3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 17, 2024

It’s another busy week of webinars and events, including SALMED 2024 and AM Forum in Berlin. Stratasys continues its in-person training and is offering two webinars, ASTM is holding a medical device verification workshop, the next 3DHEALS virtual panel focuses on bioprinting skin, SprintRay will discuss 3D printing night guards, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

March 19 – 21: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

Stratasys continues its advanced training courses in the U.S. and EMEA with three offerings this week, the first of which is at the company’s EMEA headquarters in Germany. From March 19-20, “FDM Advanced Operations Training” will be held in German at this location. Also from the 19th through the 20th, Stratasys will offer its “SAF Advanced Operations” course at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility. Minnesota is also where its final course of the week will be held: from March 19-21, Stratasys will also offer the “Origin One Advanced Operations” course.

Check out the latest class schedule for all of our 3D printing platforms!

For more information and to register, visit the website.

March 19 – 21: SALMED International Medical Fair

From March 19-21, the SALMED International Medical Fair will be held in Poland. This biennial event is the country’s largest for presenting products by suppliers and manufacturers of hospital equipment, medical devices and instruments, laboratory companies, clinics and private medical practices, firms offering rehabilitation equipment, and more. There will be a specific zone for medical startups, and as 3D printing is often used in medical applications, the technology will also be in the spotlight at this trade fair, featuring Materialise at Pavilion 7A, stand n°59

“Market novelties from the medical industry, debates on current challenges facing the health care sector, as well as a presentation of the most promising startups on the medtech market – these are just some of the offers of the SALMED International Trade Fair of Medical Equipment and Instruments.”

You can register for the event here.

March 19: ASTM’s Medical Device Verification Workshop

This Tuesday, March 19th, at 10 am, ASTM International will hold a free, virtual Additive Manufacturing (AM) Medical Device Verification Workshop, organized by the F42 subcommittee on AM medical applications (F42.07.03). ASTM member Ryan Kircher of rms Company said that this workshop will work to drive the future of 3D printed medical device testing by determining important new standards which could benefit from further development or final standardization. Several speakers will present during this workshop, which will help attendees collaborate with industry leaders to investigate, study, and advance new technologies, as well as learn about new test methods that could speed up AM use for medical device production, and more.

“Additive Manufacturing (AM) has been utilized to produce medical devices for over 20 years and has recently seen nearly exponential growth in FDA cleared devices. However, the industry still heavily relies on old testing methods designed for other manufacturing methods for verification and quality control which are not optimized for the additive manufacturing process. “Attend a free workshop to help drive the future of additive manufactured medical device testing.”

You can register for the workshop here.

March 19: 3D Printing Custom Orthotics with SAF

Also on the 19th, but at 11 am EST, Stratasys will hold a webinar on “Enhancing Orthotic Manufacturing Efficiency with SAF Technology.” Experienced podiatrist Tim Ganley, founder and managing director of GO Orthotics in New Zealand, will speak with Shaun Cooper, Sr. Strategic Applications Engineer at Stratasys, about how he came to recognize the benefits of using 3D printing to manufacture orthotics, and what led him to adopt the Stratasys H350 SAF 3D printer for this application. Attendees will learn about the role of AM in modern orthotics manufacturing, the benefits of the H350 and High Yield PA11 material in printing custom, sustainable orthotics, and more.

“The commitment to innovation has modernized traditional manufacturing methods, improved patient outcomes, and established new industry standards in high-quality, functional orthotics.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 20 – 21: AM Forum in Berlin

With an expected 650 participants, 75 exhibitors and sponsors, and 80 speakers, the 8th AM Forum comes to Berlin from March 20-21 this week. Focused on adoption, Europe’s user conference on industrial AM will feature four key topics: advanced materials; design and software; industrial application and automation; and navigating the next frontier. Join the AM Forum to discuss important topics with the experts at eye-level, and connect with peers from other industries, like consumer goods, energy, science, medical and health, space and defense, and more. Plus, don’t miss the Women in AM Luncheon on the 20th!

“Unlimited networking opportunities enable you to get in touch with industry leaders and decision-makers and make as many new contacts as possible.”

You can purchase tickets for AM Forum here.

March 20: Composite Materials Showdown

UltiMaker is holding its first Materials Showdown of the year at 2 pm EST on Wednesday, March 20th, pitting PET CF, ABS CF, and Nylon 12 CF against each other in a Composite Materials Showdown. Hosted by application engineer Luis Rodriguez and Ryan Singler, Global Sales Enablement, attendees will hear about the different composite material technical specs and applications, the benefits of composite parts and assemblies vs. metal 3D printed ones, the annealing process and how it can affect performance, and more. Get ready to find out which composite material is best for you!

“Join Luis and Ryan as they dive into the specifics of each carbon fiber composite to help you determine the right material for your specific application – whether you’re looking for part strength, stiffness, durability, thermal resistance, moisture resistance, and more!”

You can register for the live webcast here.

