$1.1M Grant to Drive Q5D’s Automated Wiring Tech

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingElectronicsEurope
IMTS

Share this Article

Q5D, a UK-based company, specializes in creating an automated wire harness robot cell. The firm has recently received a $1.1 million grant to further automate its CY1000 wiring solution. For this project, Q5D will collaborate with the Manufacturing Technology Centre and Siemens reseller Emixa.
Q5D 3D prints wiring loom.

Q5D 3D prints wire tracks. Image courtesy of Q5D.

Q5D’s cell employs a robotic arm that can deposit conductive inks, print polymers, and place circuits and other components, aiming to automate the creation of wire harnesses. These harnesses are intricate assemblies crucial to the functionality of airplanes, cars, and devices like 3D printers. Traditionally, wire components, circuits, and plugs are sourced from countries such as China, then assembled into specific configurations needed for products like a Volkswagen Golf, often in countries like Romania. The assembled harnesses are then shipped to another location, such as the Czech Republic, for integration into the electrical systems before being installed into vehicles.

Wire harness assembly has traditionally been seen as a labor-intensive step not suitable for automation. However, increasing concerns over supply chain resilience and the impact of global shocks have heightened industry and government interest in Q5D’s technology as a potential solution for automating the production of these harnesses.

Q5D's CU500 five-axis platform.

Q5D’s CU500 five-axis platform. Image courtesy of Q5D.

Q5D develops the firmware and controls for its machines in-house, while further operations are managed by a custom implementation of Siemens NX CAD/CAM, created by Emixa. The consortium of companies has now received funding to simplify the overall workflow and user interface, a challenging task considering the wide variety of surfaces Q5D’s technology can be applied to. The diversity of operations and sequences possible adds to the complexity.

Additionally, controlling the motion stage arm is critical, as it must manage various heads that deposit different materials while moving and positioning. Ensuring this process can be repeated millions of times without error adds another layer of complexity to the system.

Q5D is collaborating with clients on various applications, such as embedding wiring in aircraft components, integrating NFC communications into objects, and wiring for car bumpers. Although gaining the trust of major automotive and aerospace industries may take time, the company is addressing a significant market, largely unchallenged by competitors. The lack of competition is surprising, especially when considering the vast potential applications, such as equipping every lamppost worldwide with sensors or enhancing internet connectivity in cars and phones through additional antennas. These advancements are increasingly likely as the demand for smarter, more connected environments grows.

The opportunity for the conformal placement of sensors and 3D printed components is substantial, yet currently, there are no complete automation solutions for many of these tasks. As the world moves towards greater connectivity and sensor integration, the necessity to equip millions of items with these technologies will escalate. This substantial market opportunity appears to be overlooked, suggesting that more attention should be directed towards this sector, anticipating more market entrants in the future.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

BellaSeno Moves into Trauma Care with 3D Printed Patient-specific Bone Scaffold

3D Printing Unpeeled: New Arkema Material for HP, Saddle and Macro MEMS

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Volumetric Glass 3D Printing & A 3D Printed Ecstasy Drug Test

Skoda is doing a contest with Prusa and Printables.com to let you 3D print your own Skoda. They have Octavia and Enyaq files up on Printables including a 1:72 and...

March 5, 2024
3D Printed Guns3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingBusinessConstruction 3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingRoboticsSocial IssuesSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, March 2, 2024: 3D Printed Firearms, FDA Clearance, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with a proof of concept for 3D printing recyclable construction waste materials to make molds. Researchers investigated the relevance of forensic firearm...

March 2, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Fatigue Strength, Electrochemical Transistors and Anycubic Hack

KTH Royal Institute of Technology along with Stockholm University has made electrochemical transistors using a Nanoscribe 3D printer. This may allow them to relatively easily make small scale and custom...

February 29, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesAdditive ManufacturingBusinessEuropeHybrid 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingNorth AmericaPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, February 17, 2024: Shot Blasting, Service Bureaus, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting out with post-processing, as SKZ Würzburg is using a shot blast system from AM Solutions for its research. Moving on to business,...

February 17, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
HP March 26th Webinar
Formnet Germany
AMUG
AMR Military
GE Aerospace
EOS
HP
HP
HP
Ultimate Guide to DLP
AM Energy
FacFox
Velo3D
Flashforge
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides