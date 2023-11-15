3D Printing News Unpeeled: Recoating Machines, Algae tiles and Lincsolution

Lincsolution is a little known Korean company that wants to completely industrialize 3D printing for automotive and beyond. You need to look at them, not enough people are paying attention to them. The company is working on factory based solutions as well as vat polymerization, Material Extrusion and metal binder jet. For the last technology the firm has now partnered with Xaar to use Nitrox and Aquinox print heads.
The MYCO-ALGA tiling system 3D prints waste material into tiles which are then baked and seeded with algae or mycellium derived pigments. Made by BioMatters, you will see a lot more systems like it emerge.
Renishaw´s Tempus technology lets the laser operate during recoating. Many powder bed fusion systems spend two thirds or one thirds of their time recoating prompting me to call them Recoating Machines. Renishaw hopes to change all of that through new algorithms that could reduce build times by half and save up to nine seconds per layer. The firm hopes to reduce machine time and thusly cost per part.. Imagine if EOS, SLM and Renishaw spent a lot of time working on the algorithms for their installed base and how much it would mean if they made those systems just a tad faster. But, that’s probably naive of me.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
Formnext 2023 Day Two: A Barely Audible Hum
At Formnext, a persistent, barely audible hum permeates the show floor, created by the murmurs and movements of thousands circulating through the expansive hall. This ambient noise, occasionally broken by...
Automated Post-processing for SLS 3D Printing Unveiled by Formlabs at Formnext 2023
Formlabs first entered the selective laser sintering (SLS) space in 2017 with the introduction of its Fuse 1, which was officially released in 2021; the Fuse 1+ 30W was launched...
Siemens, BASF Forward AM, HP, EOS & DyeMansion Announce AM Industrialization Navigator at Formnext 2023
At Formnext 2023 (November 7-10 in Frankfurt, Germany), a group of five 3D printing powerhouses announced a collaborative effort to standardize a model for technical maturation. Called the Additive Manufacturing...
BASF, Farsoon, and Hyperganic Collaborate on Lattice 3D Printing Software
Ahead of Formnext 2023, Farsoon Technologies, Hyperganic, and BASF Forward AM announced a partnership dedicated to developing an integrated solution aimed at simplifying the creation of high-performance lattice structures for...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.