnership Agreement with the U.S. Army and began working with Australia’s SPEE3D technology with the U.S. Navy. Most recently, the company became involved with the launch of a new manufacturing center that will be launched in Southern Virginia next year.

“Phillips Corporation is extremely pleased to be joining forces with Markforged and introducing their products to our large base of commercial and federal government customers,” said Phillips CEO Alan M. Phillips. “We intend to pursue the tremendous potential for our subtractive customers to be introduced to the Markforged price-competitive design-to-print additive technology. Considering that both the commercial and federal industrial supply chains have accelerating interest, applications, and demand for 3D printed parts, the Markforged product lineup is an optimal fit for customers seeking to enter or expand upon their additive manufacturing capability. This is a very exciting time in the rapid evolution of additive manufacturing. We are pleased to be collaborating with Markforged and together being leading contributors to the global additive manufacturing revolution.”

Now Phillips Corporation will be distributing the Digital Forge, from Markforged, including its metal and carbon fiber 3D printing technologies. What makes these 3D printers into the “Digital Forge” is the artificial intelligence that powers the global network of Markforged customers, learning from the data from every build in order to improve every subsequent print job.

“Partnering with Phillips Corporation provides Markforged with additional distribution across the Americas and Asia while giving Phillips’ commercial and federal government customers more tools to help them reinvent manufacturing and run more efficiently,” said Shai Terem, CEO at Markforged. “With Markforged, Phillips Corporation customers can harness the power of additive to do everything from optimizing their supply chains by producing parts on demand to truly transforming their businesses.”

As mentioned, Phillips is already well-linked to the U.S. military, as is Markforged, which has not only seen its machines deployed by the Marines in more ways than one, but it has also received an investment by the CIA via its investment arm, In-Q-Tel. Therefore, the relationship between the two businesses should be quite synergetic.

