EPlus3D

3D Printing News Unpeeled: Drone for Ukraine, the OrangeStorm Giga & Zaxe Z3s 

1 hour by Joris Peels 3D Printing
Electronics
Metal AM Markets
AMR Military

Share this Article

German company Donaustahl will make the 3D printed Titan Falcon drone for a NGO to aid the Ukrainian armed forces. The drone has a 6 hour and 400 kilometer range. The mega interesting thing here is that the design file for this drone can be bought for $15 from designer Titan Dynamics. That firm is specialized in CFD as well as design for 3D printing to extend range for inexpensive drones. Will more companies sell design files for defense work? Donaustahl previously has made pistol stocks. Will 3D printing and file sales enable more firms to 3D print weapons of war?

I was amazed by the Elegoo OrangeStorm Giga at Formnext, Its huge 800 x 800 x 1,000mm and now costs $1500 on Kickstarter. When released it will be around 2000. The company has raised over $4 million on Kickstarter. I´m interested in this as a printer for businesses that could occasionally need a jig or mold. What do you think, will that work?

I also loved the Zaxe Z3s. This Turkish printer looked sophisticated and well made. It retails for $4000, has E3D Revo High Flow and CoreXY  architecture with Klipper running on a 32-bit processor. It comes with HEPA and carbon filters and I really think this looks like a great 3D printer for businesses.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

U.S. Air Force Metal 3D Printing Analysis to Be Performed by Wohlers Associates

3D Printing Financials: voxeljet Reveals Mixed Q3 Earnings, Aims for Break-Even EBITDA in 2025

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Shapeways Reports Q3 Net Losses, Unveils Restructuring Strategies in Pursuit of Profitability

Shapeways (Nasdaq: SHPW) has shared its financial outcomes for the third quarter of 2023. This period was marked by a mix of steady progress and some challenges. While the company...

November 22, 2023
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessStocks

3D Printing Financials: Stratasys Navigates Through Economic Uncertainty, Steady Profits and Revenue

Stratasys (Nasdaq: SSYS) unveiled its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, revealing a mixed scenario amid a backdrop of significant merger and acquisition (M&A) activities with Nano Dimension...

November 20, 2023
3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

3D Printing Financials: Markforged’s Q3 Earnings Drop Spurs Workforce Reduction and Restructuring

Markforged (NYSE: MKFG) revealed its financial results for the third quarter of 2023, facing a challenging economic landscape that significantly impacted its performance. This period was marked by a pronounced...

November 20, 2023
Featured
3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingBusinessFeatured StoriesStocks

GM Buys Tesla’s Sand 3D Printing Provider for Gigacasting

As merger discussions occupied the attention of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry this year, a key development was taking place: multiple automotive giants began discussing their use of casting based...

November 17, 2023

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud PCBWay Prototool Jawstec
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Ultimate Guide to DLP
FacFox
Velo3D
HP
EOS FDR
BASF/Forward AM
3D Systems
Arburg
HP
AMR Military
Flashforge
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
Printing Money
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 6-8, 2024

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides