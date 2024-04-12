Renault’s New Auto 3D Printing Material is Adaptive, Light, and Recyclable

10 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeStocks
IMTS

Share this Article

120-year-old car brand Renault (EPA: RNO) has teamed up with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) to develop a new 3D printing material. This innovative material is designed to manufacture components with adaptive mechanical behavior and enhanced performance. Renault aims to use it to make seats, backrests, armrests, and center consoles, parts that traditionally require a mix of several materials.

After two years of research and testing, Renault and the CEA ended up with over ten patents and a new material composed of a complex mesh structure. Described as powerful, lighter, and customizable, the unnamed new material is made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and is also recyclable. The team used digital methods and tools to design a strategically organized structure.

In the mesh-like structure they have created, each individual strand can be designed and adjusted in three dimensions. This allows them to create complex, multi-layered networks within the material, where each layer (or stratum) can have its own specific function and properties. Essentially, they can tailor the structure at a very detailed level to achieve different characteristics and behaviors in different parts of the material.

Although the design process is more complex, the resulting 3D printed parts are monolithic and made from a single material, making them easier to produce. These components can be created in a single 3D printing operation without the need for assembly, which minimizes the carbon footprint and generates no scrap. This efficiency not only streamlines manufacturing but also contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing waste.

Applying this innovative material to car seats, for example, offers exciting possibilities. Renault says the seats can become lighter by about 30% and thinner, yet they do not compromise on comfort, cushioning, or support. Unlike traditional materials like fabrics, foams, and reinforcements, this single material can be engineered to provide superior comfort levels. The customization goes further, allowing the seat to be tailored to the driver’s body shape, with different areas of the seat adjusted to meet individual pressure needs, improving comfort and support and making each car interior unique and personalized to the owner’s taste and style.

Renault’s car factory in Brazil. Image courtesy of Renault.

While Renault hasn’t explicitly addressed this possibility, the use of this innovative new material could initially be more suited to its high-end models, especially where customization and advanced features are more common, such as its Alpine brand known for producing high-performance sports cars, or its electric vehicles (EVs) like the Megane E-Tech Electric and Renault 5 Electric planned for release which could include high-end variants or features. The technology to produce seats that are 30% lighter and thinner yet offer enhanced comfort and customization sounds like it would be a premium feature. Therefore, it’s likely that Renault would first introduce this material in their luxury or high-end car lines, where buyers expect advanced technology and are willing to pay for more comfort and customization. However, over time, and as the manufacturing process becomes more streamlined and costs decrease, this technology could make its way and be integrated into more affordable car models, which is one of the biggest profit drivers for the brand.

“The almost total freedom of design, the savings in materials and weight, the integration of functions and the reduction in manufacturing times all mean that additive manufacturing is a sector strongly supported by the CEA. This project with Renault Group confirms the strength of this discipline, which focuses on the development of new materials architected through design, their characterisation, and their integration into applications” said François Legalland, CEO of CEA’s Laboratory for Innovation in New Energy Technologies and Nanomaterials (Liten), which focuses on developing new technologies related to energy, nanomaterials, and sustainable solutions.

Renault’s 3D printing center in Brazil. Image courtesy of Renault.

Renault is not new to additive manufacturing. In fact, for years, the company has been using the technology to create tooling, prototype parts, and spare parts, as well as interior 3D printed accessories for its recently revealed 2025 Renault 5 E-Tech Electric. At the Ayrton Senna industrial complex in Brazil, the company even boasts a 3D printing center that produces over 10,000 parts a year. These parts are used not only in the manufacturing process but also to carry out a range of tests before the start of production. Now, with the lattice structure developed in collaboration with the CEA, additive manufacturing in Renault’s factory could move much faster than before, helping the company transform various aspects of the vehicle interior, making them more interactive and personalized.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Polls of the Week: Are 3D Printed Guns a Threat and Should We Regulate Them?

Deloitte Study: US Needs 3.8 Million Manufacturing Workers by 2033, and Half Those Jobs Could Remain Unfilled

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research

Researchers Gain New Levels of Control over Volumetric 3D Printing

A recent study published in Advanced Materials Technologies by Nathaniel Corrigan, Xichuan Li, Jin Zhang, and Cyrille Boyer delves into the advancements in xolography, a pioneering volumetric 3D printing method....

April 10, 2024
3D Printed Guns3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchElectronicsMedical 3D PrintingSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, April 3, 2024: Kickstarter FDM 3D Printer, Artificial Eyes, & More

In 3D Printing News Briefs today, we’re talking about an FDM 3D printer on Kickstarter, advancements in artificial eye creation, and 3D printed solenoids for electromagnets. Then we’ll move on...

April 3, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Metamaterials3D Printing ResearchNorth AmericaScience & Technology

Stanford Researchers 3D Print Elusive Shapeshifting Structures

Nano 3D printing is a field that continues to make steady progress, but whose applications are still being discovered. One of the most exciting areas where additive manufacturing (AM) at...

March 28, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBioprintingBusinessDental 3D PrintingEuropeMetal 3D PrintingNorth America

3D Printing News Briefs, March 16, 2024: Partnerships, Affordable Bioprinter, & More

We’re starting with dental 3D printing news today, and then moving on to some new partnerships. Then it’s on to some interesting university research about 3D printing plant-based pharmaceuticals, but...

March 16, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec https://3dprint.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/endeavor3d.jpeg
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
AMR Military
Craftcloud
Penn State
EOS
Investment Recovery Services Auction
SME/RAPID
FacFox
Formnet Germany
HP
AM Energy
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides