3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: January 21, 2024

It’s a busy week of webinars and events in the 3D printing world! Stratasys continues its advanced in-person training, while TriMech is discussing thermosets in polymer AM, Nexa3D will provide an introduction to Essentium’s high speed extrusion 3D printing, and more. Plus, World of Concrete is taking place, along with AM Forward Florida, SPIE’s BiOS Expo, and much more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

January 22 – 24: Stratasys Advanced FDM Training

Stratasys is offering advanced training courses in both the U.S. and EMEA, and from January 22nd through 24th this week, it’s holding “FDM Advanced Insight and File Preparation” at its Eden Prairie, Minnesota facility. The course, which costs $3,090, is designed for customers of the company’s high-end FDM 3D printing systems. If you can’t make it in-person, remote training options are available upon request for this one.

“The course is designed to equip customers with the knowledge needed to maximize the value of their printer.”

To register for this courses, email training.us@stratasys.com. This course will also be held in the U.S. in February, March, April, May, and June of this year.

January 22 – 25: World of Concrete 2024

Celebrating its 50th year of service to the concrete and masonry industries, World of Concrete 2024 will be held in Las Vegas this week. With educational offerings from January 22nd through the 23rd, and exhibits from the 23rd through 25th, this is the only annual international event that’s solely dedicated to masonry construction and commercial concrete. At WOC, there will be several included indoor and outdoor demonstrations, as well as luncheons, a beer garden, networking, and featured education, including an informative course on concrete 3D printing presented by COBOD International. Some other AM industry names will also be attending, including Black Buffalo 3D.

“Join us to see, touch and test state-of-the-art solutions that drive informed decisions and put your business on solid ground for the year ahead.”

You can register for the event here.

January 23: TriMech on Thermosets in Polymer AM

At 10 am EST on Tuesday, January 23rd, TriMech will offer a webinar on “Thermosets in Polymer Additive Manufacturing.” Now that Stratasys has acquired major resin manufacturer Covestro, it’s made a major enhancement to its resin portfolio. Andrew Miller, a TriMech Hardware Applications Engineer experienced in nanotechnology and materials science, will discuss the fundamental characteristics and types of thermosets used in polymer AM, along with their impact on the future of AM, applications for these materials in a variety of industries, and more.

“This webinar will guide viewers through the nuances of these thermosets, highlighting their unique characteristics and transformative role in various industries. Gain insights into how this acquisition could expand and innovate Stratasys’ resin capabilities across their printer range, marking a significant development in the field of additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 24: Meltio Design Guidelines

Meltio will hold a webinar about its “Design Guidelines” at 11 am EST on Wednesday, January 24th, all about modifying geometry for 3D printing. Rocío López, Meltio Technical Support Engineer, will discuss cooling channels, material compatibility, fundamental geometry limitations like thin walls, slots, and holes, examples of designs before and after modifications, and more.

“During this insightful webinar, you will learn all the information about Guidelines for materials and geometry to be printed with Meltio technology and the main features for designing metal 3d printing parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 24: 3YOURMIND Kicks Off Education Webinar Series

Also on the 24th, 3YOURMIND is celebrating International Education Day, and kicking off a new Education Series, with a webinar called “From Concept to Production: AM Technologies, Processes, & Use Cases,” at 12 pm EST. Moderated by AM expert Ryan Hayford from Hayford Consulting, the online technical lecture will feature John Phillips, Senior Technical Project Manager at 3YOURMIND, talking about software, the history and fundamentals of AM, when to choose it, criteria and tools for scaling AM production, and more. If your experience with 3D printing is less than 3-5 years, this is the webinar for you.

