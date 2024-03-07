$1.1M Grant to Drive Q5D’s Automated Wiring Tech

Wire harness assembly has traditionally been seen as a labor-intensive step not suitable for automation. However, increasing concerns over supply chain resilience and the impact of global shocks have heightened industry and government interest in Q5D’s technology as a potential solution for automating the production of these harnesses.
Q5D develops the firmware and controls for its machines in-house, while further operations are managed by a custom implementation of Siemens NX CAD/CAM, created by Emixa. The consortium of companies has now received funding to simplify the overall workflow and user interface, a challenging task considering the wide variety of surfaces Q5D’s technology can be applied to. The diversity of operations and sequences possible adds to the complexity.
Additionally, controlling the motion stage arm is critical, as it must manage various heads that deposit different materials while moving and positioning. Ensuring this process can be repeated millions of times without error adds another layer of complexity to the system.
Q5D is collaborating with clients on various applications, such as embedding wiring in aircraft components, integrating NFC communications into objects, and wiring for car bumpers. Although gaining the trust of major automotive and aerospace industries may take time, the company is addressing a significant market, largely unchallenged by competitors. The lack of competition is surprising, especially when considering the vast potential applications, such as equipping every lamppost worldwide with sensors or enhancing internet connectivity in cars and phones through additional antennas. These advancements are increasingly likely as the demand for smarter, more connected environments grows.
The opportunity for the conformal placement of sensors and 3D printed components is substantial, yet currently, there are no complete automation solutions for many of these tasks. As the world moves towards greater connectivity and sensor integration, the necessity to equip millions of items with these technologies will escalate. This substantial market opportunity appears to be overlooked, suggesting that more attention should be directed towards this sector, anticipating more market entrants in the future.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Volumetric Glass 3D Printing & A 3D Printed Ecstasy Drug Test
Skoda is doing a contest with Prusa and Printables.com to let you 3D print your own Skoda. They have Octavia and Enyaq files up on Printables including a 1:72 and...
3D Printing News Briefs, March 2, 2024: 3D Printed Firearms, FDA Clearance, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting with a proof of concept for 3D printing recyclable construction waste materials to make molds. Researchers investigated the relevance of forensic firearm...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Fatigue Strength, Electrochemical Transistors and Anycubic Hack
KTH Royal Institute of Technology along with Stockholm University has made electrochemical transistors using a Nanoscribe 3D printer. This may allow them to relatively easily make small scale and custom...
3D Printing News Briefs, February 17, 2024: Shot Blasting, Service Bureaus, & More
In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting out with post-processing, as SKZ Würzburg is using a shot blast system from AM Solutions for its research. Moving on to business,...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.