March 21: BASF Forward AM’s Ultrafuse PLA Tough

On Thursday, March 21st, at 9 am EST, BASF Forward AM will hold a webinar in which attendees can “Meet Ultrafuse PLA Tough: The Ultimate Functional PLA.” Paul Schepers, BASF Forward AM Product Manager, will explain to attendees exactly why PLA Tough is an excellent alternative to other PLA materials, including the fact that it’s compatible with many high-speed 3D printer brands and offers extreme durability, superior surface quality, biocompatibility, and high-strength. Case studies of customers that have switched to Ultrafuse PLA Tough will also be discussed.

“Break through the limitations of traditional PLA. Our Tough formulation offers unparalleled durability and toughness, ensuring your prints withstand the test of time and demanding applications. Superior layer adhesion compared to conventional PLAs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 21: TriMech on Virtual Twins

TriMech offers a webinar called “Virtual Twin to Win” at 10 am EST on the 21st. Elite Application Engineer Sawyer Gara will explain how virtual twins can help model, simulate, validate, and optimize both current and new manufacturing processes, and how these can be integrated into your design and manufacturing process; you may even be using these technologies in your daily work already. Attendees will learn the difference between a virtual twin and a digital twin, practical examples of using virtual twins, and more. Plus, they’ll get to participate in a live Q&A with a Virtual Twin Technical Expert.

“In this day and age design and manufacturing have become a highly competitive realm where even the smallest delay or inefficiency could lead to untold losses. Typically to ensure the highest quality product takes a large effort to iterate, physical prototype, and test things out before even thinking about production runs. The physical prototypes and preparations take time and money to produce and limit the amount of creativity as we weigh the potential benefit of a wild idea vs the cost of testing it out. Integrating a Virtual Twin will take into account not just a single department but the entire organization needs to give a true digital representation of the physical world.”

You can register for the webinar here.

March 21: Bioprinting Skin Components with 3DHEALS

The latest virtual panel by 3DHEALS is all about “3D Bioprinting and Biofabricating Skin Components,” this Thursday the 21st at 1 pm EST. Through demonstrations, discussions, and presentations, attendees will learn valuable insights about the potential of this technology for wound healing, personalized medicine, and cosmetic enhancement. Pioneers in this field will present their research, real-world applications for their work, and discuss the future of commercializing these intricate technologies.

“The hair follicle is an integral part of the skin that has functions beyond aesthetics. With leading experts in the field, this event promises to unravel the innovative techniques and transformative potential of bioprinting and biofabrication in revolutionizing skin regeneration and dermatology.”

You can register for the virtual event here.

March 21: 3D Printed Night Guards with SprintRay

Also on March 21st, at 7 pm EST, SprintRay will hold a CE webinar about “3D Printing Night Guards,” featuring Dr. Martin Toporek. He will break down the process of using AI technology, 3D printing, and advanced resins to produce high-quality, custom night guards in-office in under 45 minutes, which then improves patient satisfaction. Participants will learn how to reduce costs and improve ROI while delivering personalized night guards, as well as the ins and outs of the scan-to-print workflow for fabricating night guards, and how to implement breakage resistance and high durability into your night guards.

“This session promises to enhance your practice’s efficiency and patient satisfaction by delivering same-day dental solutions. Embrace the future of dental care with 3D printing– where innovation meets patient comfort and protection.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will receive one CE credit.

March 22: Stratasys on 3D Printed Digital Prosthodontics

Speaking of 3D printed dental applications, Stratasys will hold a webinar about “Creating exceptional digital prosthodontics with advanced polymers” at 3 pm EST on Friday, March 22nd. In this interactive discussion with John Sorensen DMD, PhD, FACP, and Robert Kreyer, CDT, attendees will learn about the characteristics of polymers in the current prosthodontic market, how to evaluate dental materials for clinical success, advantages of a digital workflow for prosthodontics, and more.

“Practical and effective ways to utilize the revolutionary polyjet manufacturing with advanced polymers for successful prosthodontic treatment from both the prosthodontist’s perspective and the advanced dental technician’s perspective.”

You can register for the webinar here. One CE Scientific Credit will be offered.

April 9 – 11: 2024 Spring TRX

Finally, while the 2024 Spring Technical Review & Exchange (TRX) by America Makes isn’t until April 9-11, registration for the event closes in exactly one week, on March 24th. Open to both members and non-members, this event, which showcases the successful and ongoing America Makes projects portfolio, will be hosted by the Colorado School of Mines. Attendees will hear from industry experts and researchers about the technical progress of these projects, with topics including casting and forging, solid state of AM technologies, material allowables, advanced materials and process qualification methods, AM finishing technologies, and more.

“TRX allows the opportunity for members/partners to host the event platform to increase awareness within their region and ecosystem by inviting keynote speakers, their network, partners, and stakeholders. This platform showcases the abilities and efforts of America Makes to effectively collaborate, catalyze and convene the AM ecosystem.”

You can register for 2024 Spring TRX here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events?