“Whether you’re well-versed in 3D printing or just starting, this session offers valuable insights and networking opportunities — join us to explore the fascinating world of 3D printing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 25 – 26: AM Forward Florida

The AM Forward Compact is managed by the Applied Science and Technology Research Organization of America (ASTRO America), and one initiative is AM Forward Florida, which is working to advance AM technologies across Florida. From January 25th through the 26th, it’s holding a workshop at Florida International University (FIU) about “NSF Engine Development Grant: Advancing Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AAMT); Pioneering Additive Manufacturing in South Florida” for the purposes of accelerating the expansion and adoption of 3D printing to nurture Florida’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem. It’s meant for small and mid-sized manufacturers interested in moving into AM; local government/economic deployment organizations that want to explore emerging AM trends; workforce education institutions and organizations that want to support this sector by implementing workforce development programs; and large-scale industry looking to improve supply chains and time to market.

“Local businesses and stakeholders are invited to a workshop on how to expand 3D printing capabilities and grow local innovation ecosystems. Topics will include the Future of Ad vanced Ma nufacturing (AM) , Workforce of the Future for the Jobs of the Future and Paving the Path to Innovation .”

You can request to attend this workshop here.

January 25: Advanced AM for Consumer Product Development

3D Systems will hold a webinar about “Leveraging Advanced 3D Printing to Accelerate Consumer Technology Product Development” at 5 am EST (11 am CET) on Thursday the 25th. The consumer technology industry is highly competitive, and companies have to continuously deliver high-quality markets to product at a fast rate, and create valuable, unique customer experiences. Attendees will learn about the challenges in consumer technology devices and how 3D printing can speed up innovation and increase product performance, and the company’s VR headset case study, which used different advanced 3D printing capabilities for the various components, like assemblies, seals and gaskets, and more.

“Our consultative approach, cutting-edge 3D printing technologies and production-grade materials can give you a competitive advantage to solve technical and design challenges, faster. These complete 3D printing solutions accelerate prototyping and low volume production, and facilitate mass customization for a vast array of new and emerging consumer technologies. This can range from spatial computing and portable internet connected devices to smart homes and other consumer electronics.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 25: Intro to Nexa3D’s High Speed Extrusion 3D Printing

Recently, Nexa3D announced the acquisition of Essentium, which means it acquired the company’s high speed extrusion 3D printing solutions as well. This Thursday, January 25th, at 11 am EST, Nexa3D will hold a webinar “Introducing Ultrafast Thermoplastic Printing for Prototyping and Production,” which will also include a Q&A session with Essentium Co-Founder Dr. Blake Teipel, Nexa3D’s Chief Strategy Officer. Attendees will learn how high speed extrusion works, how to leverage true independent dual extrusion (IDEX), an overview of the HSE printer lineup, and more.

“With HSE 3D printing platforms, you can achieve print speeds 5-15X faster than other filament extrusion processes, enabling high throughput prototyping and production to scale your printing capabilities while lowering manufacturing costs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 25: AM Machine & Facility Safety with AddUp

Also on the 25th, AddUp will hold a webinar about “AM Machine & Facility Safety: The Elephant In The Room” at 2 pm EST. The company is committed to prioritizing machine and facility safety, and recently celebrated the accomplishment of 1,000 days without a facility incident. Webinar attendees will hear how the company established, and surpassed, the gold standard for excellence at its AM facility.

“Our discussion will encompass key aspects, including facility and machine safety protocols, advanced workflow capabilities, and data collection practices that collectively define AddUp’s exceptional standards in the industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

January 27 – 28: BiOS Expo by SPIE

Finally, from January 27th through 28th in San Francisco, SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, will be holding Photonics West, and the BiOS Expo, the world’s largest biomedical optics and biophotonics exhibition, is part of it. Companies with technologies for healthcare solutions and biomedical research will be at the event, including Nanoscribe, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), and FEMTOprint. The event will feature a job fair, startup challenge, product demonstrations, and more, with featured technologies including lasers, biosensors, biomedical optics instruments and components, and more.

“BiOS Expo is the world’s largest biomedical optics and biophotonics exhibition. Find the latest technologies from top companies supplying biomedical research and healthcare solutions.”

You can register for the BiOS Expo here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.