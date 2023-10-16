Printing Money Episode 11: Additive Manufacturing M&A and VC, with Tali Rosman

Start-up advisor and corporate strategy consultant Tali Rosman joins Alex and Danny for this episode packed with M&A deals and VC financings. The trio start with a conversation on M&A activity around service bureaus with metal bureau provider i3D MFG being acquired by ERA Industries, then onto polymers withy Rapid processing Solutions being acquired by GoEngineer. Some encouraging activity is happening in the VC world with Seurat raising a strong Series C, and Mighty Buildings raising $52m in their Series B, to name a few. Finally, some less good news in the public markets, with voxeljet and SmileDirectClub reevaluating their current positions while facing an unclear future.

0.00: Meet Tali Rosman, including background and pedigree in 3D printing

3.35: i3D MFG acquired by ERA Industries

7.30: Rapid Processing Solutions acquired by GoEngineer

10.51: Interfacial Consultants acquires 3D printing group of M. Holland

11.44: Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) sells urethane manufacturing assets

19.44: Seurat raises $112m in Series C round

25.00: restor3D raises $29m and closes Conformis acquisition

26.35: TrioLabs raises $2.13m in venture funding

30.26: Haddy raises $3.5m in venture funding

31.36: Mighty Buildings raises $52m in Series B

34.04: voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) to review strategic alternatives. Update since recording: voxeljet awarded contract by GE.

37.20: SmileDirect Club (OTCMKTS: SDCCQ) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

41.12: XJET IPO postponed

41.12: Stratasys-Desktop Metal merger terminated

44.16: Wrap-up and acknowledgement of Israel

This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.