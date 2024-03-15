3DPOD Episode 190: Generative Design for 3D Printing with Novineer CEO Ali Tamijani

Ali Tamijani, a professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, has an extensive background in composites, tool pathing, and the development of functional 3D printed parts, primarily for the aerospace industry. He developed Novineer, a tool designed to simplify the editing and adaptation of complex files for additive manufacturing components. This tool allows parts to be optimized by significantly reducing the number of surfaces and volumes and tailoring them according to where strength and other specific properties are needed. Additionally, it ensures that parts are optimized in conjunction with the toolpaths. Novineer is a distinct product in the field of advanced additive components, and we discuss its development and applications with Ali.

