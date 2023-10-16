EPlus3D

Printing Money Episode 11: Additive Manufacturing M&A and VC, with Tali Rosman

2 hours by Alex Kingsbury and Danny Piper 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks
Metal AM Markets

Share this Article

Start-up advisor and corporate strategy consultant Tali Rosman joins Alex and Danny for this episode packed with M&A deals and VC financings. The trio start with a conversation on M&A activity around service bureaus with metal bureau provider i3D MFG being acquired by ERA Industries, then onto polymers withy Rapid processing Solutions being acquired by GoEngineer. Some encouraging activity is happening in the VC world with Seurat raising a strong Series C, and Mighty Buildings raising $52m in their Series B, to name a few. Finally, some less good news in the public markets, with voxeljet and SmileDirectClub reevaluating their current positions while facing an unclear future.

0.00: Meet Tali Rosman, including background and pedigree in 3D printing

3.35: i3D MFG acquired by ERA Industries

7.30: Rapid Processing Solutions acquired by GoEngineer

10.51: Interfacial Consultants acquires 3D printing group of M. Holland

11.44: Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) sells urethane manufacturing assets

19.44: Seurat raises $112m in Series C round

25.00: restor3D raises $29m and closes Conformis acquisition

26.35: TrioLabs raises $2.13m in venture funding

30.26: Haddy raises $3.5m in venture funding

31.36: Mighty Buildings raises $52m in Series B

34.04: voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) to review strategic alternatives. Update since recording: voxeljet awarded contract by GE.

37.20: SmileDirect Club (OTCMKTS: SDCCQ) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

41.12: XJET IPO postponed

41.12: Stratasys-Desktop Metal merger terminated

44.16: Wrap-up and acknowledgement of Israel

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.  The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.

Podcast (printing-money): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Canada’s Mosaic Starts Shipping Array and Element 3D Printers

Korean Food Giant Taps T&R Biofab to Bioprint New Plant-Based Meats

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printed Food3D PrintingBioprintingBusinessFeatured Stories

A Decade of Progress in Cultured and Bioprinted Meat

Diving into the world of 3D bioprinted cultivated meat reveals a dynamic landscape where biotechnology, food science, and engineering converge. Despite its novelty, the industry has witnessed significant milestones in...

October 2, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAerospace 3D PrintingBioprintingEducationMedical 3D PrintingRoboticsSustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, September 30, 2023: Drone Customization, 3D Printed Bandage, & More

We’re kicking off 3D Printing News Briefs with software, as Meltio has a new toolpath generator. Moving on, a collaborative project is making drone customization and production with 3D printing...

September 30, 2023
3D PrintingBioprintingEuropeSpace 3D Printing

Bioprinted Hearts in Space: Belgium’s Quest to Unlock the Secrets of Cardiac Aging

Five Belgian companies and research centers have embarked on a groundbreaking journey to investigate one of the world’s most pressing health concerns: cardiovascular disease. Known as the AstroCardia project, this...

September 6, 2023
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research3D Printing ServicesBioprintingBusinessConsumer GoodsMetal 3D PrintingScience & TechnologySustainability

3D Printing News Briefs, August 26, 2023: Materials, Electroplating, Consumer Goods, & More

It’s all materials, all the time in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, starting with AddUp adding an aluminum alloy by Constellium to its materials portfolio. igus introduced an online service...

August 26, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
BASF/Forward AM
FacFox
HP
Velo3D
Arburg
Flashforge
EOS AMCM
3D Systems
Ultimate Guide to DLP
Formnext
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD
AM Investment Strategies

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides