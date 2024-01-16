AMS 2024

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Braces, Planters and Tire Molds

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
Canadian brace firm Barretta Medical will use service Extol along with HP MJF and Toolkit3D software to make orthopedic braces. The five person firm makes 2000 of them a year. The new braces are cheaper while the team can design them in just half an hour.

German automotive giant Schaeffler has joined Singapore’s Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre (ARTC) to further 3D printing research. The company is currently working on a multi material 3D printer and may very well use the ARTC to develop it further. The company previously bought Aerosint from Desktop Metal.

The Typo planter by David Karşsek and Michael Tomalik of mmcité is to be 3D printed by ICE Industrial Services. I think that planters specifically and street furniture more broadly could be one of the biggest 3D printing construction applications. Costs could be reduced and design freedom could be expanded by making a product more flexibly cheaply. 

