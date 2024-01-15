Poll of the Week: More Medical 3D Printing News, Please

In our first-ever Poll of the Week, we asked our LinkedIn followers what kinds of stories they wanted to read. With 3D printing as oft-used as it is these days, there could have been over a dozen examples. But, LinkedIn only lets you pick four. So the specific options were:
- Medical 3D printing
- Automotive 3D printing
- Military 3D printing
- Oil & gas 3D printing
With over 330 votes, the winner of the poll was overwhelmingly medical 3D printing; you can see the full breakdown below.
This shouldn’t be that surprising: according to AM Research, 3D printing is already “well established in the production of advanced orthopaedic implants, the production of dental aligner tools and models, and increasingly in pre-surgical planning and more so within surgical training,” with plenty of room left for further innovation in the medical industry. There are all kinds of amazing applications in this space, from bone glue and medical imaging phantoms used in CT imaging to microneedles, cranial implants, and much more.
All of this innovation is terribly exciting, but as Senior Writer and Analyst Vanesa Listek wrote, “as the boundaries of innovation expand, so too do the complexities surrounding liability.” 3D printing in hospitals is becoming more prevalent than ever, but this creates all kinds of new challenges in terms of ethics, regulations, and safety standards. Listek spoke with Amy Alexander, Unit Head of Mechanical Development and Applied Computational Engineering at Mayo Clinic, about liability and 3D printed medical devices, and learned that a thorough analysis and safety review for each device can go a long way to ensuring that these devices meet with the necessary safety and efficacy standards.
As for the near future of medical 3D printing? 3D printed microrobots, neural bioelectronic interfaces, and customized heart valves could cause some waves in medical science over the next decade.
Featured image courtesy of Ricoh.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
BigRep’s 2024 SPAC Deal: Set for Q1 Completion with €157M Valuation
Kicking off 2024 with a major move, German large-scale 3D printer manufacturer BigRep plans to become a publicly listed company by merging with Luxembourg-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) SMG...
New AI Software Drives Multi-material 3D Printing for Quantica
At Formnext 2023, Quantica, the Berlin-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of multi-material inkjet 3D printing platforms, unveiled the commercial version of its foundational printer, the NovoJet OPEN. Now, Quantica has...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Mango Store Interiors, 20 Filament Mixing and 3D Printing Under Water
Now on Kickstarter the ChromaSet is meant to give you control over multiple printers and has an extruder, head and controller to allow for up to 20 multifilament 3D printing....
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 3, 2023
We’ve got plenty of events and webinars coming up for you this week! Quickparts is having a Manufacturing Roadshow, America Makes is holding a Member Town Hall, Stratafest makes two...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.