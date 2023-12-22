Navigating 3D Printing’s Investment Landscape at AMS 2024

Once again, Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) 2024 is set to transform New York City into a hub of innovation and entrepreneurial insight from February 6 to 8, 2024. This seventh annual event, organized by 3DPrint.com and Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), promises an enlightening experience for attendees, combining insightful panels with high-level networking opportunities.

One of the most anticipated aspects of AMS 2024 is the series of investment panels meticulously curated to provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving additive manufacturing (AM) industry. These discussions will be led by leaders and pioneers, ensuring that attendees have access to first-hand knowledge.

Day 1: A Deep Dive into Venture Capital for 3D Printing

The event kicks off with a focus on venture capital (VC) in 3D printing. The day’s keynote speaker, Arno Held, Managing Partner of AM Ventures, brings a wealth of experience, having been instrumental in establishing a significant VC fund and supporting numerous 3D printing startups globally.

A panel titled “VCs” will follow, moderated by Tyler Benster of Asimov Ventures. It includes John Hartner of the Digital Industrialist, who brings over 30 years of leadership in various tech industries, and Jordan Noone, Co-Founder of Embedded Ventures and space 3D printing pioneer Relativity Space. This session promises to offer diverse perspectives on investment in the 3D printing sector.

Gordy Iler, Vice President of Sales at Ascentium Capital, will then speak on alternative finance. His extensive background in commercial leasing and financing will provide valuable insights into innovative financial solutions for the AM industry.

Day 2: Scaling and Public Markets

The second day shifts the focus to scaling in the AM sector and the dynamics of mergers, acquisitions, and public markets. Alex Kingsbury, from Additive Economics and co-host of the 3DPrint.com podcast “Printing Money,” will moderate a panel featuring Stephen Butkow of Cantor Fitzgerald and other experts, such as fellow podcast co-host Danny Piper from NewCap Partners and Bryan Dow of Stifel. This session is vital to understanding the financial landscape of the AM market.

A particular segment, “Women in 3D Printing,” moderated by Kristin Mulherin, will highlight the role of women in driving the AM industry forward. Speakers like Laura Ely from The Barnes Global Advisors will share their experiences and insights, emphasizing diversity in tech leadership.

Day 3: Market Forecasts and CEO Roundtable

The final day will provide a forward-looking perspective with a panel on market forecasts moderated by Nick Pearce, Founder and Director of Alexander Daniels Global. The CEO Roundtable, a notable event, will feature industry giants like Yoav Zeif of Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) and Brad Kreger of Velo3D (NYSE: VLD). Troy Jensen of Cantor Fitzgerald, with his extensive research experience, will moderate this session, ensuring a comprehensive discussion on the industry’s future.

AMS 2024 will conclude with a review session and a workshop by The Barnes Global Advisors on “Finding the Value in AM,” offering a perfect wrap-up to the insights and discussions of the previous days.

Networking and Interactive Sessions

Beyond the panels, AMS 2024 will offer unique networking opportunities, including a reception featuring Bavarian beer and pretzels and a party hosted by the Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) New York Chapter. These informal gatherings will allow attendees to engage with speakers and sponsors in a relaxed atmosphere, fostering connections that could shape the future of the AM industry.

AMS 2023 set a high standard for insightful discourse, particularly in its financial panels. The sessions delved deeply into the investment dynamics of the AM sector, unearthing critical trends and insights. Amidst global economic volatility, the discussions highlighted a notable shift in investor focus from public markets to more dynamic private ventures. Experts like Shamil Hargovan highlighted the appeal of private investments, while Tyler Benster highlighted the historical pattern where economic downturns often lead to the rise of powerful businesses. Last year, experts navigated through the strength of AM technology, spotlighting its expanding role in healthcare, consumer applications, and its potential to revolutionize sustainability and supply chain processes.

The exhibit hall at AMS 2023. Image courtesy of 3DPrint.com

By highlighting practical entrepreneurship centered on key business abilities, the panels at AMS 2023 showed a path of cautious optimism and strategic vision, creating a solid base for the conversations anticipated at AMS 2024. The upcoming gathering of the AM community will be more than just panels and discussions; it’s a convergence of minds eager to share knowledge and open new doors of opportunity. Featuring leading voices, this event in New York City promises to deliver deep insights and foster impactful connections, setting the stage for an influential future in AM.

