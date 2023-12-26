AMS 2024

AMS 2024 Welcomes New 3D Printing Sponsors and Speakers

The Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 summit continues to shape up as a landmark event in the additive manufacturing (AM) industry with the addition of an impressive lineup of new sponsors and speakers. Scheduled for February 6-8 in New York City, AMS 2024 is poised to offer groundbreaking discussions and invaluable networking opportunities.

New Sponsors

As we approach the event, the complete roster of 3D printing experts and companies in attendance is still developing. The latest list of sponsors includes:

Ai Build: Platinum Sponsor

Leading the pack as the Platinum Sponsor is Ai Build, a company known for its pioneering work in automating 3D printing processes, particularly with large-scale systems. Utilizing artificial intelligence, Ai Build focuses on optimizing print paths and material deposition, leading to more efficient and sustainable AM practices. The London-based startup is fresh off of a fundraising round that featured participation from Nikon. Its sponsorship at AMS 2024 underscores the growing importance of AI in advancing 3D printing technologies.

An impossible build made possible with Ai Build. Image courtesy of Ai Build.

Norsk Titanium: Silver Lunch Sponsor

Norsk Titanium (Euronext: NTI, OTCQX: NORSF), known for its advancements in directed energy deposition (DED) of titanium, joins as the Silver Lunch Sponsor. Specializing in aerospace-grade metal 3D printing, Norsk Titanium’s proprietary Rapid Plasma Deposition process has revolutionized the production of complex titanium components, making them a key player in the aerospace and defense sectors. The company just recently qualified and began initial production on a structural part for Airbus.

Kimya: Coffee Sponsor

Kimya, an expert in producing 3D printing materials, steps in as the Coffee Sponsor. Their extensive portfolio of filaments, resins, and unique composite materials has made them a go-to choice for industrial applications. Kimya’s involvement emphasizes the critical role of innovative materials in expanding the capabilities of AM technologies.

Shining 3D: Silver Sponsor

Shining 3D, a global leader in 3D scanning technologies, comes aboard as a Silver Sponsor. Their expertise spans from 3D scanning to printing, offering end-to-end solutions that cater to various industries, including healthcare, automotive, and consumer products.

Association for Manufacturing Technology: Silver Sponsor and Women in 3D Printing Event Sponsor

The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), the premier organization dedicated to promoting and advancing manufacturing technology, joins as both a Silver Sponsor and the Women in 3D Printing event sponsor. AMT’s support for the Women in 3D Printing initiative aligns with its commitment to diversity and inclusion in the manufacturing sector.

New Speakers

Along with a slew of new event sponsors, AMS has continued to add key industry experts to its lineup.

Ai Build CEO Daghan Cam will discuss the evolution of automation in the AM sector in talk hosted on the third day of AMS. That same day, Avi Reichental, CEO of Nexa3D, will be providing a talk on “How Artificial Intelligence will Transform AM.” Sam O’Leary, CEO of Nikon SLM Solutions, has been added to the CEO Roundtable, also taking place on the final day of the event.

Sam Onukuri, Retired Head of Johnson & Johnson 3D Printing Innovation, will participate during the Standards session, shedding insight into the impact of standards on medical applications. On the same panel, we’ve added Jesse Boyer, AM Fellow at Pratt & Whitney, who will be able to bring an aerospace perspective to the discussion. Callie Higgins, Materials Research Engineer at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will be involved with the discussion on how standards impact quality.

Cora Leibig, CEO & Founder of Chromatic 3D Materials, will be on the Polymers and Composites for AM panel. Mario Dimovski, Director of Innovation and Transformation at the Boyd Group and 3D in Auto Repair Task Force, will participate on the AM in Mobility panel. Laura Macht will be able to discuss her use of 3D printing at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation & Missile Center.

AMS has also added two new moderators, including Andy Davis, Director of Government & Business Development at The Barnes Global Advisors, who will be leading “Reshoring with AM”, and SJ Jones, Principal Manufacturing Engineer at Jones Additive Manufacturing, who will be guiding “Trends & Innovations in AM Software.”

What to Expect at AMS 2024

With this formidable lineup of speakers and sponsors, AMS 2024 is set to offer diverse and comprehensive insights into the current state and future potential of AM. Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions on a wide range of topics, from AI and material science to defense applications and industrial strategies in AM.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with leading voices in the 3D printing industry. Register now for AMS 2024 and be a part of the conversation that shapes the future of additive manufacturing

