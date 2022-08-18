Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

Aussie Cold Spray 3D Printer Maker Enters Mining Market

5 hours by Matt Kremenetsky 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingAutomationBusinessMetal 3D Printing

Share this Article

Titomic, the Australian original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in cold spray additive manufacturing (AM), announced a second order this month from mining services company Brauntell, also based in Australia. Additionally, as Brauntell will be reselling the D523 cold-spray systems to customers in the mining sector, this also constitutes Titomic’s entry into the reseller market.

As such, Brauntell has been designated the first Titomic Authorized Service Provider and Reseller. As with any other industrial environment where portability is a requirement, and heavy components withstand intense wear and corrosion and need constant maintenance/repair, the mining sector seems like an ideal fit for a cold spray OEM.

In a press release, the managing director of Titomic, Herbert Koeck, commented, “This engagement is further proof that we continue to strongly deliver on our commercial strategy. Resellers provide Titomic with an efficient means of extending our reach into end users.” Scott Farrell, Brauntell’s innovation and strategy executive, added, “Partnering with Titomic, we’re able to further expand our product offering to our customer base, leading to further opportunities within the market.”

Similarly to the energy sectors, and especially so concerning producers of nonrenewable energy sources, all mining-related sectors have been subject to unmanageable price volatility since at least the beginning of 2020. The simplest way towards starting to manage the costs of those volatile supply-demand dynamics is to automate as much labor as possible, and maximize your ability to produce replacement parts on demand. AM obviously addresses both of those problems, so it seems logical that anything having to do with mining is going to involve more and more of the technology in the near future.

Along those same lines, in terms of both diversity and quantity of supply, Australia is one of the world’s most crucial suppliers of minerals and energy. It’s also easily one of the most sparsely populated countries in the world. As with its cousin Canada on the other side of the Anglosphere, geography/geology alone suggest Australia should be one of the most fertile territories for the AM sector to see rapid growth over the next decade. Relatedly, Australian-Indian supply chains could become increasingly significant for the same reasons.

The more that the AM sector evolves, the clearer it is that the technology is at the center of a multigenerational reimagining of global supply routes. This is evident not just from the financial support the industry receives from the world’s largest militaries, but equally, from the increasing interest in the technology being shown by suppliers of basic materials.

Images courtesy of Titomic

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Homes Catch the Eyes of Policymakers Across the US

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Thursday 18th of August

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Wednesday 17th of August

Today we’re talking about Spectroplast brings a silicone 3D printer on the market, the Pylo 3D printed bike helmet, a study on the effects 3D printing has on global trade,...

August 17, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Tuesday 16th of August

Today we’re discussing a revolutionary new open printer for soft materials developed by Cambridge University researchers, Czinger making parts for Aston Martin, Astro America and America Makes BBF? and Craft...

August 16, 2022
3D Printed Food3D Printing

3D Printing News Unpeeled, Live with Joris Peels Monday 15th of August

Today we’re looking at a company that says it is using a more sustainable 3D printing solution. As it’s using EPS foam, we’re a bit skeptical. We’re also looking at...

August 15, 2022
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 14, 2022

This week, you can catch Markforged and Stratasys on the road, and ASTM continues its personnel certificate course. America Makes is celebrating its 10th anniversary and holding MMX, and Nexa3D...

August 14, 2022

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
FacFox
GE Additive
Velo3D
Flashforge
Desktop Metal
3d systems
ExOne
EOS
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides