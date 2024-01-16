3D Printing News Unpeeled: Braces, Planters and Tire Molds

Canadian brace firm Barretta Medical will use service Extol along with HP MJF and Toolkit3D software to make orthopedic braces. The five person firm makes 2000 of them a year. The new braces are cheaper while the team can design them in just half an hour.
German automotive giant Schaeffler has joined Singapore’s Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC) to further 3D printing research. The company is currently working on a multi material 3D printer and may very well use the ARTC to develop it further. The company previously bought Aerosint from Desktop Metal.
The Typo planter by David Karşsek and Michael Tomalik of mmcité is to be 3D printed by ICE Industrial Services. I think that planters specifically and street furniture more broadly could be one of the biggest 3D printing construction applications. Costs could be reduced and design freedom could be expanded by making a product more flexibly cheaply.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
1000 Kelvin and Fieldmade Partner to Bring AI to Deployable 3D Printers
1000 Kelvin, the US-German software provider specializing in AI-driven solutions for 3D printing, has partnered with Norway’s Fieldmade, maker of the NOMAD Series of deployable modules for 3D printing, to...
Design Software Mega-Merger: Synopsys Plans to Buy Ansys for $35B
A funny thing happened on the way to all of the hypothetical additive manufacturing (AM) mega-mergers floated throughout 2023: none of them ended up taking place. Despite the fact that...
Embracing the Potential of AI in Additive
In recent years, there has been a significant buzz around the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in transforming various industries. From healthcare to finance, AI has proven its ability to...
2024 3D Printing Predictions from the Experts: Software & Beyond
Our focus within the additive manufacturing (AM) industry often centers on the 3D printer itself, but it’s important to remember that it’s just one element in a complex sequence of...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.